Karnataka SSLC Science Mid-Term Question Paper 2025-26 with Answer Key: Download PDF

Part A: Physics I. Multiple Choice Questions 1. Answer: (B) equal 2. Answer: (B) J II. Short Answer Questions 3. The device used to vary resistance in an electric circuit is a rheostat or variable resistor. 4. A magnetic needle is a small magnet. When it is brought near another magnet, such as a bar magnet, the magnetic field lines from the bar magnet exert a force on the poles of the magnetic needle. The north pole of the needle is attracted to the south pole of the bar magnet and repelled by its north pole, causing the needle to deflect and align with the magnetic field lines. 5. The question as written contains contradictory information. Assuming a likely interpretation where I2 is the total current in the top parallel branch and I4 is the total current in the bottom parallel branch, the condition I2=2I4 means that the top branch has twice the current of the bottom branch. In a parallel circuit, current is inversely proportional to resistance (I=V/R). Therefore, the branch with a higher current must have a lower total resistance. Given: Itop branch=2Ibottom branch

Therefore: Rtop branch=21Rbottom branch

R1+R2<R3+R4

The question asks which resistor has more resistance, which cannot be determined from the given information. However, the total resistance of the bottom branch (R3+R4) is greater than the total resistance of the top branch (R1+R2). III. Answer the following questions: (2×2=4) 6. The magnitude of the magnetic field is lesser at point A. The magnetic field lines are densest at the poles of a bar magnet and spread out as they move away.

Point A is farther away from the poles than point B. Therefore, the magnetic field lines are less crowded at point A, indicating a weaker magnetic field. 7. Joule's Law of Heating: This law states that the heat generated in a conductor is directly proportional to the square of the current flowing through it, the resistance of the conductor, and the time for which the current flows. Mathematical form: H=I2Rt

OR

Ohm's Law: This law states that the potential difference (voltage) across a conductor is directly proportional to the current flowing through it, provided all physical conditions and temperature remain constant.

Mathematical form: V=IR

Definition of 1 'ohm': One ohm (1Ω) is the resistance of a conductor through which a current of one ampere flows when a potential difference of one volt is applied across its ends. IV. Answer the following questions: (3×3=9) 8. The schematic diagram would be drawn as follows: A battery symbol (a long line and a short line) is connected to a switch.

The switch is then connected to three resistors (R1, R2, R3) placed end-to-end, which represents them being in series.

An ammeter (labeled 'A' in a circle) is connected in series anywhere in the circuit to measure the current.

A voltmeter (labeled 'V' in a circle) is connected in parallel across the entire series combination of resistors to measure the total potential difference 9. Right-Hand Thumb Rule: If you hold a current-carrying straight conductor in your right hand, with your thumb pointing in the direction of the current, then the direction in which your fingers curl around the conductor gives the direction of the magnetic field lines. Four Characteristics of Magnetic Field Lines:

They are continuous closed curves.

They emerge from the North pole and merge into the South pole outside the magnet, and inside the magnet, they are from the South pole to the North pole.

They never intersect with each other.

The density of the field lines indicates the strength of the magnetic field; denser lines mean a stronger field. OR Fleming's Left-Hand Rule: This rule is used to determine the direction of the force experienced by a current-carrying conductor when placed in an external magnetic field. Stretch the thumb, forefinger, and middle finger of your left hand so that they are mutually perpendicular.

If the forefinger points in the direction of the magnetic field, and the middle finger points in the direction of the current, then the thumb will point in the direction of the Force (or motion).

Characteristics of Magnetic Field Lines around a Circular Loop:

The magnetic field lines are concentric circles near the wire.

As you move towards the center of the loop, the field lines become less curved and appear almost straight and parallel to each other.

At the center of the loop, the magnetic field lines are straight and perpendicular to the plane of the loop.

The direction of the field lines can be determined by the Right-Hand Thumb Rule, where the fingers curl in the direction of the current and the thumb points in the direction of the field. 10. a) Find the amount of charge flowing: Given: Current (I) = 1 A, Time (t) = 5 minutes = 5×60=300 seconds.

Formula: Q=I×t

Calculation: Q=1 A×300 s=300 C.

Answer: The amount of charge flowing is 300 Coulombs. b) Find the potential difference: Given: Work done (W) = 2 J, Charge (Q) = 1 C.

Formula: V=W/Q

Calculation: V=2 J/1 C=2 V.

Answer: The potential difference is 2 Volts. OR a) Find the work done: Given: Charge (Q) = 9 C, Potential Difference (V) = 9 V.

Formula: W=V×Q

Calculation: W=9 V×9 C=81 J.

Answer: The work done is 81 Joules. b) Find the electric current: Given: Charge (Q) = 3 C, Time (t) = 3 seconds.

Formula: I=Q/t

Calculation: I=3 C/3 s=1 A.

Answer: The electric current is 1 Ampere. V. Answer the following question : (1 x 4 = 4) 11. a) What is overload? Overloading of an electric circuit occurs when the total current drawn by the appliances connected to it exceeds the safe limit that the circuit wires can handle.

Causes for overloading in a domestic electric circuit:

Connecting too many electrical appliances to a single socket.

Using a single power strip for multiple high-power appliances at the same time.

A sudden surge in the supply voltage.

A short circuit. b) Function of an earth wire: The earth wire is a safety feature connected to the metallic casing of electrical appliances. Its main function is to prevent electric shocks.

In case of a fault where the live wire touches the metal casing, the earth wire provides a low-resistance path for the current to flow to the ground. This causes a sudden increase in current in the circuit, which blows the fuse or trips the circuit breaker, thus cutting off the power supply and protecting the user from an electric shock. VI. Answer the following question: (1 x 5 = 5) 12. a) What is electric power? Electric power is the rate at which electrical energy is transferred or dissipated in an electric circuit. It measures how quickly work is done by an electric current.

SI unit: The SI unit of electric power is the watt (W).

Three formulae to calculate electric power:

P=V×I (Power = Voltage × Current)

P=I2R (Power = Current² × Resistance)

P=RV2 (Power = Voltage² / Resistance) b) Function of a fuse: A fuse is a safety device used to protect electrical circuits and appliances from high currents due to overloading or short-circuiting. It contains a wire with a very low melting point. When the current exceeds a predetermined safe limit, the fuse wire melts and breaks the circuit, stopping the flow of current and preventing damage to the appliances. Difference between filament wire and fuse wire melting points: The wire used in the filament of a bulb has a very high melting point (e.g., tungsten) because it needs to glow at a high temperature without melting to produce light.

The wire used in a fuse has a very low melting point (e.g., an alloy of lead and tin) because its primary function is to melt and break the circuit when an overcurrent occurs.