Diwali School Holidays 2025 in Bihar: 10 Days School Closed for Diwali and Chath Puja Festival

Oct 18, 2025, 00:14 IST

Diwali School Holiday 2025 in Bihar -  Bihar schools will observe holidays during Diwali 2025 and Chhath Puja, giving students and teachers a chance to celebrate the festival season. The break allows families to partake in traditional festivities, cultural activities, and quality time together, marking a joyful pause from regular academic routines. For a complete list in Bihar School Holiday check the article below.

Diwali School holiday 2025 - The Bihar 2025 Diwali school holidays offer students, teachers, and staff a chance to fully immerse themselves in the festivities. Typically, these holidays extend over several days, encompassing Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj. The specific dates for the Bihar 2025 Diwali school holidays have been officially declared by the state education department in their yearly academic calendar. Parents and guardians should consult official notifications from their respective schools and the Bihar education authorities for the confirmed schedule. 

Bihar School to Remain Closed for Diwali and Chath Puja

Students in Bihar are gearing up for an extended and well-deserved break from their academic routines, with schools officially announcing a 10-day holiday period. This extended closure, spanning from October 20 to October 29, 2025, has been meticulously incorporated into the academic calendar to provide ample time for students and their families to partake in two of the most cherished and culturally significant festivals celebrated with immense fervor across the region: Diwali and Chhath Puja.

It allows students to fully immerse themselves in the festivities, participate in family traditions, without the added pressure of academic commitments. This extended break is a welcome respite for students, offering them a chance to rejuvenate and connect with their cultural roots, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation for their heritage. 

Feature

Details

Holiday Period

October 20, 2025 to October 29, 2025

Duration

10 days

18 October, 2025

Dhanteras

20 - 21 October, 2025

Diwali

23 October, 2025

Bhai Dooj

27 - 28 October, 2025

Chath Puja

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 - Districts Where Schools and Colleges Will Remain Closed

To ensure the seamless conduct of the Bihar Elections 2025, the government has officially ordered the complete closure of all schools, colleges, and other educational institutions in districts participating in the first phase. This measure aims to achieve several goals: streamline the electoral process, ensure the safety of students and staff, and facilitate the use of educational facilities as polling stations and for other election-related duties without interruption.

The initial phase of polling, encompassing 17 districts across North and South Bihar, will involve elections for 121 assembly seats. Voting is slated to occur from 7 AM to 6 PM.

Diwali, the festival of lights, brings with it a much-anticipated extended break for students, parents, and teachers alike. This long holiday period is a cherished opportunity to fully immerse in the joyous festivities and traditions that define the season.

Also Check  - 

