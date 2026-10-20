IIT JAM 2027 Registration Deadline Extended to October 22, Apply at jam.iitkgp.ac.in

JAM 2027 Registration: IIT Kharagpur has extended the deadline for JAM 2027 applications. As per the official notification, the last date for students to register for IIT JAM 2027 has been extended to October 22, 2026. Candidates who are yet to register for the entrance exam can visit the official website to register and apply.

To register for JAM 2027, students are required to visit the official website. Candidates need a valid email ID and mobile number to register for the JAM 2027 entrance exam. After completing the registration process, students can fill out the online application form, upload required documents and submit the application fee.

JAM 2027 registration and application link is available on the official website: jam.iitkgp.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to complete the registration and application process.