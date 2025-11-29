Odisha School Holidays in December 2025: Check Full List of Closed Dates and Festival Breaks

Odisha School Holiday 2025: The December calendar for schools in Odisha is primarily defined by the mandatory Christmas break and a key local religious observance. Unlike some northern states, Odisha's winter break is generally shorter, focusing specifically on the Christmas and New Year period.

Based on official circulars released by the Directorate of Secondary Education, Odisha, and general state calendars for the 2025-26 academic year, here is the detailed schedule:

Odisha School Holidays in December 2025: Christmas Vacation

The month features one important local religious observance (Sesa Manabasa Gurubara) and the primary holiday being the X-Mass / Winter Break.