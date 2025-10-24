Bihar BSSC Stenographer Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Ends Soon - Application Link for 432 Posts at onlinebssc.com

BSSC Stenographer 2025 Last Date: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) will soon close the online application process for BSSC Stenographer 2025. With 432 vacancies available, candidates who have passed Class 12th are advised to submit their applications by November 5. The application window opened on September 25.
As per the official schedule, this recruitment drive aims to fill 432 vacancies for the post of Stenographer/Steno-Typist Grade III across various departments and offices under the General Administration Department. The selection process will consist of a written examination followed by a practical test. The selected candidates will receive a monthly salary ranging from Rs. 25,500 to Rs. 81,100.
BSSC Stenographer Apply Online 2025 Last Date
The registration process for Bihar Stenographer 2025 will close on November 5. Candidates aspiring to join the Government offices as Stenographers can submit their applications through the direct link provided below. They must have passed class 12th and age between 21 and 37 years. Failing to meet any of the criterion will lead to rejection of the application. Here is the direct link to apply online for Bihar Stenographer Vacancy.
|Bihar Stenographer Apply Online 2025 Direct Link
|Click here
BSSC Stenographer Vacancy 2025 Overview
BSSC Stenographer is a state-level exam which is being conducted to recruit eligible candidates for Stenographer post.
|
BSSC Stenographer Recruitment 2025 Summary
|
Conducting Body
|
Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC)
|
Post Name
|
Stenographer/Steno-Typist Grade-III
|
Vacancy
|
432
|
Registration Dates
|
25th September to 5th November 2025
|
Educational Qualifications
|
12th Exam Passed with Knowledge of Stenography
|
Age Limit
|
21 to 37 years
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam
Practical Exam
Documents Verification
Medical Test
|
Official website
|
bssc.bihar.gov.in or onlinebssc.com
Bihar Stenographer Last Date 2025
The commission started the registration process on September 25, with the deadline set for November 5. However, it is important to note that the deadline for payment of application fees is November 3.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Notification
|
20 September
|
Apply Online Starts
|
25 September
|
Last Date to Pay the Fee
|
3 November
|
Apply Online Ends
|
5 November
Bihar BSSC Stenographer Vacancy
A total of 432 vacancies for the Stenographer/Steno-Typist Grade-III post have been announced. Check the category-wise vacancy breakdown in the table below.
|
Categories
|
Vacancy
|
Unreserved
|
150
|
SC
|
102
|
ST
|
09
|
Extremely Backward Classes
|
80
|
OBC
|
45
|
Women of Backward Classes
|
09
|
EWS
|
37
|
Grand Total
|
432
Steps to Apply Online for Bihar Stenographer Vacancy
-
Visit the official website of BSSC at bssc.bihar.gov.in.
-
Click on “BSSC Stenographer/Steno-Typist Recruitment 2025 – Apply Online.”
-
Complete new registration to get your user ID and password.
-
Log in and fill out the online application form with accurate details.
-
Upload required documents, photo, and signature in the prescribed format.
-
Pay the application fee through online mode.
-
Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.
