RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
Focus
Quick Links

Karnataka SSLC Science Mid-Term Question Paper 2025-26 with Answer Key: Download PDF

By Apeksha Agarwal
Sep 17, 2025, 10:43 IST

Karnataka SSLC Science Mid-Term Question Paper 2025-26: Know the detailed paper analysis for the Karnataka SSLC Science Exam 2025 conducted on 13th September, 2025. Students can also download the Karnataka SSLC Science Question Paper 2025 and answer key PDFs here for a detailed examination of how their test went.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

Karnataka SSLC Science Mid-Term Question Paper 2025-26: The Karnataka (SSLC) Mid-Term Science examination question paper for the academic year 2025-26 has been released and the answer key is also provided below. The paper aims to assess students’ understanding of core scientific concepts taught in the first half of the term, including Biology, Chemistry, and Physics. This release offers students, teachers, and guardians a valuable opportunity to review, evaluate readiness, and identify areas in need of improvement well ahead of the final examinations. The downloadable PDF of both the question paper and the answer key has been made available.

Karnataka SSLC Science: Key Highlights

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

Karnataka SSLC (Class 10) Mid-Term Examination 2025-26

Conducting Body

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB)

Applicable Schools

All Government, Aided, and Private Schools affiliated to KSEAB

Official Website

https://kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Class

Class 10 (SSLC)

Exam Date

13th September, 2025

Duration

10:30 AM to 1:45 PM

Total Theory Marks

80

Sections Covered

Biology, Chemistry, Physics

Question Pattern

Combination of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Short Answer, Long Answer

Difficulty Level

Moderate: balanced between conceptual, application, and memory-based questions

Karnataka SSLC Science Mid-Term Exam: General Guidelines 2025-26

  1. There are three parts in the question paper :
    Part A : Physics, Part B : Chemistry, Part C : Biology.

  2. This question paper consists of 38 questions.

  3. Follow the instructions given against the questions.

  4. Figures in the right hand margin indicate maximum marks for the questions.

  5. The maximum time to answer the paper is given at the top of the question paper.8
    It includes 15 minutes for reading the question paper.

Karnataka SSLC Science Mid-Term Exam: Question Paper 2025-26

Students can check Karnataka class 10 Science Question Paper Here.

Part A (PHYSICS)

I. Four alternatives are given for each of the following questions / incomplete statements. Choose the correct alternative and write the complete answer along with its letter of alphabet. (2 x 1 = 2)

  1. The field lines inside a current carrying solenoid are parallel. Hence the magnetic field inside the solenoid is
    (A) very high
    (B) equal
    (C) zero
    (D) very low

  1. An electric current flowing through a conductor for 2 seconds generates J joules of heat. If the current flowing through the same conductor is doubled and passed for 1/2 a second, then the amount of heat generated is
    (A) J/2
    (B) J
    (C) 2J
    (D) 4J

II. Answer the following questions: (3 x 1 = 3)

3. Name the device used to vary resistance in an electric circuit.

4. Why does a magnetic needle brought near a bar magnet deflect?

5. A part of a diagram showing the flow of current in a circuit is given:

If I1>I2, I4>I3 and I2=2I4 then the resistance of which resistor is more?

III. Answer the following questions: (2×2=4)

6. Observe the figure of a bar magnet given below. Between the points A and B, in which of the points is the magnitude of the magnetic field lesser? Mention the reason.

7. State Joule's law of heating. Write the mathematical form of this law.

OR

State Ohm's law. Define 1 'ohm'.

IV. Answer the following questions: (3×3=9)

8. Draw the schematic diagram of an electric circuit consisting of resistors R1, R2 and R3 connected in series, a battery, a switch and the devices used to measure the potential difference of the total resistance and electric current.

9. State Right hand thumb rule. Write four characteristics of magnetic field lines.

OR

State Fleming's left hand rule. Write the characteristics of magnetic field lines formed around a current carrying circular loop.

10. a) Find the amount of charges flowing in a circuit if 1A of current flows for 5 minutes in the circuit.

b) If 2 joules of work is done in bringing 1 coulomb of charge from one point to another, then what is the potential difference between those two points?

