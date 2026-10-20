25-Year-Old UPSC Aspirant From Andhra Pradesh Dies By Suicide In Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar
A 25-year-old UPSC aspirant from Andhra Pradesh, Alta Bharat Kumar Reddy, was found dead at his rented flat in Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar on October 19. Police recovered a note that reportedly mentioned stress related to his studies.
A 25-year-old Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirant from Andhra Pradesh died by suicide at his rented accommodation in Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar on Monday, October 19. The student was identified as Alta Bharat Kumar Reddy, who had been living in the area for around a year to prepare for the civil services examination.
According to Delhi Police, a call regarding the incident was received at around 2:38 pm. When police reached the location, they found that the flat was locked from inside. The Fire Brigade was called to open the door, and Reddy was found dead inside.
Police recovered a note from the flat that reportedly referred to depression related to his studies. The circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated.
UPSC Aspirant Was Living in Delhi for Preparation
According to the initial police inquiry, Reddy had been staying in a rented flat in Old Rajinder Nagar while preparing for the UPSC examination. The area is known as a major coaching hub for civil services aspirants, with students from different parts of the country moving there for exam preparation.
Reddy was sharing the flat with a roommate, who had reportedly travelled to his hometown about a week before the incident. The aspirant was alone in the accommodation when police reached the spot.
Police Recover Note, Investigation Underway
After discovering the student, police called the crime team and forensic experts to examine the location and collect evidence. The note recovered from the flat is also part of the investigation.
According to the initial police findings, no signs of foul play had emerged at the time of reporting. However, the investigation is continuing to establish the circumstances of the incident.
Earlier, 25-Year-Old UPSC Aspirant Died in Old Rajinder Nagar
In July 2025, a 25-year-old UPSC aspirant named Tarun Thakur, who belonged to Jammu, was found dead at his rented accommodation in Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar. According to police reports published on July 21, a note was recovered from the room. Police were investigating the circumstances of his death, with preliminary information pointing to academic stress as a possible concern.
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.