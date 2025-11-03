Next ICC Tournaments 2025-2031: Schedule, Host Countries and More

The International Cricket Council (ICC) manages the world's biggest cricket competitions. These global events bring together the best teams from around the world. They showcase different formats of the game: Test Cricket, the traditional long format; One-Day Internationals (ODI), played over one day; and the fast-paced Twenty20 (T20) cricket. The next few years are full of exciting cricket action. From 2025 to 2031, the global calendar is packed. Tournaments like the Champions Trophy, the T20 World Cup, and the 50-over ODI World Cup will be held across the globe. Cricket fans worldwide are already looking forward to these major battles for international glory. In this article, we'll take a look at the hosts, tournament types, and years for these major upcoming men's ICC events. We'll also cover the 2027 ODI World Cup in Africa and other events through 2031.

Next ICC Tournaments from 2025 to 2031 Year Tournament Men/Women Host(s) 2025 Champions Trophy Men Pakistan 2025 ODI World Cup Women India 2026 T20 World Cup Men India & Sri Lanka 2026 ODI World Cup Women India 2026 T20 World Cup Women England 2027 World Test Championship Final Men England 2027 ODI World Cup Men South Africa, Zimbabwe & Namibia 2027 Champions Trophy Women Sri Lanka 2028 T20 World Cup Men Australia & New Zealand 2028 T20 World Cup Women Host not confirmed (expected Australia/NZ) 2029 World Test Championship Final Men England 2029 Champions Trophy Men India 2029 ODI World Cup Women Host not confirmed 2030 T20 World Cup Men England, Ireland & Scotland 2030 T20 World Cup Women England, Ireland & Scotland (expected) 2031 World Test Championship Final Men England 2031 ODI World Cup Men India & Bangladesh

Note on Formats: T20 World Cup: Cricket's fastest format, played over 20 overs per side.

ODI World Cup: The premier 50-over cricket competition.

Champions Trophy: A shorter 50-over tournament featuring the top-ranked teams.

World Test Championship Final: The final match of the two-year Test cricket league. ICC World Test Championship 2025-2027 The ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-2027 is the fourth edition of this prestigious tournament. It will run from June 2025 to June 2027. Nine teams will compete: Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and the West Indies. Each team will play six series—three at home and three away. The series will vary from two to five Test matches. Points are awarded as follows: 12 for a win, 6 for a tie, 4 for a draw, and 0 for a loss. The top two teams will face off in the final. The final is scheduled for June 2027 at Lord's Cricket Ground in London.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Scheduled for February 2026, the ICC T20 World Cup will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, bringing together the best T20 teams from around the globe. This tournament will feature a total of 20 teams competing in a series of matches across various venues in both countries. The event is expected to enhance the popularity of T20 cricket, particularly in South Asia, where cricket holds immense cultural significance. Fans can look forward to an exhilarating atmosphere filled with competitive spirit and entertainment as teams battle for supremacy in this fast-paced format. ICC ODI World Cup 2027 The ICC ODI World Cup 2027 is set to take place in October-November, co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. This tournament marks a return of the ODI World Cup to African soil after many years, creating excitement among local fans and players alike.

A total of 10 teams will compete for the coveted title, with matches held in various iconic venues across the three nations. This event aims to showcase Africa's growing cricketing prowess and provide an opportunity for emerging talents to shine on an international stage. ICC T20 World Cup 2028 The ICC T20 World Cup 2028 will be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand in October. This tournament promises to deliver high-octane cricket as teams compete for the title in a series of thrilling matches across both countries. With Australia’s rich cricketing history and New Zealand’s passionate fanbase, this event is expected to draw significant attention globally. ICC Champions Trophy 2029 India is set to host the ICC Champions Trophy in 2029, providing a platform for the world’s top eight ODI teams to compete for glory. Scheduled for October, this tournament promises to be a grand spectacle with matches held across several iconic venues in India.

The event aims to enhance India's reputation as a premier cricketing nation while showcasing its vibrant culture and passionate fanbase. As teams prepare for fierce competition, fans can expect thrilling encounters filled with drama and excitement throughout the tournament. ICC T20 World Cup 2030 The ICC T20 World Cup 2030 will take place in June across England, Ireland, and Scotland. This tournament aims to promote cricket in these regions while providing fans with an exciting lineup of matches featuring top international teams. With England being a traditional powerhouse in cricket and Ireland and Scotland rapidly developing their cricketing capabilities, this event is poised to attract significant attention. ICC ODI World Cup 2031 Scheduled for October-November 2031, the ICC ODI World Cup will be co-hosted by India and Bangladesh. This tournament marks another opportunity for these nations to showcase their love for cricket on an international stage.