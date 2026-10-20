GSEB 10th 12th Datesheet 2027: Gujarat Board SSC, HSC Timetable PDF to be Released Soon at gseb.org
Gujarat Board GSEB Class 10 and Class 12 Exam 2027 timetable PDF will be released online soon. Candidates can download the date sheet through the link on the official website gseb.org.
GSEB Timetable 2027: Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will soon release the GSEB Class 10 and Class 12 exam 2027 date sheet. The date sheet PDF will be available on the official website. Once released, students can check the subject-wise schedule for GSEB 10th and GSEB Class 12 General and Science Stream exams.
As per the dates announced earlier, Gujarat Board Class 10 and Class 12 Exams are scheduled to be conducted from February 25 to March 17, 2027. The subject-wise date sheet PDF for the GSEB board exam 2027 is expected soon.
GSEB Timetable 2027: Past Year Trends
Check below the dates when Gujarat Board released the timetable for Class 10 and Class 12 exams in the previous years.
|
Year
|
Date
|
2026
|
December 5, 2025
|
2025
|
October 15, 2024
|
2023
|
January 3, 2023
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Where to Check GSEB Datesheet 2027
The Gujarat Board Class 10 and Class 12 exam 2027 date sheet PDF will be available on the official website of the board. Once released, students can visit the official website and download their class-wise timetable. The timetable PDF will be released separately for Class 10, and Class 12 General and Science stream exams. Students can visit the official website gseb.org to download the date sheet PDF
Steps to Download GSEB Timetable 2027
Gujarat Board SSC and HSC timetable 2027 PDF will be available online. Follow the steps provided below to download
Step 1: Visit the official website of GSEB
Step 2: Click on SSC/ HSC Timetable PDF
Step 3: The class- and subject-wise timetable will be displayed
Step 4: Download the timetable for further reference
Gujarat Board Exam 2027 Timing
GSEB conducts the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations in two shifts. The timings for the exams this year will be mentioned in the timetable PDF. Last year, the Gujarat Board 10th examination was conducted in the morning session from 10:00 am to 1:15 pm. The Class 12 exams were conducted in two shifts. Shift 1 was held from 10:30 am to 1:45 pm, and Shift 2 was conducted from 3:00 pm to 6:15 pm
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.