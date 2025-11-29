Odisha School Holidays in December 2025: Check Full List of Closed Dates and Festival Breaks

Odisha School Holiday 2025: The December calendar for schools in Odisha is primarily defined by the mandatory Christmas break and a key local religious observance. Unlike some northern states, Odisha's winter break is generally shorter, focusing specifically on the Christmas and New Year period.
Based on official circulars released by the Directorate of Secondary Education, Odisha, and general state calendars for the 2025-26 academic year, here is the detailed schedule:
Odisha School Holidays in December 2025: Christmas Vacation
The month features one important local religious observance (Sesa Manabasa Gurubara) and the primary holiday being the X-Mass / Winter Break.
Date
Day
Holiday / Break Type
Details & Significance
December 4, 2025
Thursday
Sesa Manabasa Gurubara
A day for the observance of Manabasa Gurubara, often declared a local/school holiday in the state.
December 23, 2025
Tuesday
Start of X-Mass Holiday / Winter Break
The official starting date for the Christmas Vacation for most schools in the state (Elementary and Secondary) and Kendriya Vidyalayas.
December 25, 2025
Thursday
Christmas Day (X-Mas Day)
Mandatory Public Holiday. The central day of the holiday period.
December 31, 2025
Wednesday
End of X-Mass Holiday
The official last date of the scheduled Christmas/Winter Vacation for Odisha schools.
January 1, 2026
Thursday
School Reopens
Schools resume regular classes after the New Year's Day break.
Key Holiday Insights
-
Fixed Duration: The official X-Mass Holiday period is clearly defined, lasting approximately 8 days, from December 23 to December 31, 2025.
-
Christmas Eve (Optional): While Christmas Eve (December 24) is often listed as an Optional Holiday for government employees, the full Christmas break for schools already covers this date.
-
Academic Calendar: The School and Mass Education Department's academic calendar typically schedules 18 working days for the month of December, indicating that only the final week is reserved for the break.
-
Exam Schedule: Students should note that Term-2 exams (Formative-2) are generally scheduled for the first week of January 2026. Students should utilize the December break for thorough final revision.
