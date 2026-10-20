IIT JAM 2027 Registration Deadline Extended to October 22, Apply at jam.iitkgp.ac.in
IIT JAM 2027 registration and application deadline has been extended to October 22, 2026. Students can apply for the exam at jam.iitlgp.ac.in.
JAM 2027 Registration: IIT Kharagpur has extended the deadline for JAM 2027 applications. As per the official notification, the last date for students to register for IIT JAM 2027 has been extended to October 22, 2026. Candidates who are yet to register for the entrance exam can visit the official website to register and apply.
To register for JAM 2027, students are required to visit the official website. Candidates need a valid email ID and mobile number to register for the JAM 2027 entrance exam. After completing the registration process, students can fill out the online application form, upload required documents and submit the application fee.
JAM 2027 registration and application link is available on the official website: jam.iitkgp.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to complete the registration and application process.
IIT JAM 2027 Registration - Click Here
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JAM 2027 Registration and Application Process
The link for students to register and apply is available on the JOAPS portal. Students can also follow the steps provided below to complete the registration process
Step 1: Visit the official website of IIT JAM
Step 2: Click on the JAM Admission portal
Step 3: Click on New Registration
Step 4: Enter all required details
Step 5: Fill out the application form
Step 6: Upload the required documents
Step 7: Submit the application fee
Step 8: Save and click on submit
IIT JAM 2027 Application Fee
The JAM 2027 application fee must be submitted online. Candidates can check the category-wise fee details for one test paper and two test papers.
Application Fee Details
|
Gender / Category
|
One Test Paper
|
Two Test Papers
|
Female / SC / ST / PwD*
|
₹ 1000
|
₹ 1350
|
All Others
|
₹ 2000
|
₹ 2700
IIT JAM 2027 Documents Required
Students need to keep the following documents ready with them to register and apply for the JAM 2027 applications
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X Standard (SSC) Marksheet/Certificate
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A passport-size (3.5 cm Width × 4.5 cm Height) photograph of the face of the candidate
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A signature in all CAPITAL LETTERS, initials, or in any other colour
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Other Backward Classes - Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL)
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Economically Weaker Section (EWS)
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Scheduled Caste (SC)
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Scheduled Tribe (ST)
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Valid PwD certificate (optional) and UDID Card/Number
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.