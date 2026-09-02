Ram Mandir CEO Salary 2026: What Compensation Would the CEO Receive? Check Here

Key Points Retired Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra officially appointed as the first CEO of Ram Mandir Trust.

He was selected from 5,585 applicants via a 5-stage process between July 11-18, 2026.

The CEO has an initial three-year term, overseeing administration, security, and finances.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will be appointing its first full-time Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at a landmark meeting in Ayodhya. The administrative change aims to bring enhanced operational efficiency, financial transparency, and professional governance for the daily management of the Ram Temple complex. Along with the institutional restructuring, the public’s attention is mainly on the official selection process, qualification criteria, top contenders, and the salary of this high-profile administrative post. First CEO of Ram Mandir Trust Appointed The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has officially appointed retired Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra as its first Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He emerged as the top choice among the trustees from a competitive nationwide pool of 5585 applicants. The former IAF veteran brings over three decades of high-level military leadership, administrative experience, and strategic planning expertise to Ayodhya.

In his new role, the Retired Air Marshal will oversee the daily administrative functioning, security frameworks, financial oversight, and pilgrim facilities at the Ram Temple complex. The trust has set an initial three-year term for the post, mandating the CEO to reside in Ayodhya for this time period to ensure seamless execution. This historic appointment marks a major structural shift for the Trust toward an institutionalised governance model, aimed at coping with the huge inflow of global devotees and expanding infrastructure operations effectively. What Is the Salary of the Ram Mandir CEO 2026 and Other Allowances? As per the official terms outlined by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the Ram Mandir CEO Salary for 2026 is negotiable. This means the selected candidate can discuss the preferred salary with the official authorities of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Instead of setting a rigid government pay scale, the compensation package will be determined through mutual negotiation, which will be based on the candidate’s professional background, administrative expertise, and past executive record.

Quick Takeaways of the Ram Mandir CEO Salary As the list of the top candidates includes retired senior bureaucrats ( IAS and IPS), the salary package will be designed to match high-level executive standards.

The executive package may also include residential accommodation in Ayodhya, official transport, administrative security, among other allowances.

The salary package of the Ram Mandir CEO will align with the huge responsibility of managing daily temple operations, multi-agency security logistics, crowd management for millions of devotees and trust finances. The salary package of the Ram Mandir Trust CEO will be updated here once it is released. How did the 5-Stage Selection Process Filter 5,585 Applicants? To identify a qualified candidate for the CEO post of the Ram Mandir, the Trust established a high-level three-member search committee which included retired Justice Pramod Kohli, Retired General V.K.Chaturvedi, and scientist Dr Suresh Haware. This panel instituted a diligent multi-stage screening framework to evaluate the candidates:-

Between July 11 and July 18, 2026, the committee received an overwhelming total of 5585 applicants from across the country.

To handle the large volume of applications, the panel issued a specialised 600-mark Google form based on key eligibility criteria to 3577 qualified applicants.

A total of 108 candidates who scored 470 marks or above were invited for four days of intensive virtual interviews.

Out of this total, 17 candidates were shortlisted for face-to-face interviews; 16 candidates attended the final interview phase in Ayodhya.

The search panel submitted an unranked shortlist of 3 top contenders to important trustees, including key trustees, including Treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri, Mahant Dinendra Das, Acting General Secretary Dr Krishna Mohan, and Ayodhya DM Shashank Tripathi. Who Are the Top Candidates in the Race for Ram Mandir CEO?