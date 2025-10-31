NHPC JE Answer Key 2025 at nhpcindia.com, Check Steps to Download Response Sheet PDF Here

NHPC JE Answer Key 2025: NHPC Limited is likely to release the provisional answer key for the Junior Engineer (JE) posts on its official website. Recently NHPC conducted the written exam for Junior Engineer posts in Civil, Mechanical and Electrical disciplines on October 29, 2025. The exam was held in two shifts i.e. for the posts of Civil Engineering in Morning whereas exam for Mechanical (ME) & Electrical (EE) disciplines was held in Afternoon Shift. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download their response sheet with a provisional answer key. The provisional answer key will help you in accessing your performance in the written exam. You can raise your objections, if any with the prescribed format after following the guidelines released by NHPC at nhpcindia.com
Earlier National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) has published notification for 248 various posts including Junior Engineer in Civil, Mechanical and Electrical disciplines.
NHPC JE Answer Key 2025 Download Link
Candidates can download the provisional answer key after using their login details. Candidates are advised to check their answer key with the response sheet and can raise their objections, if any in online mode. You can download the provisional answer key directly through the link given below-
|NHPC JE Answer Key 2025
|Download Link
NHPC Junior JE Answer Key 2025 PDF in hindi
NHPC JE Answer Key 2025: Overview
Earlier NHPC had launched the recruitment drive for 248 Junior Engineer (JE) posts in Civil, Mechanical and Electrical disciplines on its official website. The written exam was held on October 29, 2025 across the country. Below are details overview of the recruitment drive-
|Organisation
|NHPC Limited
|Post Name
|Junior Engineer posts in Civil, Mechanical and Electrical disciplines
|Number of Posts
|248
|Exam held on
|October 29, 2025
|Answer Key Status
|Awaited
|Official website
|nhpcindia.com
How to Download NHPC JE Answer Key 2025?
Candidates can download the provisional answer key after following the steps given below-
- Go to the official website of NHPC - nhpcindia.com
- Click on the link NHPC JE Answer Key 2025 on the home page.
- You will get the pdf of the answer key in a new window.
- Download and save it for future reference.
