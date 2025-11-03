First Nuclear Power Plant: The first nuclear power plant in India was set up at Tarapur, Maharashtra. Called the Tarapur Atomic Power Station (TAPS), it became operational in 1969, marking India’s entry into commercial nuclear power generation. This historic milestone demonstrated India’s technological vision and commitment to peaceful nuclear energy use.

Where was the first nuclear power plant set up in India?

The first nuclear power plant in India was established at Tarapur in Maharashtra. It became operational in 1969 and continues to contribute to India’s electricity grid, making it one of the oldest working nuclear stations in the country.

What is the name of India’s first nuclear power plant?

It is known as the Tarapur Atomic Power Station (TAPS). This pioneering project laid the foundation for India’s nuclear power infrastructure and trained early nuclear science experts.