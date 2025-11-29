Andhra Pradesh School Holidays in December 2025: Check Complete List of School Closure and Winter Breaks

Andhra Pradesh School Holidays in December 2025: Students and parents are expecting a longer festive break this year as schools prepare for the upcoming Christmas holidays in December 2025. While the official Christmas holiday is on 25 December, many schools especially Christian-minority institutions are planning an extended vacation period.

These schools are expected to declare an eight-day holiday from 21 December to 28 December 2025, giving students ample time to celebrate the festival, take part in community events, and enjoy family gatherings.

The break also covers a full weekend, creating a continuous stretch of holidays. Check this article for complete details on Christmas school holidays in Andhra Pradesh 2025.

Andhra Pradesh School Holidays in December 2025: Christmas Break

Schools in Andhra Pradesh will remain closed on 25 December 2025 (Thursday) in observance of Christmas. This holiday allows students and teachers to celebrate the festival with their families and participate in cultural and religious activities.