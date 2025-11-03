HPSC ADO Answer Key 2025 Released at hpsc.gov.in, Download Response Sheet PDF, Objection Link Here

HPSC ADO Answer Key 2025: The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the HPSC ADO Answer Key 2025 for the posts of Agriculture Development Officer (ADO) on its official website, hpsc.gov.in. The Commission has uploaded the standard question booklet and its standard answer key on http://hpsc.gov.in for inviting objections regarding wrong questions/ answers, if any. Candidates who have appeared in the written exam for Agricultural

Development Officer (Administrative Cadre), (Group-B) posts held on November 2, 2025 can download the provisional answer key through the official website-hpsc.gov.in.

HPSC ADO Answer Key 2025 PDF Download

The HPSC ADO Answer Key 2025 has been released the HPSC with the standard question booklet and its standard answer key on http://hpsc.gov.in. Candidates appeared in the written examination can raise their objectons in online mode after going through the answer key. Click on the direct link below to download the HPSC ADO Answer Key 2025.