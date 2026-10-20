GSEB 10th 12th Datesheet 2027: Gujarat Board SSC, HSC Timetable PDF to be Released Soon at gseb.org

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GSEB Timetable 2027: Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will soon release the GSEB Class 10 and Class 12 exam 2027 date sheet. The date sheet PDF will be available on the official website. Once released, students can check the subject-wise schedule for GSEB 10th and GSEB Class 12 General and Science Stream exams. As per the dates announced earlier, Gujarat Board Class 10 and Class 12 Exams are scheduled to be conducted from February 25 to March 17, 2027. The subject-wise date sheet PDF for the GSEB board exam 2027 is expected soon. GSEB Timetable 2027: Past Year Trends Check below the dates when Gujarat Board released the timetable for Class 10 and Class 12 exams in the previous years. Year Date 2026 December 5, 2025 2025 October 15, 2024 2023 January 3, 2023

Also Read: DU Panel Questions St Stephen’s College Hiring Process, Seeks Adherence To Recruitment Rules IIT JAM 2027 Registration Deadline Extended to October 22, Apply at jam.iitkgp.ac.in Where to Check GSEB Datesheet 2027 The Gujarat Board Class 10 and Class 12 exam 2027 date sheet PDF will be available on the official website of the board. Once released, students can visit the official website and download their class-wise timetable. The timetable PDF will be released separately for Class 10, and Class 12 General and Science stream exams. Students can visit the official website gseb.org to download the date sheet PDF Steps to Download GSEB Timetable 2027 Gujarat Board SSC and HSC timetable 2027 PDF will be available online. Follow the steps provided below to download Step 1: Visit the official website of GSEB