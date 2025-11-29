Andhra Pradesh School Holidays in December 2025: Check Complete List of School Closure and Winter Breaks

Andhra Pradesh School Holidays in December 2025: Students and parents are expecting a longer festive break this year as schools prepare for the upcoming Christmas holidays in December 2025. While the official Christmas holiday is on 25 December, many schools especially Christian-minority institutions are planning an extended vacation period.
These schools are expected to declare an eight-day holiday from 21 December to 28 December 2025, giving students ample time to celebrate the festival, take part in community events, and enjoy family gatherings.
The break also covers a full weekend, creating a continuous stretch of holidays. Check this article for complete details on Christmas school holidays in Andhra Pradesh 2025.
Andhra Pradesh School Holidays in December 2025: Christmas Break
Schools in Andhra Pradesh will remain closed on 25 December 2025 (Thursday) in observance of Christmas. This holiday allows students and teachers to celebrate the festival with their families and participate in cultural and religious activities.
Since Christmas is a state-wide public holiday, all schools, government and private, will stay closed for the day. Students can check with their schools for any additional holiday updates or changes in the academic schedule.
Andhra Pradesh School Holiday List in December 2025
Students in Andhra Pradesh can check the expected school holiday schedule for December 2025 below. Check the table below for Christmas holidays and extended breaks planned by different types of schools.
|
School Type
|
Expected Holiday Dates (Andhra Pradesh)
|
Total Days
|
Highlights
|
Government & Private Schools
|
25 December 2025 (Thursday)
|
1 Day
|
State-wide Christmas holiday for all schools
|
Christian-Minority Institutions
|
21 December to 28 December 2025 (Expected)
|
8 Days
|
Extended Christmas break including weekend; longer festive schedule
|
Other Private Schools
|
25 December 2025 (Some may extend)
|
1–3 Days (varies)
|
Schools may add extra holidays based on management decision
Andhra Pradesh school holiday schedule for December 2025 offers students a meaningful festive break, especially with the extended holidays planned by Christian-minority institutions. Parents and students are advised to stay updated through official school notices for any changes in the holiday list. Enjoy the Christmas season responsibly and make the most of the winter break.
