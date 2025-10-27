IB ACIO Tech Recruitment 2025: Apply Online Begins for 258 Grade-II/Technical Posts at mha.gov.in

MP Police Admit Card 2025, Download Link
Oct 27, 2025, 11:56 IST

IB ACIO Tech Apply Online 2025: The IB ACIO Tech Recruitment 2025 has been announced with 258 vacancies for ACIO Grade-II/Technical posts under the Intelligence Bureau. The online application process began on October 25, 2025, and ends on November 16, 2025. Candidates with a valid GATE score can apply through www.mha.gov.in after checking eligibility, fees, and required documents here.

IB ACIO Tech Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Begins
IB ACIO Tech Apply Online 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has released the IB ACIO Tech Recruitment 2025 notification. This offers 258 vacancies for the Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade-II/Technical posts across different specializations. 

The online application process began on October 25, 2025, and will continue until November 16, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website, www.mha.gov.in. This article provides complete information about IB ACIO Tech Online Form 2025.

IB ACIO Tech Apply Online 2025

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has started the online application process for ACIO Grade-II/Technical posts under the IB ACIO Tech Recruitment 2025. Eligible candidates can now apply online through the official website. 

The application window opened on October 25, 2025, and will close on November 16, 2025. Candidates must ensure they meet all the eligibility criteria before proceeding with the registration.

IB ACIO Tech Apply Online 2025 Overview

Candidates can check the overview of IB ACIO Tech Recruitment 2025 in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Name of the Organization

Intelligence Bureau (IB)

Conducting Body

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)

Post Name

Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade-II/Technical

Total Vacancies

258

Mode of Application

Online

Registration Dates

25th October 2025 to 16th November 2025

Selection Process

Based on GATE Score, Interview, Document Verification, and Medical Examination

Salary

₹44,900 – ₹1,42,400 (Level-7, as per 7th CPC)

Official Websites

www.mha.gov.in / www.ncs.gov.in

IB ACIO Tech Apply Online 2025 Direct Link

A direct link to apply online for IB ACIO Tech Recruitment 2025 is available below for the convenience of applicants. Candidates should enter accurate details, verify all information carefully, and review the application form thoroughly before final submission to avoid any errors.

Click Here to Apply Online for IB ACIO Tech Recruitment 2025

How to Fill the IB ACIO Tech Online Application Form 2025?

Candidates can complete the IB ACIO Tech Apply Online 2025 process by following the step-by-step instructions below:

Step 1: Visit the official Intelligence Bureau (IB) website, www.mha.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the “Apply Online” option available on the homepage.

Step 3: Select the link titled “IB ACIO Tech Recruitment 2025”.

Step 4: Complete the registration process by entering the basic details.

Step 5: Log in using the registration number and password.

Step 6: Fill in all the required information such as personal details, educational qualifications, and other relevant data.

Step 7: Upload the scanned copies of your passport-size photograph, signature, and supporting documents.

Step 8: Pay the application fee through the online payment gateway.

Step 9: Double-check all the information and uploaded files before submitting.

Step 10: Finally, submit the application form and take a printout for future reference.

Also Check:

IB ACIO Tech Salary 2025

Documents Required for IB ACIO Tech Apply Online 2025

Candidates must keep the following documents ready for upload and verification before filling out the IB ACIO Tech Recruitment 2025 form:

  • Recent passport-size photograph

  • Scanned signature

  • Valid email ID and mobile number

  • Educational certificates

  • Engineering degree certificate and mark sheets for all semesters/years (in the relevant discipline – Civil, Mechanical, or Electrical)

  • Caste certificate (if applicable)

  • EWS certificate (if applicable)

  • PwBD certificate (if applicable)

IB ACIO Tech Application Fee 2025

Applicants are required to pay a non-refundable application fee while submitting the IB ACIO Tech Application Form 2025. The fee amount varies according to the candidate’s category. 

Candidates can make the payment online using a credit card, debit card, or net banking facility. Keep the payment receipt safe for future reference. Check the fee details in the table below:

Category

Application Fee

UR / OBC / EWS

₹300

SC / ST / Female

₹100

IB ACIO Tech Eligibility Criteria 2025

Candidates must meet the required eligibility criteria set by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) to apply for the IB ACIO Tech Recruitment 2025. These criteria ensure that applicants have the right qualifications, skills, and age to handle the responsibilities of the ACIO Grade-II/Technical post effectively. Check the IB ACIO Tech Eligibility Criteria 2025 in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Educational Qualification

B.E./B.Tech/M.Tech in relevant disciplines with a valid GATE Score

Age Limit

18 to 27 years

Age Relaxation

Applicable as per government norms for reserved categories

Relevant Disciplines

Electronics, Computer Science, Communication, Electrical, or related engineering fields

Essential Requirement

Valid GATE Score in the relevant subject

IB ACIO Tech Selection Process 2025

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) will conduct the IB ACIO Tech Recruitment 2025 selection process based on the GATE examination. Candidates will be shortlisted according to their GATE scores, followed by further evaluation stages. The final selection will depend on the candidate’s performance and document verification.

The complete selection process includes:

  1. Shortlisting Based on GATE Score

  2. Skill Test 

  3. Interview

  4. Document Verification

  5. Medical Examination

