Karnataka SSLC Mid-Term Exam Time-Table 2025-26: Download Subject-wise Schedule Here

Karnataka SSLC Mid Term Exam 2025: The Karnataka SSLC (Class 10) Mid-Term Examinations 2025-26 have started from 12th September 2025. Conducted by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB), these exams are a crucial part of internal assessment for Class 10 students in government, aided, and private schools. The complete mid-term exam time table is available here, covering subjects like First Language, English, Science, Mathematics, Social Science, and more. Students, parents, and teachers can check the detailed schedule below in this article for proper preparation and planning.
Key Highlights of Karnataka SSLC Mid-Term Exam 2025-26
Particulars
Details
Exam Name
Karnataka SSLC (Class 10) Mid-Term Examination 2025-26
Conducting Body
Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB)
Applicable Schools
All Government, Aided, and Private Schools affiliated to KSEAB
Class
Class 10 (SSLC)
Exam Mode
Offline (Pen and Paper)
Exam Dates
12 September 2025 to 18 September 2025
First Exam
First Language (12 September 2025)
Last Exam
Social Science (18 September 2025)
English Exam Date
15 September 2025
Official Website
How to Check and Download Karnataka SSLC Mid-Term Time-Table 2025-26
Students can easily check the official time-table online by following these steps:
Visit the official KSEAB website: kseab.karnataka.gov.in
Visit the homepage and navigate to the "Latest News / Circulars" section.
See the notice with the heading "SSLC Mid-Term Exam Time-Table 2025-26."
Click on the PDF link that was sent to you.
The exam schedule will open in PDF format; save it for future use.
Additionally, students should inquire about any updates or modifications to exam schedules with their individual schools.
Karnataka SSLC Mid-Term: Key Dates & Subject Order
English Exam Date
Subject
Date
English (Second Language)
15 September 2025
Full SSLC Mid-Term Exam Schedule for 2025-26
Date
Subject
12 September 2025
First Language
13 September 2025
Science
15 September 2025
Second Language (English)
16 September 2025
Mathematics
17 September 2025
Third Language
18 September 2025
Social Science
To check the Official Mid Term Exam Time Table 2025-26 of Class 10th, download the link below
CHECK: Karnataka SSLC Mid-Term Time Table 2025-26
What the Time-Table Covers
These midterm tests provide a preview of exam patterns, stress management techniques, and potential progression of the final board exams. They are administered as part of the school's internal assessment.
First Language, Second Language, Third Language, Science, Math, Social Science, and English are among the subjects covered.
-
KSEEB standards typically arrange exams from approximately 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM, though specific times will need to be confirmed by individual schools. (For confirmation, check with your school.)
Preparation Tips for Students
Make a Plan: Carefully utilize the time in between tests.
Practice Question Papers: Take practice exams with time constraints.
Revise Weak Areas: Give special attention to areas that require more focus.
Keep Yourself Healthy: Take short pauses from studying, eat well, and get enough sleep.
Class 10 students in Karnataka now have clarity and direction thanks to the announcement of the 2025–26 SSLC Mid-Term Exam Time-Table. Students can improve their confidence for the final Board exams by taking these tests with the right preparation and direction. Parents and schools should support students in adhering to the schedule and maintaining their motivation during the exam period.
