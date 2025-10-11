Karnataka SSLC Question Papers 2025: Download Subject-Wise PDFs Here

Bihar STET Admit Card 2025
By Aayesha Sharma
Oct 11, 2025, 20:11 IST

The Karnataka SSLC Question Papers 2025 help Class 10 students prepare effectively for their exams. Conducted by KSEEB, these papers follow the latest exam pattern and syllabus. Students can download subject-wise PDFs for both language and main subjects to practice different question types, improve accuracy, and boost exam confidence.

Karnataka SSLC Question Papers 2025 PDF
Karnataka SSLC Question Papers 2025 PDF

Karnataka SSLC Question Papers 2025: The Karnataka SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) Exam is one of the most important exams for Class 10 students in Karnataka, conducted by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB). It helps evaluate students’ overall understanding and preparation before they appear for the final board exams. 

The SSLC Half Yearly Exams, also known as mid-term exams, assess students’ progress and identify their strengths and weaknesses. To help students prepare effectively, the Karnataka SSLC Question Papers 2025-26 are made available here. These papers follow the latest KSEEB exam pattern and syllabus, enabling students to practice different types of questions, improve time management, and boost confidence before the main exams. Check this article to download the subject-wise question papers PDF.

Karnataka SSLC Question Papers 2025

Students appearing for the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2025 can check the key details of the examination below. This table provides an overview of the exam structure, subjects, and other important information to help students prepare effectively.

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

Karnataka SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) Exam 2025

Conducting Body

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB)

Exam Type

Half Yearly / Mid Term Examination

Exam Mode

Offline (Pen and Paper)

Total Marks

80 Marks (Theory) + 20 Marks (Internal Assessment)

Exam Duration

3 Hours

Subjects Covered

Maths, Science, Social Science, Kannada, Hindi, English, and others

Question Paper Format

MCQs, Short Answers, and Long Answers

Official Website

kseeb.kar.nic.in

Steps to Download Karnataka SSLC Question Papers 2025

Students can follow the given steps to download the Karanataka SSLC Question Paper PDF 2025:

Step 1: Go to the official KSEEB website at www.kseeb.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the “Question Papers” section.

Step 3: Choose the exam year 2025-26 and select your preferred subject.

Step 4: Click on the subject name to download the question paper in PDF format to your device.

Karnataka SSLC Question Paper PDF 2025 for Languages

Students can download the Karnataka SSLC Question Paper PDF 2025 for all language subjects from the table below. These question papers are designed as per the latest exam pattern released by the board. Practicing them will help students improve their writing, grammar, and comprehension skills for the upcoming exams.

Subject Name

Download Link

KANNADA-01K

Download Link

TELUGU

Download Link

HINDI-06H

Download Link

URDU-12U

Download Link

ENGLISH (NCERT)-15E

Download Link

MARATHI-08M

Download Link

TAMIL-10T

Download Link

TULU-69DK

Download Link

For other Karnataka SSLC Language Question Paper PDF 2025, candidates can click on the given link below:

Click here: Karnataka SSLC Language Question Paper PDF 2025

Karnataka SSLC Question Paper PDF 2025 for Main Subjects

Students preparing for the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2025 can access the latest question papers for the main subjects below. These PDFs will help students understand the exam pattern, marking scheme, and important topics for better preparation.

Subject Name

Download Link

MATHEMATICS - KANNADA MEDIUM-81K

Download Link

SCIENCE - KANNADA MEDIUM-83K

Download Link

SOCIAL SCIENCE - KANNADA MEDIUM-85K

Download Link

SOCIOLOGY - KANNADA MEDIUM-95K

Download Link

KARNATAKA MUSIC - KANNADA MEDIUM-29K

Download Link

HINDUSTANI MUSIC - KANNADA MEDIUM-28K

Download Link

For Karnataka SSLC Question Papers PDF for other subjects, candidates can click on the link provided below to easily download the PDF:

Click here: Karanataka SSLC Question Paper PDF 2025 For Other Subjects

Practicing Karnataka SSLC Question Papers 2025 enhances preparation and builds exam readiness. Students should regularly solve these papers to assess their progress and strengthen weak areas. Consistent practice will help achieve better scores in the upcoming SSLC exams.

