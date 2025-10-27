IB ACIO Tech Recruitment 2025: Apply Online Begins for 258 Grade-II/Technical Posts at mha.gov.in

IB ACIO Tech Apply Online 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has released the IB ACIO Tech Recruitment 2025 notification. This offers 258 vacancies for the Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade-II/Technical posts across different specializations. The online application process began on October 25, 2025, and will continue until November 16, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website, www.mha.gov.in. This article provides complete information about IB ACIO Tech Online Form 2025. IB ACIO Tech Apply Online 2025 The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has started the online application process for ACIO Grade-II/Technical posts under the IB ACIO Tech Recruitment 2025. Eligible candidates can now apply online through the official website. The application window opened on October 25, 2025, and will close on November 16, 2025. Candidates must ensure they meet all the eligibility criteria before proceeding with the registration.

IB ACIO Tech Apply Online 2025 Overview Candidates can check the overview of IB ACIO Tech Recruitment 2025 in the table below: Particulars Details Name of the Organization Intelligence Bureau (IB) Conducting Body Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Post Name Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade-II/Technical Total Vacancies 258 Mode of Application Online Registration Dates 25th October 2025 to 16th November 2025 Selection Process Based on GATE Score, Interview, Document Verification, and Medical Examination Salary ₹44,900 – ₹1,42,400 (Level-7, as per 7th CPC) Official Websites www.mha.gov.in / www.ncs.gov.in IB ACIO Tech Apply Online 2025 Direct Link A direct link to apply online for IB ACIO Tech Recruitment 2025 is available below for the convenience of applicants. Candidates should enter accurate details, verify all information carefully, and review the application form thoroughly before final submission to avoid any errors.

Click Here to Apply Online for IB ACIO Tech Recruitment 2025 How to Fill the IB ACIO Tech Online Application Form 2025? Candidates can complete the IB ACIO Tech Apply Online 2025 process by following the step-by-step instructions below: Step 1: Visit the official Intelligence Bureau (IB) website, www.mha.gov.in. Step 2: Click on the “Apply Online” option available on the homepage. Step 3: Select the link titled “IB ACIO Tech Recruitment 2025”. Step 4: Complete the registration process by entering the basic details. Step 5: Log in using the registration number and password. Step 6: Fill in all the required information such as personal details, educational qualifications, and other relevant data. Step 7: Upload the scanned copies of your passport-size photograph, signature, and supporting documents. Step 8: Pay the application fee through the online payment gateway.

Step 9: Double-check all the information and uploaded files before submitting. Step 10: Finally, submit the application form and take a printout for future reference. Also Check: IB ACIO Tech Salary 2025 Documents Required for IB ACIO Tech Apply Online 2025 Candidates must keep the following documents ready for upload and verification before filling out the IB ACIO Tech Recruitment 2025 form: Recent passport-size photograph

Scanned signature

Valid email ID and mobile number

Educational certificates

Engineering degree certificate and mark sheets for all semesters/years (in the relevant discipline – Civil, Mechanical, or Electrical)

Caste certificate (if applicable)

EWS certificate (if applicable)

PwBD certificate (if applicable) IB ACIO Tech Application Fee 2025 Applicants are required to pay a non-refundable application fee while submitting the IB ACIO Tech Application Form 2025. The fee amount varies according to the candidate’s category.

Candidates can make the payment online using a credit card, debit card, or net banking facility. Keep the payment receipt safe for future reference. Check the fee details in the table below: Category Application Fee UR / OBC / EWS ₹300 SC / ST / Female ₹100 IB ACIO Tech Eligibility Criteria 2025 Candidates must meet the required eligibility criteria set by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) to apply for the IB ACIO Tech Recruitment 2025. These criteria ensure that applicants have the right qualifications, skills, and age to handle the responsibilities of the ACIO Grade-II/Technical post effectively. Check the IB ACIO Tech Eligibility Criteria 2025 in the table below: Particulars Details Educational Qualification B.E./B.Tech/M.Tech in relevant disciplines with a valid GATE Score Age Limit 18 to 27 years Age Relaxation Applicable as per government norms for reserved categories Relevant Disciplines Electronics, Computer Science, Communication, Electrical, or related engineering fields Essential Requirement Valid GATE Score in the relevant subject