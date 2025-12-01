Karnataka TET Hall Ticket Releasing Today
Focus
Quick Links

Bihar School Holidays in December 2025: Check Complete List of School Closure and Winter Breaks

By Aayesha Sharma
Dec 1, 2025, 13:01 IST

Bihar School Holidays in December 2025: Bihar schools may remain closed in December 2025 due to winter holidays and falling temperatures. Students can enjoy a week-long break from December 25 to 31, including Christmas and Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti. The Education Department may also announce additional holidays for junior classes due to extreme cold.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Bihar School Holidays in December 2025
Bihar School Holidays in December 2025

Bihar School Holidays in December 2025 will bring a joyful break for students as the winter season sets in and Christmas celebrations begin. Every year, December is a special month filled with festivals, family gatherings, and cold weather, making it an ideal time for school vacations. 

Along with Christmas Day, students can enjoy winter mornings at home, stay warm, and spend quality time with their loved ones. As temperatures continue to drop, holidays also help keep children safe from the harsh cold. Parents, teachers, and students can check the complete list of school closures and winter breaks below to plan their days during this festive month.

Bihar School Holidays in December 2025

Students across Bihar are eagerly waiting for the December 2025 holiday schedule. These holidays will give them time to relax, enjoy festivals, and spend time with family. Students should check the list below to know the dates and details of the upcoming winter vacation.

Festival / Occasion

Date

No. of Days

Category

Day

Winter Vacation (Christmas – Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti)

25–31 December

7

1

Thursday to Wednesday

Bihar School Winter Holiday 2025

The weather in Bihar is getting very cold, and the Meteorological Department has said that temperatures may fall even more after November 24. Just like last year, when the winter holidays were first from December 26 to January 6 but later extended up to January 11 because of extreme cold, the Education Department may again announce winter holidays soon to keep students safe. Due to icy winds and heavy morning fog, it can be risky for small kids to go to school. So, holidays for classes 1 to 5 are very likely this year to protect children’s health.

Bihar School Holidays in December 2025 will offer students a safe and relaxing winter break. With low temperatures and foggy mornings, these holidays help protect young learners’ health. Families can use this time to celebrate festivals, stay warm, and enjoy quality time together.

School Holiday in December 2025 in These States

Andhra Pradesh School Holiday in December 2025

Arunachal Pradesh School Holiday in December 2025

Odisha School Holiday in December 2025

Madhya Pradesh School Holiday in December 2025

West Bengal School Holiday in December 2025

Uttarakhand School Holiday in December 2025

J & K  School Holiday in December 2025

 

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News