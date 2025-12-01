Bihar School Holidays in December 2025: Check Complete List of School Closure and Winter Breaks

Bihar School Holidays in December 2025 will bring a joyful break for students as the winter season sets in and Christmas celebrations begin. Every year, December is a special month filled with festivals, family gatherings, and cold weather, making it an ideal time for school vacations.
Along with Christmas Day, students can enjoy winter mornings at home, stay warm, and spend quality time with their loved ones. As temperatures continue to drop, holidays also help keep children safe from the harsh cold. Parents, teachers, and students can check the complete list of school closures and winter breaks below to plan their days during this festive month.
Bihar School Holidays in December 2025
Students across Bihar are eagerly waiting for the December 2025 holiday schedule. These holidays will give them time to relax, enjoy festivals, and spend time with family. Students should check the list below to know the dates and details of the upcoming winter vacation.
|
Festival / Occasion
|
Date
|
No. of Days
|
Category
|
Day
|
Winter Vacation (Christmas – Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti)
|
25–31 December
|
7
|
1
|
Thursday to Wednesday
Bihar School Winter Holiday 2025
The weather in Bihar is getting very cold, and the Meteorological Department has said that temperatures may fall even more after November 24. Just like last year, when the winter holidays were first from December 26 to January 6 but later extended up to January 11 because of extreme cold, the Education Department may again announce winter holidays soon to keep students safe. Due to icy winds and heavy morning fog, it can be risky for small kids to go to school. So, holidays for classes 1 to 5 are very likely this year to protect children’s health.
Bihar School Holidays in December 2025 will offer students a safe and relaxing winter break. With low temperatures and foggy mornings, these holidays help protect young learners’ health. Families can use this time to celebrate festivals, stay warm, and enjoy quality time together.
School Holiday in December 2025 in These States
|
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation