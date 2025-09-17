Karnataka SSLC Science Mid-Term Question Paper 2025-26 with Answer Key: Download PDF

Karnataka SSLC Science Mid-Term Question Paper 2025-26: The Karnataka (SSLC) Mid-Term Science examination question paper for the academic year 2025-26 has been released and the answer key is also provided below. The paper aims to assess students’ understanding of core scientific concepts taught in the first half of the term, including Biology, Chemistry, and Physics. This release offers students, teachers, and guardians a valuable opportunity to review, evaluate readiness, and identify areas in need of improvement well ahead of the final examinations. The downloadable PDF of both the question paper and the answer key has been made available.
Karnataka SSLC Science: Key Highlights
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
Karnataka SSLC (Class 10) Mid-Term Examination 2025-26
|
Conducting Body
|
Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB)
|
Applicable Schools
|
All Government, Aided, and Private Schools affiliated to KSEAB
|
Official Website
|
Class
|
Class 10 (SSLC)
|
Exam Date
|
13th September, 2025
|
Duration
|
10:30 AM to 1:45 PM
|
Total Theory Marks
|
80
|
Sections Covered
|
Biology, Chemistry, Physics
|
Question Pattern
|
Combination of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Short Answer, Long Answer
|
Difficulty Level
|
Moderate: balanced between conceptual, application, and memory-based questions
Karnataka SSLC Science Mid-Term Exam: General Guidelines 2025-26
-
There are three parts in the question paper :
Part A : Physics, Part B : Chemistry, Part C : Biology.
-
This question paper consists of 38 questions.
-
Follow the instructions given against the questions.
-
Figures in the right hand margin indicate maximum marks for the questions.
-
The maximum time to answer the paper is given at the top of the question paper.8
It includes 15 minutes for reading the question paper.
Karnataka SSLC Science Mid-Term Exam: Question Paper 2025-26
Students can check Karnataka class 10 Science Question Paper Here.
|
Part A (PHYSICS)
I. Four alternatives are given for each of the following questions / incomplete statements. Choose the correct alternative and write the complete answer along with its letter of alphabet. (2 x 1 = 2)
II. Answer the following questions: (3 x 1 = 3)
3. Name the device used to vary resistance in an electric circuit.
4. Why does a magnetic needle brought near a bar magnet deflect?
5. A part of a diagram showing the flow of current in a circuit is given:
If I1>I2, I4>I3 and I2=2I4 then the resistance of which resistor is more?
III. Answer the following questions: (2×2=4)
6. Observe the figure of a bar magnet given below. Between the points A and B, in which of the points is the magnitude of the magnetic field lesser? Mention the reason.
7. State Joule's law of heating. Write the mathematical form of this law.
OR
State Ohm's law. Define 1 'ohm'.
IV. Answer the following questions: (3×3=9)
8. Draw the schematic diagram of an electric circuit consisting of resistors R1, R2 and R3 connected in series, a battery, a switch and the devices used to measure the potential difference of the total resistance and electric current.
9. State Right hand thumb rule. Write four characteristics of magnetic field lines.
OR
State Fleming's left hand rule. Write the characteristics of magnetic field lines formed around a current carrying circular loop.
10. a) Find the amount of charges flowing in a circuit if 1A of current flows for 5 minutes in the circuit.
b) If 2 joules of work is done in bringing 1 coulomb of charge from one point to another, then what is the potential difference between those two points?
OR
a) Find the work done if 9 C of charge moves between two points having a potential difference of 9 V.
b) What is the electric current if 3 C of charge flows through a point in 3 sec in an electric circuit?
V. Answer the following question : (1 x 4 = 4)
11. a) What is overload? What are the causes for overloading in domestic electric circuits?
b) What is the function of an earth wire?
VI. Answer the following question: (1 x 5 = 5)
12. a) What is electric power? Which is the SI unit of electric power? Write the three formulas used to calculate electric power.
b) What is the function of a fuse? What is the difference between the wire used in the filaments of bulbs and the wire used in the fuses with respect to their melting points?
|
Karnataka SSLC Science Mid-Term Exam Question Paper 2025: Download PDF
Karnataka SSLC Science Mid-Term Exam: Answer Key 2025-26
Now that the paper is over, students might be waiting for the answer key. The answer key helps the students to estimate their total score. Students can check the link to the answer key.
|
Part A: Physics
I. Multiple Choice Questions
1. Answer: (B) equal
2. Answer: (B) J
II. Short Answer Questions
3. The device used to vary resistance in an electric circuit is a rheostat or variable resistor.
4. A magnetic needle is a small magnet. When it is brought near another magnet, such as a bar magnet, the magnetic field lines from the bar magnet exert a force on the poles of the magnetic needle. The north pole of the needle is attracted to the south pole of the bar magnet and repelled by its north pole, causing the needle to deflect and align with the magnetic field lines.
5. The question as written contains contradictory information. Assuming a likely interpretation where I2 is the total current in the top parallel branch and I4 is the total current in the bottom parallel branch, the condition I2=2I4 means that the top branch has twice the current of the bottom branch. In a parallel circuit, current is inversely proportional to resistance (I=V/R). Therefore, the branch with a higher current must have a lower total resistance.
III. Answer the following questions: (2×2=4)
6. The magnitude of the magnetic field is lesser at point A.
7. Joule's Law of Heating: This law states that the heat generated in a conductor is directly proportional to the square of the current flowing through it, the resistance of the conductor, and the time for which the current flows.
IV. Answer the following questions: (3×3=9)
8. The schematic diagram would be drawn as follows:
9. Right-Hand Thumb Rule: If you hold a current-carrying straight conductor in your right hand, with your thumb pointing in the direction of the current, then the direction in which your fingers curl around the conductor gives the direction of the magnetic field lines.
OR
Fleming's Left-Hand Rule: This rule is used to determine the direction of the force experienced by a current-carrying conductor when placed in an external magnetic field.
10. a) Find the amount of charge flowing:
b) Find the potential difference:
OR
a) Find the work done:
b) Find the electric current:
V. Answer the following question : (1 x 4 = 4)
11. a) What is overload?
b) Function of an earth wire:
VI. Answer the following question: (1 x 5 = 5)
12. a) What is electric power?
b) Function of a fuse:
A fuse is a safety device used to protect electrical circuits and appliances from high currents due to overloading or short-circuiting. It contains a wire with a very low melting point. When the current exceeds a predetermined safe limit, the fuse wire melts and breaks the circuit, stopping the flow of current and preventing damage to the appliances.
Difference between filament wire and fuse wire melting points:
Also Check:
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation