25-Year-Old UPSC Aspirant From Andhra Pradesh Dies By Suicide In Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar

A 25-year-old Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirant from Andhra Pradesh died by suicide at his rented accommodation in Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar on Monday, October 19. The student was identified as Alta Bharat Kumar Reddy, who had been living in the area for around a year to prepare for the civil services examination.

According to Delhi Police, a call regarding the incident was received at around 2:38 pm. When police reached the location, they found that the flat was locked from inside. The Fire Brigade was called to open the door, and Reddy was found dead inside.

Police recovered a note from the flat that reportedly referred to depression related to his studies. The circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated.

UPSC Aspirant Was Living in Delhi for Preparation

According to the initial police inquiry, Reddy had been staying in a rented flat in Old Rajinder Nagar while preparing for the UPSC examination. The area is known as a major coaching hub for civil services aspirants, with students from different parts of the country moving there for exam preparation.