Karnataka SSLC Mid-Term Exam Time-Table 2025-26: Download Subject-wise Schedule Here

Karnataka SSLC Mid Term Exam 2025: The Karnataka SSLC (Class 10) Mid-Term Examinations 2025-26 have started from 12th September 2025. Conducted by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB), these exams are a crucial part of internal assessment for Class 10 students in government, aided, and private schools. The complete mid-term exam time table is available here, covering subjects like First Language, English, Science, Mathematics, Social Science, and more. Students, parents, and teachers can check the detailed schedule below in this article for proper preparation and planning. Key Highlights of Karnataka SSLC Mid-Term Exam 2025-26 Particulars Details Exam Name Karnataka SSLC (Class 10) Mid-Term Examination 2025-26 Conducting Body Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) Applicable Schools All Government, Aided, and Private Schools affiliated to KSEAB Class Class 10 (SSLC) Exam Mode Offline (Pen and Paper) Exam Dates 12 September 2025 to 18 September 2025 First Exam First Language (12 September 2025) Last Exam Social Science (18 September 2025) English Exam Date 15 September 2025 Official Website https://kseab.karnataka.gov.in

How to Check and Download Karnataka SSLC Mid-Term Time-Table 2025-26 Students can easily check the official time-table online by following these steps: Visit the official KSEAB website: kseab.karnataka.gov.in Visit the homepage and navigate to the "Latest News / Circulars" section. See the notice with the heading "SSLC Mid-Term Exam Time-Table 2025-26." Click on the PDF link that was sent to you. The exam schedule will open in PDF format; save it for future use. Additionally, students should inquire about any updates or modifications to exam schedules with their individual schools. Karnataka SSLC Mid-Term: Key Dates & Subject Order English Exam Date Subject Date English (Second Language) 15 September 2025 Full SSLC Mid-Term Exam Schedule for 2025-26 Date Subject 12 September 2025 First Language 13 September 2025 Science 15 September 2025 Second Language (English) 16 September 2025 Mathematics 17 September 2025 Third Language 18 September 2025 Social Science

To check the Official Mid Term Exam Time Table 2025-26 of Class 10th, download the link below CHECK: Karnataka SSLC Mid-Term Time Table 2025-26 What the Time-Table Covers These midterm tests provide a preview of exam patterns, stress management techniques, and potential progression of the final board exams. They are administered as part of the school's internal assessment.

First Language, Second Language, Third Language, Science, Math, Social Science, and English are among the subjects covered.

KSEEB standards typically arrange exams from approximately 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM, though specific times will need to be confirmed by individual schools. (For confirmation, check with your school.) Preparation Tips for Students Make a Plan: Carefully utilize the time in between tests. Practice Question Papers: Take practice exams with time constraints. Revise Weak Areas: Give special attention to areas that require more focus. Keep Yourself Healthy: Take short pauses from studying, eat well, and get enough sleep.

