Bihar BSSC Stenographer Apply Online 2025: Pay Fee by Today, Final Form Submission by 5th November

Bihar Stenographer Last Date: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission is closing application process for BSSC Stenographer Vacancy on 5th November. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications at onlinebssc.com. The deadline to submit application form is November 5. However, the last date for payment of application fee is today, November 3.
Through this recruitment drive, a total of 432 vacancies for the post of Stenographer/Steno-Typist Grade III across various departments and offices under the General Administration Department will be filled. Aspirants will be shortlisted based on their performance in written exam and typing test. Those who will be selected will receive a monthly salary ranging from Rs. 25,500 to Rs. 81,100.
BSSC Stenographer Apply Online 2025
BSSC has invited online applications for 432 Stenographer vacancies. Candidates who have passed class 12th and possess knowledge of Stenography can submit their applications till 5th November. However, they must fall within the age group of 21 to 37 years. You can find the direct apply online link here.
|
BSSC Stenographer Recruitment 2025 Summary
|
Conducting Body
|
Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC)
|
Post Name
|
Stenographer/Steno-Typist Grade-III
|
Vacancy
|
432
|
Registration Dates
|
25th September 2025 to 5th November 2025
|
Educational Qualifications
|
12th Exam Passed with Knowledge of Stenography.
|
Age Limit
|
21 to 37 years
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam
Practical Exam
Documents Verification
Medical Test
|
Official website
|
bssc.bihar.gov.in or onlinebssc.com
Bihar Stenographer Apply Online 2025 Last Date
As per the official notification, the last date to pay application fee is November 3. However, candidates can fill their application forms till 5 November. It is important to note that no form shall be accepted without payment of application fee.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Notification
|
20 September
|
Apply Online Starts
|
25 September
|
Last Date to Pay the Fee
|
3 November
|
Apply Online Ends
|
5 November
BSSC Stenographer Apply Online 2025 Link
Bihar Stenographer Apply Online link will remain active till November 5. Candidates can either access it either on the official website or click on the direct link provided below.
|
Bihar Stenographer Apply Online 2025 Direct Link
How to Submit BSSC Stenographer Application Form 2025?
-
Visit the official website of BSSC at bssc.bihar.gov.in.
-
On the homepage, click on “BSSC Stenographer/Steno-Typist Recruitment 2025 – Apply Online.”
-
If you are a new user, complete the registration form to generate user ID and password.
-
Log in and fill out the online application form with accurate details.
-
Upload required documents, photo, and signature in the prescribed format.
-
Pay the application fee through online mode.
-
Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.
BSSC Stenographer Application Fee 2025
To submit your application form successfully, candidates must pay a fee of Rs 100. It is non-refundable and must be paid online.
|
Categories
|
Fees
|
All Categories
|
Rs. 100
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation