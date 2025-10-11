Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Schools and Colleges to Remain Closed in 17 Districts During First Phase of Voting

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 - With the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 rapidly approaching, the entire state is abuzz with heightened election activity. Political parties are intensifying their campaigns, holding rallies, and engaging with constituents in a bid to showcase support. Meanwhile, the Bihar administration is diligently working to ensure a secure, orderly, and accessible voting experience for all eligible citizens. As part of these extensive preparations, the government has officially declared that all schools, colleges, and other educational institutions located in districts participating in the Bihar Elections 2025 first phase of voting will observe a complete closure.
This measure is being implemented to facilitate the smooth conduct of the electoral process, ensure the safety of students and staff, and enable the use of educational premises as polling stations and for other election-related duties without disruption. The decision underscores the administration's commitment to upholding the integrity of the elections and prioritizing the convenience of voters and election officials alike. Further announcements regarding closures in subsequent phases of voting are expected as the election schedule progresses.
Reason Behind the Closure of Educational Institutions
According to the administration, many polling booths have been set up in school and college campuses. Keeping these institutions closed on polling day will:
Ensure uninterrupted voting arrangements.
Allow teachers and staff to perform election duties.
Maintain public safety and reduce congestion near polling areas.
This proactive step by the government highlights its unwavering dedication to upholding the principles of democracy by ensuring free, fair, and efficient elections. Such measures are crucial for fostering public trust in the electoral process, guaranteeing that every citizen's vote is cast without undue influence or impediment, and ultimately strengthening the foundation of a representative government.
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 - Districts Where Schools and Colleges Will Remain Closed
The first phase of polling will cover 17 districts across North and South Bihar. These include:These districts will witness elections for 121 assembly seats, with polling scheduled from 7 AM to 6 PM.
|
S.No.
|
District Name
|
Region
|
1
|
Patna
|
South Bihar
|
2
|
Darbhanga
|
North Bihar
|
3
|
Madhepura
|
North Bihar
|
4
|
Saharsa
|
North Bihar
|
5
|
Muzaffarpur
|
North Bihar
|
6
|
Gopalganj
|
North Bihar
|
7
|
Siwan
|
North Bihar
|
8
|
Saran
|
North Bihar
|
9
|
Vaishali
|
North Bihar
|
10
|
Samastipur
|
North Bihar
|
11
|
Begusarai
|
Central Bihar
|
12
|
Lakhisarai
|
South Bihar
|
13
|
Munger
|
South Bihar
|
14
|
Sheikhpura
|
South Bihar
|
15
|
Nalanda
|
South Bihar
|
16
|
Buxar
|
South Bihar
|
17
|
Bhojpur
|
South Bihar
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 - Schedule and Key Dates
The Election Commission has issued the following timeline for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025:
|
Event
|
Date
|
Nomination Filing Begins
|
Ongoing
|
Last Date for Filing Nominations
|
October 17, 2025
|
Scrutiny of Nomination Papers
|
October 18, 2025
|
Last Date for Withdrawal of Nominations
|
October 20, 2025
|
First Phase of Voting
|
Last Week of October 2025
|
Second Phase of Voting
|
November 11, 2025
|
Declaration of Results
|
November 14, 2025
Areas Covered in the First Phase
The first phase of voting will cover several important assembly constituencies, including:
Alamnagar
Bihariganj
Singheshwar
Madhepura
Saharsa
Kusheshwarsthan
Darbhanga Rural
Benipur
Jale
Muzaffarpur
Kanti
Gopalganj
Siwan
Vaishali
Samastipur
Begusarai
Munger
Nalanda
Patna Sahib
Fatuha
Danapur
Ara
Buxar
Voter awareness drives are being actively conducted across these constituencies to encourage maximum voter participation and ensure a record-breaking turnout.
The Bihar government’s decision to close schools and colleges during the polling phase reflects a commitment to ensuring smooth election management and public safety. As the first phase of voting approaches, citizens are encouraged to participate responsibly and contribute to strengthening democracy in Bihar.
