NHPC JE Answer Key 2025 at nhpcindia.com, Check Steps to Download Response Sheet PDF Here

NHPC JE Answer Key 2025: NHPC Limited is likely to release the provisional answer key for the Junior Engineer (JE) posts on its official website. Recently NHPC conducted the written exam for Junior Engineer posts in Civil, Mechanical and Electrical disciplines on October 29, 2025. The exam was held in two shifts i.e. for the posts of Civil Engineering in Morning whereas exam for Mechanical (ME) & Electrical (EE) disciplines was held in Afternoon Shift. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download their response sheet with a provisional answer key. The provisional answer key will help you in accessing your performance in the written exam. You can raise your objections, if any with the prescribed format after following the guidelines released by NHPC at nhpcindia.com

Earlier National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) has published notification for 248 various posts including Junior Engineer in Civil, Mechanical and Electrical disciplines.