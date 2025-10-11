Karnataka SSLC Question Papers 2025: Download Subject-Wise PDFs Here

Karnataka SSLC Question Papers 2025: The Karnataka SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) Exam is one of the most important exams for Class 10 students in Karnataka, conducted by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB). It helps evaluate students’ overall understanding and preparation before they appear for the final board exams.
The SSLC Half Yearly Exams, also known as mid-term exams, assess students’ progress and identify their strengths and weaknesses. To help students prepare effectively, the Karnataka SSLC Question Papers 2025-26 are made available here. These papers follow the latest KSEEB exam pattern and syllabus, enabling students to practice different types of questions, improve time management, and boost confidence before the main exams. Check this article to download the subject-wise question papers PDF.
Karnataka SSLC Question Papers 2025
Students appearing for the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2025 can check the key details of the examination below. This table provides an overview of the exam structure, subjects, and other important information to help students prepare effectively.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
Karnataka SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) Exam 2025
|
Conducting Body
|
Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB)
|
Exam Type
|
Half Yearly / Mid Term Examination
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline (Pen and Paper)
|
Total Marks
|
80 Marks (Theory) + 20 Marks (Internal Assessment)
|
Exam Duration
|
3 Hours
|
Subjects Covered
|
Maths, Science, Social Science, Kannada, Hindi, English, and others
|
Question Paper Format
|
MCQs, Short Answers, and Long Answers
|
Official Website
|
kseeb.kar.nic.in
Steps to Download Karnataka SSLC Question Papers 2025
Students can follow the given steps to download the Karanataka SSLC Question Paper PDF 2025:
Step 1: Go to the official KSEEB website at www.kseeb.kar.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the “Question Papers” section.
Step 3: Choose the exam year 2025-26 and select your preferred subject.
Step 4: Click on the subject name to download the question paper in PDF format to your device.
Karnataka SSLC Question Paper PDF 2025 for Languages
Students can download the Karnataka SSLC Question Paper PDF 2025 for all language subjects from the table below. These question papers are designed as per the latest exam pattern released by the board. Practicing them will help students improve their writing, grammar, and comprehension skills for the upcoming exams.
|
Subject Name
|
Download Link
|
KANNADA-01K
|
TELUGU
|
HINDI-06H
|
URDU-12U
|
ENGLISH (NCERT)-15E
|
MARATHI-08M
|
TAMIL-10T
|
TULU-69DK
For other Karnataka SSLC Language Question Paper PDF 2025, candidates can click on the given link below:
Click here: Karnataka SSLC Language Question Paper PDF 2025
Karnataka SSLC Question Paper PDF 2025 for Main Subjects
Students preparing for the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2025 can access the latest question papers for the main subjects below. These PDFs will help students understand the exam pattern, marking scheme, and important topics for better preparation.
|
Subject Name
|
Download Link
|
MATHEMATICS - KANNADA MEDIUM-81K
|
SCIENCE - KANNADA MEDIUM-83K
|
SOCIAL SCIENCE - KANNADA MEDIUM-85K
|
SOCIOLOGY - KANNADA MEDIUM-95K
|
KARNATAKA MUSIC - KANNADA MEDIUM-29K
|
HINDUSTANI MUSIC - KANNADA MEDIUM-28K
For Karnataka SSLC Question Papers PDF for other subjects, candidates can click on the link provided below to easily download the PDF:
Click here: Karanataka SSLC Question Paper PDF 2025 For Other Subjects
Practicing Karnataka SSLC Question Papers 2025 enhances preparation and builds exam readiness. Students should regularly solve these papers to assess their progress and strengthen weak areas. Consistent practice will help achieve better scores in the upcoming SSLC exams.
Also Check:
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation