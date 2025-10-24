Bihar BSSC Stenographer Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Ends Soon - Application Link for 432 Posts at onlinebssc.com

BSSC Stenographer 2025 Last Date: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) will soon close the online application process for BSSC Stenographer 2025. With 432 vacancies available, candidates who have passed Class 12th are advised to submit their applications by November 5. The application window opened on September 25.

As per the official schedule, this recruitment drive aims to fill 432 vacancies for the post of Stenographer/Steno-Typist Grade III across various departments and offices under the General Administration Department. The selection process will consist of a written examination followed by a practical test. The selected candidates will receive a monthly salary ranging from Rs. 25,500 to Rs. 81,100.

BSSC Stenographer Apply Online 2025 Last Date

The registration process for Bihar Stenographer 2025 will close on November 5. Candidates aspiring to join the Government offices as Stenographers can submit their applications through the direct link provided below. They must have passed class 12th and age between 21 and 37 years. Failing to meet any of the criterion will lead to rejection of the application. Here is the direct link to apply online for Bihar Stenographer Vacancy.