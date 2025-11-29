CTET 2026 Application Form
Focus
Quick Links

Odisha School Holidays in December 2025: Check Full List of Closed Dates and Festival Breaks

By Apeksha Agarwal
Nov 29, 2025, 10:55 IST

Find the complete list of Odisha school holidays in December 2025 across India, including national and regional observances. Stay updated with important closed dates and plan your activities accordingly.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

Odisha School Holiday 2025: The December calendar for schools in Odisha is primarily defined by the mandatory Christmas break and a key local religious observance. Unlike some northern states, Odisha's winter break is generally shorter, focusing specifically on the Christmas and New Year period.

Based on official circulars released by the Directorate of Secondary Education, Odisha, and general state calendars for the 2025-26 academic year, here is the detailed schedule:

Odisha School Holidays in December 2025: Christmas Vacation

The month features one important local religious observance (Sesa Manabasa Gurubara) and the primary holiday being the X-Mass / Winter Break.

Date

Day

Holiday / Break Type

Details & Significance

December 4, 2025

Thursday

Sesa Manabasa Gurubara

A day for the observance of Manabasa Gurubara, often declared a local/school holiday in the state.

December 23, 2025

Tuesday

Start of X-Mass Holiday / Winter Break

The official starting date for the Christmas Vacation for most schools in the state (Elementary and Secondary) and Kendriya Vidyalayas.

December 25, 2025

Thursday

Christmas Day (X-Mas Day)

Mandatory Public Holiday. The central day of the holiday period.

December 31, 2025

Wednesday

End of X-Mass Holiday

The official last date of the scheduled Christmas/Winter Vacation for Odisha schools.

January 1, 2026

Thursday

School Reopens

Schools resume regular classes after the New Year's Day break.

Key Holiday Insights

  1. Fixed Duration: The official X-Mass Holiday period is clearly defined, lasting approximately 8 days, from December 23 to December 31, 2025.

  2. Christmas Eve (Optional): While Christmas Eve (December 24) is often listed as an Optional Holiday for government employees, the full Christmas break for schools already covers this date.

  3. Academic Calendar: The School and Mass Education Department's academic calendar typically schedules 18 working days for the month of December, indicating that only the final week is reserved for the break.

  4. Exam Schedule: Students should note that Term-2 exams (Formative-2) are generally scheduled for the first week of January 2026. Students should utilize the December break for thorough final revision.

Also Check:

Madhya Pradesh School Holidays in December 2025


Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content. Apeksha's strong foundation in journalism and media is complemented by her creativity, dedication, and attention to detail. Her goal is to inform and inspire audiences through meaningful narratives while continuously adapting to the ever-changing media landscape. She can be reached at apeksha.agarwal@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News