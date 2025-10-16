Diwali School Holidays 2025 in Delhi: School Closed for Bhai Dooj, Govardhan Puja on These Dates

Diwali School Holidays 2025 in Delhi: Diwali, the festival of lights, is one of the most celebrated festivals in Delhi. It brings joy, unity, and brightness to every home. To let students fully enjoy this beautiful time, Delhi schools will remain closed during the Diwali holidays in 2025.
These holidays give children a well-deserved break to celebrate with their families, take part in traditions, and learn about the values of togetherness and sharing. From decorating homes with diyas to enjoying sweets and fireworks, the festive spirit fills the air across the city.
The Diwali school holidays 2025 also help students relax and refresh their minds before returning to studies with new energy. Check the complete list of Diwali school holidays 2025 in Delhi below.
Diwali School Holidays List 2025 in Delhi
Delhi schools will observe Diwali holidays in October 2025, giving students time to celebrate and enjoy the festival with their families. The holidays cover all major festive days, from Dhanteras to Bhai Dooj. Check the complete Diwali school holidays list for Delhi below:
|
Festival
|
Date
|
Day
|
Dhanteras
|
October 18, 2025
|
Saturday
|
Choti Diwali
|
October 19, 2025
|
Sunday
|
Diwali
|
October 20, 2025
|
Monday
|
Govardhan Puja
|
October 21, 2025
|
Tuesday
|
Bhai Dooj
|
October 23, 2025
|
Thursday
How Students Can Enjoy Diwali School Holidays 2025 Safely?
Diwali school holidays are a time full of happiness, lights, and togetherness. Students can enjoy this festive break while staying safe, healthy, and responsible. Here are some simple and useful tips:
-
Spend Time with Family: Celebrate Diwali with your family by decorating the house, lighting diyas, and enjoying festive meals together. This makes the celebration more joyful and memorable.
-
Be Careful with Firecrackers: If you are bursting crackers, always take help from adults. Wear cotton clothes, keep water nearby, and maintain distance to avoid any accidents.
-
Help Parents in Decorations: Take part in decorating your home with diyas, flowers, and rangoli. It brings creativity and fun to your Diwali celebrations.
-
Balance Fun and Study: Even during holidays, give a little time to reading or revising your subjects. This helps you stay prepared for upcoming exams.
-
Celebrate in an Eco-Friendly Way: Avoid loud and polluting crackers. Use diyas, candles, and flowers for decorations. You can also plant a tree as a part of your Diwali celebration.
-
Limit Screen Time: Watching movies or playing games is fun, but avoid spending too much time on phones or laptops to protect your eyes and mind.
-
Join Community Activities: Take part in charity drives or help elders in your neighborhood. It spreads kindness and teaches the value of sharing and caring.
Diwali school holidays 2025 in Delhi give students a perfect opportunity to celebrate, learn, and relax. By balancing fun with safety and responsibility, students can make this festive break joyful and meaningful, spreading light, happiness, and positivity all around.
