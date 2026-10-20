WBPSC Stenographer Recruitment 2026 Notification Out: Apply Online for 266 Vacancies, Check Eligibility

WBPSC Stenographer Recruitment 2026: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the notification for the English Stenographer (Basic Grade) Recruitment Examination. Through this recruitment a total of 266 vacancies would be filled under Schedule A and Schedule B. The recruitment will fill Personal Assistant posts in various government departments and offices across West Bengal. The online application process started from October 18, 2026 and candidates can submit their forms through the official website at psc.wb.gov.in until November 7, 2026.

Check this article for detailed eligibility criteria, application process, steps to apply, application fees and other details.

WBPSC Stenographer Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the official notification for the English Stenographer (Basic Grade) Recruitment Examination, 2025. Candidates can check the notification PDF for complete details about vacancies, eligibility criteria, age limit, application fee and the selection process. Check the direct link for the official notification PDF in the table below.