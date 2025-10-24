TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Bihar BSSC Stenographer Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Ends Soon - Application Link for 432 Posts at onlinebssc.com

By Meenu Solanki
Oct 24, 2025, 17:56 IST

BSSC Stenographer Apply Online Last Date: BSSC will soon conclude the online application process for Stenographer vacancies. Candidates who want to apply for BSSC Stenographer exam can apply online through the official website at bssc.bihar.gov.in. A total of 432 vacancies are up for grabs. Find the direct apply online link for Bihar Steno exam here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
BSSC Stenographer Last Date
BSSC Stenographer Last Date

BSSC Stenographer 2025 Last Date: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) will soon close the online application process for BSSC Stenographer 2025. With 432 vacancies available, candidates who have passed Class 12th are advised to submit their applications by November 5. The application window opened on September 25.

As per the official schedule, this recruitment drive aims to fill 432 vacancies for the post of Stenographer/Steno-Typist Grade III across various departments and offices under the General Administration Department. The selection process will consist of a written examination followed by a practical test. The selected candidates will receive a monthly salary ranging from Rs. 25,500 to Rs. 81,100.

BSSC Stenographer Apply Online 2025 Last Date

The registration process for Bihar Stenographer 2025 will close on November 5. Candidates aspiring to join the Government offices as Stenographers can submit their applications through the direct link provided below. They must have passed class 12th and age between 21 and 37 years. Failing to meet any of the criterion will lead to rejection of the application. Here is the direct link to apply online for Bihar Stenographer Vacancy.

Bihar Stenographer Apply Online 2025 Direct Link Click here

BSSC Stenographer Vacancy 2025 Overview

BSSC Stenographer is a state-level exam which is being conducted to recruit eligible candidates for Stenographer post. 

BSSC Stenographer Recruitment 2025 Summary

Conducting Body

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC)

Post Name

Stenographer/Steno-Typist Grade-III

Vacancy

432

Registration Dates

25th September to 5th November 2025

Educational Qualifications

12th Exam Passed with Knowledge of Stenography

Age Limit

21 to 37 years

Selection Process

Written Exam

Practical Exam

Documents Verification

Medical Test

Official website

bssc.bihar.gov.in or onlinebssc.com

Bihar Stenographer Last Date 2025

The commission started the registration process on September 25, with the deadline set for November 5. However, it is important to note that the deadline for payment of application fees is November 3.

Events

Dates

Notification

20 September

Apply Online Starts

25 September

Last Date to Pay the Fee

3 November

Apply Online Ends

5 November

Bihar BSSC Stenographer Vacancy

A total of 432 vacancies for the Stenographer/Steno-Typist Grade-III post have been announced. Check the category-wise vacancy breakdown in the table below.

Categories

Vacancy

Unreserved

150

SC

102

ST

09

Extremely Backward Classes

80

OBC

45

Women of Backward Classes

09

EWS

37

Grand Total

432

Steps to Apply Online for Bihar Stenographer Vacancy

  1. Visit the official website of BSSC at bssc.bihar.gov.in.

  2. Click on “BSSC Stenographer/Steno-Typist Recruitment 2025 – Apply Online.”

  3. Complete new registration to get your user ID and password.

  4. Log in and fill out the online application form with accurate details.

  5. Upload required documents, photo, and signature in the prescribed format.

  6. Pay the application fee through online mode.

  7. Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News