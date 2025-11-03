Check Women's ODI World Cup Winners List
Bihar BSSC Stenographer Apply Online 2025: Pay Fee by Today, Final Form Submission by 5th November

By Meenu Solanki
Nov 3, 2025, 12:44 IST

BSSC Stenographer Apply Online 2025 Last Date is approaching soon. The Bihar Staff Selection Commission will close the application process for 432 Stenographer vacancies on November 5th. Submit your application form at bssc.bihar.gov.in or click on the direct apply online link provided in the article.

BSSC Stenographer Last Date
Bihar Stenographer Last Date: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission is closing application process for BSSC Stenographer Vacancy on 5th November. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications at onlinebssc.com. The deadline to submit application form is November 5. However, the last date for payment of application fee is today, November 3. 

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 432 vacancies for the post of Stenographer/Steno-Typist Grade III across various departments and offices under the General Administration Department will be filled. Aspirants will be shortlisted based on their performance in written exam and typing test. Those who will be selected will receive a monthly salary ranging from Rs. 25,500 to Rs. 81,100.

BSSC has invited online applications for 432 Stenographer vacancies. Candidates who have passed class 12th and possess knowledge of Stenography can submit their applications till 5th November. However, they must fall within the age group of 21 to 37 years. You can find the direct apply online link here.

BSSC Stenographer Recruitment 2025 Summary

Conducting Body

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC)

Post Name

Stenographer/Steno-Typist Grade-III

Vacancy

432

Registration Dates

25th September 2025 to 5th November 2025

Educational Qualifications

12th Exam Passed with Knowledge of Stenography.

Age Limit

21 to 37 years

Selection Process

Written Exam

Practical Exam

Documents Verification

Medical Test

Official website

bssc.bihar.gov.in or onlinebssc.com

As per the official notification, the last date to pay application fee is November 3. However, candidates can fill their application forms till 5 November. It is important to note that no form shall be accepted without payment of application fee.

Events

Dates

Notification

20 September

Apply Online Starts

25 September

Last Date to Pay the Fee

3 November

Apply Online Ends

5 November

Bihar Stenographer Apply Online link will remain active till November 5. Candidates can either access it either on the official website or click on the direct link provided below.

Bihar Stenographer Apply Online 2025 Direct Link

Click here

How to Submit BSSC Stenographer Application Form 2025?

  1. Visit the official website of BSSC at bssc.bihar.gov.in.

  2. On the homepage, click on “BSSC Stenographer/Steno-Typist Recruitment 2025 – Apply Online.”

  3. If you are a new user, complete the registration form to generate user ID and password.

  4. Log in and fill out the online application form with accurate details.

  5. Upload required documents, photo, and signature in the prescribed format.

  6. Pay the application fee through online mode.

  7. Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

BSSC Stenographer Application Fee 2025

To submit your application form successfully, candidates must pay a fee of Rs 100. It is non-refundable and must be paid online.

Categories

Fees

All Categories

Rs. 100

