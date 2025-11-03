Bihar BSSC Stenographer Apply Online 2025: Pay Fee by Today, Final Form Submission by 5th November

Bihar Stenographer Last Date: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission is closing application process for BSSC Stenographer Vacancy on 5th November. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications at onlinebssc.com. The deadline to submit application form is November 5. However, the last date for payment of application fee is today, November 3.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 432 vacancies for the post of Stenographer/Steno-Typist Grade III across various departments and offices under the General Administration Department will be filled. Aspirants will be shortlisted based on their performance in written exam and typing test. Those who will be selected will receive a monthly salary ranging from Rs. 25,500 to Rs. 81,100.

BSSC Stenographer Apply Online 2025

BSSC has invited online applications for 432 Stenographer vacancies. Candidates who have passed class 12th and possess knowledge of Stenography can submit their applications till 5th November. However, they must fall within the age group of 21 to 37 years. You can find the direct apply online link here.