OR

a) Find the work done if 9 C of charge moves between two points having a potential difference of 9 V.

b) What is the electric current if 3 C of charge flows through a point in 3 sec in an electric circuit?

V. Answer the following question : (1 x 4 = 4)

11. a) What is overload? What are the causes for overloading in domestic electric circuits?

b) What is the function of an earth wire?

VI. Answer the following question: (1 x 5 = 5)

12. a) What is electric power? Which is the SI unit of electric power? Write the three formulas used to calculate electric power.

b) What is the function of a fuse? What is the difference between the wire used in the filaments of bulbs and the wire used in the fuses with respect to their melting points?

Karnataka SSLC Science Mid-Term Exam Question Paper 2025: Download PDF

Karnataka SSLC Science Mid-Term Exam: Answer Key 2025-26

Now that the paper is over, students might be waiting for the answer key. The answer key helps the students to estimate their total score. Students can check the link to the answer key.

Part A: Physics

I. Multiple Choice Questions

1. Answer: (B) equal

2. Answer: (B) J

II. Short Answer Questions

3. The device used to vary resistance in an electric circuit is a rheostat or variable resistor.

4. A magnetic needle is a small magnet. When it is brought near another magnet, such as a bar magnet, the magnetic field lines from the bar magnet exert a force on the poles of the magnetic needle. The north pole of the needle is attracted to the south pole of the bar magnet and repelled by its north pole, causing the needle to deflect and align with the magnetic field lines.

5. The question as written contains contradictory information. Assuming a likely interpretation where I2 is the total current in the top parallel branch and I4 is the total current in the bottom parallel branch, the condition I2=2I4 means that the top branch has twice the current of the bottom branch. In a parallel circuit, current is inversely proportional to resistance (I=V/R). Therefore, the branch with a higher current must have a lower total resistance.

  • Given: Itop branch=2Ibottom branch

  • Therefore: Rtop branch=21Rbottom branch

  • R1+R2<R3+R4

  • The question asks which resistor has more resistance, which cannot be determined from the given information. However, the total resistance of the bottom branch (R3+R4) is greater than the total resistance of the top branch (R1+R2).

III. Answer the following questions: (2×2=4)

6. The magnitude of the magnetic field is lesser at point A.

  • The magnetic field lines are densest at the poles of a bar magnet and spread out as they move away.

  • Point A is farther away from the poles than point B. Therefore, the magnetic field lines are less crowded at point A, indicating a weaker magnetic field.

7. Joule's Law of Heating: This law states that the heat generated in a conductor is directly proportional to the square of the current flowing through it, the resistance of the conductor, and the time for which the current flows.

  • Mathematical form: H=I2Rt
    OR
    Ohm's Law: This law states that the potential difference (voltage) across a conductor is directly proportional to the current flowing through it, provided all physical conditions and temperature remain constant.

  • Mathematical form: V=IR

  • Definition of 1 'ohm': One ohm (1Ω) is the resistance of a conductor through which a current of one ampere flows when a potential difference of one volt is applied across its ends.

IV. Answer the following questions: (3×3=9)

8. The schematic diagram would be drawn as follows:

  • A battery symbol (a long line and a short line) is connected to a switch.

  • The switch is then connected to three resistors (R1, R2, R3) placed end-to-end, which represents them being in series.

  • An ammeter (labeled 'A' in a circle) is connected in series anywhere in the circuit to measure the current.

  • A voltmeter (labeled 'V' in a circle) is connected in parallel across the entire series combination of resistors to measure the total potential difference

9. Right-Hand Thumb Rule: If you hold a current-carrying straight conductor in your right hand, with your thumb pointing in the direction of the current, then the direction in which your fingers curl around the conductor gives the direction of the magnetic field lines.

  • Four Characteristics of Magnetic Field Lines:

    1. They are continuous closed curves.

    2. They emerge from the North pole and merge into the South pole outside the magnet, and inside the magnet, they are from the South pole to the North pole.

    3. They never intersect with each other.

    4. The density of the field lines indicates the strength of the magnetic field; denser lines mean a stronger field.

OR

Fleming's Left-Hand Rule: This rule is used to determine the direction of the force experienced by a current-carrying conductor when placed in an external magnetic field.

  • Stretch the thumb, forefinger, and middle finger of your left hand so that they are mutually perpendicular.

  • If the forefinger points in the direction of the magnetic field, and the middle finger points in the direction of the current, then the thumb will point in the direction of the Force (or motion).

  • Characteristics of Magnetic Field Lines around a Circular Loop:

    1. The magnetic field lines are concentric circles near the wire.

    2. As you move towards the center of the loop, the field lines become less curved and appear almost straight and parallel to each other.

    3. At the center of the loop, the magnetic field lines are straight and perpendicular to the plane of the loop.

    4. The direction of the field lines can be determined by the Right-Hand Thumb Rule, where the fingers curl in the direction of the current and the thumb points in the direction of the field.

10. a) Find the amount of charge flowing:

  • Given: Current (I) = 1 A, Time (t) = 5 minutes = 5×60=300 seconds.

  • Formula: Q=I×t

  • Calculation: Q=1 A×300 s=300 C.

  • Answer: The amount of charge flowing is 300 Coulombs.

b) Find the potential difference:

  • Given: Work done (W) = 2 J, Charge (Q) = 1 C.

  • Formula: V=W/Q

  • Calculation: V=2 J/1 C=2 V.

  • Answer: The potential difference is 2 Volts.

OR

a) Find the work done:

  • Given: Charge (Q) = 9 C, Potential Difference (V) = 9 V.

  • Formula: W=V×Q

  • Calculation: W=9 V×9 C=81 J.

  • Answer: The work done is 81 Joules.

b) Find the electric current:

  • Given: Charge (Q) = 3 C, Time (t) = 3 seconds.

  • Formula: I=Q/t

  • Calculation: I=3 C/3 s=1 A.

  • Answer: The electric current is 1 Ampere.

V. Answer the following question : (1 x 4 = 4)

11. a) What is overload?

  • Overloading of an electric circuit occurs when the total current drawn by the appliances connected to it exceeds the safe limit that the circuit wires can handle.

  • Causes for overloading in a domestic electric circuit:

    1. Connecting too many electrical appliances to a single socket.

    2. Using a single power strip for multiple high-power appliances at the same time.

    3. A sudden surge in the supply voltage.

    4. A short circuit.

b) Function of an earth wire:

  • The earth wire is a safety feature connected to the metallic casing of electrical appliances. Its main function is to prevent electric shocks.

  • In case of a fault where the live wire touches the metal casing, the earth wire provides a low-resistance path for the current to flow to the ground. This causes a sudden increase in current in the circuit, which blows the fuse or trips the circuit breaker, thus cutting off the power supply and protecting the user from an electric shock.

VI. Answer the following question: (1 x 5 = 5)

12. a) What is electric power?

  • Electric power is the rate at which electrical energy is transferred or dissipated in an electric circuit. It measures how quickly work is done by an electric current.

  • SI unit: The SI unit of electric power is the watt (W).

  • Three formulae to calculate electric power:

    1. P=V×I (Power = Voltage × Current)

    2. P=I2R (Power = Current² × Resistance)

    3. P=RV2 (Power = Voltage² / Resistance)

b) Function of a fuse:

A fuse is a safety device used to protect electrical circuits and appliances from high currents due to overloading or short-circuiting. It contains a wire with a very low melting point. When the current exceeds a predetermined safe limit, the fuse wire melts and breaks the circuit, stopping the flow of current and preventing damage to the appliances.

Difference between filament wire and fuse wire melting points:

  • The wire used in the filament of a bulb has a very high melting point (e.g., tungsten) because it needs to glow at a high temperature without melting to produce light.

  • The wire used in a fuse has a very low melting point (e.g., an alloy of lead and tin) because its primary function is to melt and break the circuit when an overcurrent occurs.

Also Check:

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content. Apeksha's strong foundation in journalism and media is complemented by her creativity, dedication, and attention to detail. Her goal is to inform and inspire audiences through meaningful narratives while continuously adapting to the ever-changing media landscape. She can be reached at apeksha.agarwal@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News