HPSC ADO Answer Key 2025 Released at hpsc.gov.in, Download Response Sheet PDF, Objection Link Here

HPSC ADO Answer Key 2025: The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the HPSC ADO Answer Key 2025 for the posts of Agriculture Development Officer (ADO) on its official website, hpsc.gov.in. The Commission has uploaded the standard question booklet and its standard answer key on http://hpsc.gov.in for inviting objections regarding wrong questions/ answers, if any. Candidates who have appeared in the written exam for Agricultural
Development Officer (Administrative Cadre), (Group-B) posts held on November 2, 2025 can download the provisional answer key through the official website-hpsc.gov.in.
HPSC ADO Answer Key 2025 PDF Download
The HPSC ADO Answer Key 2025 has been released the HPSC with the standard question booklet and its standard answer key on http://hpsc.gov.in. Candidates appeared in the written examination can raise their objectons in online mode after going through the answer key. Click on the direct link below to download the HPSC ADO Answer Key 2025.
|
HPSC ADO Answer Key 2025
HPSC ADO Answer Key 2025: Overview
The HPSC ADO Answer Key 2025 has been released on the official website with process to raise objection. The Candidates are advised to file objections accordingly to standard question booklet & its answer key only. Check the table below for HPSC ADO Answer Key 2025 Highlights.
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Recruitment Authority
|
Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC)
|
Post Name
|
Agriculture Development Officer
|
Total Vacancies
|
785
|
Exam Dates
|
November 02, 2025
|
Answer Key status
|
Out
|
Last date to raise objection
|
November 05, 2025
|
Official Website
|
hpsc.gov.in
How to Download the HPSC ADO Answer Key 2025?
Candidates can download the answer key by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website: hpsc.gov.in
- Click on the “HPSC ADO Answer Key 2025” link.
- Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth.
- Verify the captcha and click “Submit”.
- Download and save the same for future reference.
HPSC ADO Answer Key 2025 Steps to Raise Objection
The Commission has uploaded the answer key for Agricultural Development Officer (Administrative Cadre), (Group–B) in Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department on its official website with a process to raise objections. Candidates can raise their objection in online mode through the link available on the official website after providing the login credentials. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 250/- for each objection raised by them. The last date for raising objections through online mode is November 05, 2025.
