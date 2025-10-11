Karnataka SSLC Question Papers 2025: Download Subject-Wise PDFs Here

Karnataka SSLC Question Papers 2025: The Karnataka SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) Exam is one of the most important exams for Class 10 students in Karnataka, conducted by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB). It helps evaluate students’ overall understanding and preparation before they appear for the final board exams. The SSLC Half Yearly Exams, also known as mid-term exams, assess students’ progress and identify their strengths and weaknesses. To help students prepare effectively, the Karnataka SSLC Question Papers 2025-26 are made available here. These papers follow the latest KSEEB exam pattern and syllabus, enabling students to practice different types of questions, improve time management, and boost confidence before the main exams. Check this article to download the subject-wise question papers PDF.

Karnataka SSLC Question Papers 2025 Students appearing for the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2025 can check the key details of the examination below. This table provides an overview of the exam structure, subjects, and other important information to help students prepare effectively. Particulars Details Exam Name Karnataka SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) Exam 2025 Conducting Body Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) Exam Type Half Yearly / Mid Term Examination Exam Mode Offline (Pen and Paper) Total Marks 80 Marks (Theory) + 20 Marks (Internal Assessment) Exam Duration 3 Hours Subjects Covered Maths, Science, Social Science, Kannada, Hindi, English, and others Question Paper Format MCQs, Short Answers, and Long Answers Official Website kseeb.kar.nic.in

Steps to Download Karnataka SSLC Question Papers 2025 Students can follow the given steps to download the Karanataka SSLC Question Paper PDF 2025: Step 1: Go to the official KSEEB website at www.kseeb.kar.nic.in. Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the “Question Papers” section. Step 3: Choose the exam year 2025-26 and select your preferred subject. Step 4: Click on the subject name to download the question paper in PDF format to your device. Karnataka SSLC Question Paper PDF 2025 for Languages Students can download the Karnataka SSLC Question Paper PDF 2025 for all language subjects from the table below. These question papers are designed as per the latest exam pattern released by the board. Practicing them will help students improve their writing, grammar, and comprehension skills for the upcoming exams.