WBPSC Stenographer Recruitment 2026 Notification Out: Apply Online for 266 Vacancies, Check Eligibility
The WBPSC Stenographer Recruitment 2026 notification announces 266 vacancies under Schedule A and B. Eligible candidates can apply online from October 18 to November 7, 2026. Check this article for eligibility criteria, age limit, application fee, notification PDF and application process here.
Key Points
- WBPSC released notification for 266 English Stenographer (Basic Grade) vacancies.
- Online applications for the recruitment started on October 18, 2026.
- Candidates can apply until November 7, 2026, for the Stenographer posts.
WBPSC Stenographer Recruitment 2026: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the notification for the English Stenographer (Basic Grade) Recruitment Examination. Through this recruitment a total of 266 vacancies would be filled under Schedule A and Schedule B. The recruitment will fill Personal Assistant posts in various government departments and offices across West Bengal. The online application process started from October 18, 2026 and candidates can submit their forms through the official website at psc.wb.gov.in until November 7, 2026.
Check this article for detailed eligibility criteria, application process, steps to apply, application fees and other details.
WBPSC Stenographer Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF
The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the official notification for the English Stenographer (Basic Grade) Recruitment Examination, 2025. Candidates can check the notification PDF for complete details about vacancies, eligibility criteria, age limit, application fee and the selection process. Check the direct link for the official notification PDF in the table below.
|
WBPSC Stenographer Recruitment 2026 Official Notice
psc.wb.gov.in WBPSC Stenographer Recruitment 2026: Overview
Candidates can check the important details of the recruitment drive in the table below.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Authority
|
West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC)
|
Examination Name
|
English Stenographer (Basic Grade)
|
Advertisement Number
|
04/2025
|
Total Vacancies
|
266
|
Schedule A Vacancies
|
146
|
Schedule B Vacancies
|
120
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Application Start Date
|
October 18, 2026
|
Last Date to Apply
|
November 7, 2026
|
Application Fee
|
Rs 160 plus applicable service charges
|
Exam Date
|
Tentatively December 2026
|
Official Website
|
psc.wb.gov.in
WBPSC Stenographer Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying candidates must ensure that they meet the prescribed eligibility criteria such as qualification and age limit. Check details below
1. Educational Qualification
-
Candidates must have passed the Madhyamik Examination conducted by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or an equivalent examination.
-
In addition they must also possess elementary computer knowledge and English typing skills at a speed of 30 words per minute.
2. Age Limit (As of January 1, 2025)
-
The minimum age to apply is 18 years.
-
The maximum age to apply is 42 years.
-
The upper age limit is relaxed by five years for SC/ST candidates and three years for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) candidates of West Bengal.
WBPSC Stenographer Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
The WBPSC online application window will remain open until November 7, 2026 at 3:30 PM. Candidates must complete the registration and application process online through the official commission website. The last date to pay the application fee is also November 7, 2026 by 3:30 PM.
Check the direct link to apply for WBPSC Recruitment 2026 from the table below.
|
WBPSC Stenographer Recruitment 2026 Link
Steps to Apply for WBPSC Stenographer Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to submit their application online:
-
Visit the official WBPSC website at psc.wb.gov.in.
-
Click on the link titled English Stenographer (Basic Grade) Recruitment Examination notification
-
Enter the required personal, educational and other details.
-
Upload the necessary documents such as your photograph and signature.
-
Pay the application fees online.
-
Check details once and then submit the application form.
-
Download or print the confirmation page for future reference.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.