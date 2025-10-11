Bihar STET Admit Card 2025
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Schools and Colleges to Remain Closed in 17 Districts During First Phase of Voting

By Simran Akhouri
Oct 11, 2025, 21:02 IST

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 - As the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 draw near, election activities have intensified across the state. To ensure a smooth and secure voting process, the Bihar government has announced the closure of all schools, colleges, and educational institutions in the 17 districts where the first phase of polling will be held. For complete details, check the article below.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 - Schools Closed in These Districts
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 - With the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 rapidly approaching, the entire state is abuzz with heightened election activity. Political parties are intensifying their campaigns, holding rallies, and engaging with constituents in a bid to showcase support. Meanwhile, the Bihar administration is diligently working to ensure a secure, orderly, and accessible voting experience for all eligible citizens. As part of these extensive preparations, the government has officially declared that all schools, colleges, and other educational institutions located in districts participating in the Bihar Elections 2025 first phase of voting will observe a complete closure. 

This measure is being implemented to facilitate the smooth conduct of the electoral process, ensure the safety of students and staff, and enable the use of educational premises as polling stations and for other election-related duties without disruption. The decision underscores the administration's commitment to upholding the integrity of the elections and prioritizing the convenience of voters and election officials alike. Further announcements regarding closures in subsequent phases of voting are expected as the election schedule progresses.

Reason Behind the Closure of Educational Institutions

According to the administration, many polling booths have been set up in school and college campuses. Keeping these institutions closed on polling day will:

  • Ensure uninterrupted voting arrangements.

  • Allow teachers and staff to perform election duties.

  • Maintain public safety and reduce congestion near polling areas.

This proactive step by the government highlights its unwavering dedication to upholding the principles of democracy by ensuring free, fair, and efficient elections. Such measures are crucial for fostering public trust in the electoral process, guaranteeing that every citizen's vote is cast without undue influence or impediment, and ultimately strengthening the foundation of a representative government. 

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 - Districts Where Schools and Colleges Will Remain Closed

The first phase of polling will cover 17 districts across North and South Bihar. These include:These districts will witness elections for 121 assembly seats, with polling scheduled from 7 AM to 6 PM.

S.No.

District Name

Region

1

Patna

South Bihar

2

Darbhanga

North Bihar

3

Madhepura

North Bihar

4

Saharsa

North Bihar

5

Muzaffarpur

North Bihar

6

Gopalganj

North Bihar

7

Siwan

North Bihar

8

Saran

North Bihar

9

Vaishali

North Bihar

10

Samastipur

North Bihar

11

Begusarai

Central Bihar

12

Lakhisarai

South Bihar

13

Munger

South Bihar

14

Sheikhpura

South Bihar

15

Nalanda

South Bihar

16

Buxar

South Bihar

17

Bhojpur

South Bihar

Bihar Assembly Election 2025 - Schedule and Key Dates

The Election Commission has issued the following timeline for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025:

Event

Date

Nomination Filing Begins

Ongoing

Last Date for Filing Nominations

October 17, 2025

Scrutiny of Nomination Papers

October 18, 2025

Last Date for Withdrawal of Nominations

October 20, 2025

First Phase of Voting

Last Week of October 2025

Second Phase of Voting

November 11, 2025

Declaration of Results

November 14, 2025

Areas Covered in the First Phase

The first phase of voting will cover several important assembly constituencies, including:

  • Alamnagar

  • Bihariganj

  • Singheshwar

  • Madhepura

  • Saharsa

  • Kusheshwarsthan

  • Darbhanga Rural

  • Benipur

  • Jale

  • Muzaffarpur

  • Kanti

  • Gopalganj

  • Siwan

  • Vaishali

  • Samastipur

  • Begusarai

  • Munger

  • Nalanda

  • Patna Sahib

  • Fatuha

  • Danapur

  • Ara

  • Buxar

Voter awareness drives are being actively conducted across these constituencies to encourage maximum voter participation and ensure a record-breaking turnout.

The Bihar government’s decision to close schools and colleges during the polling phase reflects a commitment to ensuring smooth election management and public safety. As the first phase of voting approaches, citizens are encouraged to participate responsibly and contribute to strengthening democracy in Bihar.


