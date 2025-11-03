First Nuclear Power Plant: The first nuclear power plant in India was set up at Tarapur, Maharashtra. Called the Tarapur Atomic Power Station (TAPS), it became operational in 1969, marking India’s entry into commercial nuclear power generation. This historic milestone demonstrated India’s technological vision and commitment to peaceful nuclear energy use.
Where was the first nuclear power plant set up in India?
The first nuclear power plant in India was established at Tarapur in Maharashtra. It became operational in 1969 and continues to contribute to India’s electricity grid, making it one of the oldest working nuclear stations in the country.
What is the name of India’s first nuclear power plant?
It is known as the Tarapur Atomic Power Station (TAPS). This pioneering project laid the foundation for India’s nuclear power infrastructure and trained early nuclear science experts.
Why was Tarapur selected as the location?
Tarapur was chosen due to its coastal geography, which provides abundant cooling water, excellent accessibility, stable ground for reactor construction, and strategic distance from dense populations.
Which technology was used in the first plant?
Tarapur initially operated Boiling Water Reactors (BWRs) supplied through international agreements. Over time, India upgraded capacity and added Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs), showcasing India’s advancements in indigenous nuclear technology.
When did Tarapur start supplying electricity?
The Tarapur plant began commercial power supply in 1969, and its long-term operational efficiency reflects India’s strong nuclear maintenance and safety culture.
Significance of Tarapur Atomic Power Station
Tarapur represents India’s first major step into nuclear electricity production, aligning with the country’s vision of energy independence. It served as a technological training ground, helping India build scientific expertise and later establish major nuclear plants in Kudankulam, Kalpakkam, Kakrapar, Rawatbhata, and Narora.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation