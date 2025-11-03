Check Women's ODI World Cup Winners List
RRB JE Previous Year Question Papers, Download PDF

By Mohd Salman
Nov 3, 2025, 13:00 IST

The RRB JE Previous Year Paper provides insights into exam format, mark distribution, and marking scheme. Get the RRB JE question paper PDF download link on this page. Check the exam pattern, difficulty level, benefits of solving and other details here.

RRB JE Previous Year Paper PDF
RRB JE Previous Year Paper PDF

RRB JE Previous Year Paper is a valuable tool for exam preparation. They offer information about the exam format, difficulty level, question weightage, and topics frequently tested. This will help you prepare study plans based on the exam requirements and practice answering questions in realistic situations. Scroll down the page for detailed information on the RRB JE Previous Year Papers PDFs, steps to download and the latest exam pattern.

Also check,

RRB JE Syllabus
RRB JE Previous Year Cutoff

RRB JE Previous Year Paper

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced 7951 vacancies to fill chemical supervisors, junior engineers, depot material superintendents, etc. posts for all eligible candidates. The RRB JE previous year paper comprises questions from Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, and General Science.

Solving previous papers will improve your time management and problem-solving skills during preparation. Analysing the RRB Junior Engineer previous year paper will also help them discover topics tested frequently, along with question weightage.

RRB JE Previous Year Paper: Download PDF 

Having free access to RRB JE Previous Year Papers in PDF format can solidify your basic concepts and standard topics. These question paper PDFs will offer information about the question format and other requirements. Solving RRB Junior Engineer question papers from the previous year is crucial to revising the concepts and working on weak areas.

RRB JE Previous Year Paper

Download Link

RRB JE CBT 1 28 May 2019 Shift 1

Download PDF

RRB JE CBT 1 26 May 2019 Shift 3

Download PDF

RRB JE CBT 1 26 May 2019 Shift 2

Download PDF

RRB JE CBT 1 26 May 2019 Shift 1

Download PDF

RRB JE CBT 1 25 May 2019 Shift 1

Download PDF

RRB JE CBT 1 24 May 2019 Shift 3

Download PDF

RRB JE CBT 1 24 May 2019 Shift 2

Download PDF

RRB JE CBT 1 24 May 2019 Shift 1

Download PDF

How to Download RRB JE Previous Year Paper PDF? 

RRB JE Previous Year Papers will highlight areas with higher weightage and increase their qualifying chances in the exam. Follow the steps shared below to download RRB Junior Engineer Previous Year Papers with ease.

Step 1: Go to the official RRB website.

Step 2: Find the RRB JE Previous Year Question Paper PDF link and click on it.

Step 4: The question paper will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download or print copies of the past papers for future use.

Attempt RRB JE Mock Test based on the latest exam pattern

How to Solve RRB JE Previous Year Papers?

Solving RRB JE previous year's papers can boost your confidence and level of preparation. You can revise the concepts covered so far and solidify your base for success. Here is the guide to solving RRB JE previous year papers with ease:

  • Download the RRB JE previous year's question paper from the official portal or the direct links shared above.
  • Install a timer to mimic the exam duration when attempting the paper.
  • Read the question paper carefully and start solving questions based on your knowledge and question weightage.
  • Upon solving the entire paper, tally your response with the official keys to pinpoint your weak areas and improve them.

Benefits of Solving RRB JE Previous Year Papers

RRB JE Previous Year Papers are a powerful tool for exam preparation. It offers insights into the question styles, maximum marks and topics asked repeatedly in the exam. Here are the important benefits listed below:

  • Understand the topic-wise weightage with the help of the previous year's question paper and strategise accordingly for the exam.
  • RRB JE Previous Year Papers highlight exam trends and types of topics asked over the past years.
  • Analysing your performance in the previous year's papers pinpoints strong and weak areas to elevate your preparation level.
  • Solving RRB JE Previous Year Question Papers will improve your time management skills and allow you to create a section-wise strategy to tackle challenging questions.

What is the RRB JE Question Paper Pattern?

Aspirants must check the RRB JE Previous Year Paper pattern before commencing the exam preparation. It will help them plan a study schedule based on the actual requirements and trends. Let’s discuss the RRB Junior Engineer's previous year paper pattern for CBT 1 in detail below.

  • The RRB JE CBT 1 comprises Objective-type (Multiple Choice Questions).
  • There shall be a negative marking of 1/3rd mark for every wrong answer.

Subject

Questions

Marks

Duration

Mathematics

30

30

90 minutes

General Intelligence and Reasoning

25

25

General Science

30

30

General Awareness

15

15

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams.
... Read More

FAQs

  • How to download the RRB JE Previous Year Papers PDF?
    +
    To access the RRB JE Previous Year Paper PDF, go to the official website or click the RRB JE Previous Year Question Paper PDF link above.
  • How many questions are asked in the RRB JE Previous Year Papers?
    +
    As per the official exam pattern, the RRB JE CBT 1 carries 100 objective-type questions for 100 marks.
  • What are the benefits of solving the RRB JE Previous Year Papers?
    +
    RRB JE Previous Year Papers provide insights into the paper format, marks distribution, and the marking scheme of the exam.
