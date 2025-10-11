Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Schools and Colleges to Remain Closed in 17 Districts During First Phase of Voting

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 - With the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 rapidly approaching, the entire state is abuzz with heightened election activity. Political parties are intensifying their campaigns, holding rallies, and engaging with constituents in a bid to showcase support. Meanwhile, the Bihar administration is diligently working to ensure a secure, orderly, and accessible voting experience for all eligible citizens. As part of these extensive preparations, the government has officially declared that all schools, colleges, and other educational institutions located in districts participating in the Bihar Elections 2025 first phase of voting will observe a complete closure. This measure is being implemented to facilitate the smooth conduct of the electoral process, ensure the safety of students and staff, and enable the use of educational premises as polling stations and for other election-related duties without disruption. The decision underscores the administration's commitment to upholding the integrity of the elections and prioritizing the convenience of voters and election officials alike. Further announcements regarding closures in subsequent phases of voting are expected as the election schedule progresses.

Reason Behind the Closure of Educational Institutions According to the administration, many polling booths have been set up in school and college campuses. Keeping these institutions closed on polling day will: Ensure uninterrupted voting arrangements.



Allow teachers and staff to perform election duties.



Maintain public safety and reduce congestion near polling areas.

This proactive step by the government highlights its unwavering dedication to upholding the principles of democracy by ensuring free, fair, and efficient elections. Such measures are crucial for fostering public trust in the electoral process, guaranteeing that every citizen's vote is cast without undue influence or impediment, and ultimately strengthening the foundation of a representative government. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 - Districts Where Schools and Colleges Will Remain Closed

The first phase of polling will cover 17 districts across North and South Bihar. These include:These districts will witness elections for 121 assembly seats, with polling scheduled from 7 AM to 6 PM. S.No. District Name Region 1 Patna South Bihar 2 Darbhanga North Bihar 3 Madhepura North Bihar 4 Saharsa North Bihar 5 Muzaffarpur North Bihar 6 Gopalganj North Bihar 7 Siwan North Bihar 8 Saran North Bihar 9 Vaishali North Bihar 10 Samastipur North Bihar 11 Begusarai Central Bihar 12 Lakhisarai South Bihar 13 Munger South Bihar 14 Sheikhpura South Bihar 15 Nalanda South Bihar 16 Buxar South Bihar 17 Bhojpur South Bihar Bihar Assembly Election 2025 - Schedule and Key Dates

The Election Commission has issued the following timeline for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Event Date Nomination Filing Begins Ongoing Last Date for Filing Nominations October 17, 2025 Scrutiny of Nomination Papers October 18, 2025 Last Date for Withdrawal of Nominations October 20, 2025 First Phase of Voting Last Week of October 2025 Second Phase of Voting November 11, 2025 Declaration of Results November 14, 2025 Areas Covered in the First Phase The first phase of voting will cover several important assembly constituencies, including: Alamnagar



Bihariganj

Singheshwar

Madhepura

Saharsa Kusheshwarsthan



Darbhanga Rural

Benipur

Jale



Muzaffarpur



Kanti



Gopalganj



Siwan



Vaishali



Samastipur

Begusarai

Munger



Nalanda



Patna Sahib



Fatuha



Danapur



Ara



Buxar