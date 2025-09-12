Karnataka SSLC Mid-Term Exam Time-Table 2025-26: Download Subject-wise Schedule Here

Rajasthan 4th Grade Admit Card 2025 Out
Sep 12, 2025
Sep 12, 2025, 22:20 IST

Karnataka SSLC Mid-Term Exam Time Table 2025-26 is available. Check complete schedule, key highlights, exam dates for Class 10 subjects including English, steps to download timetable, and preparation tips.

Karnataka SSLC Mid Term Exam 2025: The Karnataka SSLC (Class 10) Mid-Term Examinations 2025-26 have started from 12th September 2025. Conducted by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB), these exams are a crucial part of internal assessment for Class 10 students in government, aided, and private schools. The complete mid-term exam time table is available here, covering subjects like First Language, English, Science, Mathematics, Social Science, and more. Students, parents, and teachers can check the detailed schedule below in this article for proper preparation and planning.

Key Highlights of Karnataka SSLC Mid-Term Exam 2025-26

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

Karnataka SSLC (Class 10) Mid-Term Examination 2025-26

Conducting Body

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB)

Applicable Schools

All Government, Aided, and Private Schools affiliated to KSEAB

Class

Class 10 (SSLC)

Exam Mode

Offline (Pen and Paper)

Exam Dates

12 September 2025 to 18 September 2025

First Exam

First Language (12 September 2025)

Last Exam

Social Science (18 September 2025)

English Exam Date

15 September 2025

Official Website

https://kseab.karnataka.gov.in

How to Check and Download Karnataka SSLC Mid-Term Time-Table 2025-26

Students can easily check the official time-table online by following these steps:

  1. Visit the official KSEAB website: kseab.karnataka.gov.in

  2. Visit the homepage and navigate to the "Latest News / Circulars" section.

  3. See the notice with the heading "SSLC Mid-Term Exam Time-Table 2025-26."

  4. Click on the PDF link that was sent to you.

  5. The exam schedule will open in PDF format; save it for future use.

  6. Additionally, students should inquire about any updates or modifications to exam schedules with their individual schools.

Karnataka SSLC Mid-Term: Key Dates & Subject Order

English Exam Date

Subject

Date

English (Second Language)

15 September 2025

Full SSLC Mid-Term Exam Schedule for 2025-26

Date

Subject

12 September 2025

First Language

13 September 2025

Science

15 September 2025

Second Language (English)

16 September 2025

Mathematics

17 September 2025

Third Language

18 September 2025

Social Science

To check the Official Mid Term Exam Time Table 2025-26 of Class 10th, download the link below

CHECK: Karnataka SSLC Mid-Term Time Table 2025-26

What the Time-Table Covers

  • These midterm tests provide a preview of exam patterns, stress management techniques, and potential progression of the final board exams. They are administered as part of the school's internal assessment.

  • First Language, Second Language, Third Language, Science, Math, Social Science, and English are among the subjects covered.

  • KSEEB standards typically arrange exams from approximately 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM, though specific times will need to be confirmed by individual schools. (For confirmation, check with your school.)

Preparation Tips for Students

  1. Make a Plan: Carefully utilize the time in between tests.

  2. Practice Question Papers: Take practice exams with time constraints.

  3. Revise Weak Areas: Give special attention to areas that require more focus.

  4. Keep Yourself Healthy: Take short pauses from studying, eat well, and get enough sleep.

Class 10 students in Karnataka now have clarity and direction thanks to the announcement of the 2025–26 SSLC Mid-Term Exam Time-Table. Students can improve their confidence for the final Board exams by taking these tests with the right preparation and direction. Parents and schools should support students in adhering to the schedule and maintaining their motivation during the exam period.

