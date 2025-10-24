IB ACIO Tech Salary 2025: Check In-Hand Pay, Grade Pay, Job Profile, Perks and Career Growth

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025
By Mridula Sharma
Oct 24, 2025, 16:33 IST

IB ACIO Tech Salary 2025 offers a competitive pay scale with allowances like DA, HRA, TA, and SSA. Officers enjoy city-based perks, medical benefits, and pension schemes. The role combines technical expertise and intelligence work, with responsibilities in cybersecurity and data analysis. Read about pay scale, in-hand salary, allowances, perks, job profile, career growth, and promotion details in this article.

IB ACIO Tech Salary 2025
IB ACIO Tech Salary 2025

IB ACIO Tech Salary 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB), part of the Ministry of Home Affairs, has released recruitment for Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade II/Technical posts. This prestigious government job attracts many candidates, especially those with engineering and technical qualifications, due to its attractive salary and benefits. 

This article will provide complete details about the IB ACIO Tech Salary 2025, including in-hand pay, pay scale, allowances, grade pay, and the job profile.

IB ACIO Tech Salary 2025

The IB ACIO (Technical) salary 2025 is highly competitive and comes with various allowances, making it a rewarding career choice. The starting basic pay for ACIO-II (Tech) is at Level 7, which increases with promotions to higher ranks such as DCIO, Assistant Director (Technical), and Joint Deputy Director.

Officers receive Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), Transport Allowance (TA), and Special Security Allowance (SSA) apart from the basic pay. The salary grows substantially with experience and seniority. This reflects the officer’s responsibilities in technical intelligence, cybersecurity, and national security operations.

IB ACIO Tech Salary Structure 2025

The Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Technical post in the Intelligence Bureau (IB) comes under Pay Level 7 as per the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC). The total salary includes a basic pay along with allowances like Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), and Transport Allowance (TA). Candidates can check the complete salary structure in the table below:

Salary Component

Details

Pay Level

Level 7 (7th CPC)

Pay Scale

₹44,900 – ₹1,42,400

Grade Pay

₹4,600

Basic Pay (Starting)

₹44,900 per month

Dearness Allowance (DA)

Approx. 46% of Basic Pay

House Rent Allowance (HRA)

8%–24% (depends on city)

Transport Allowance (TA)

₹3,600 – ₹7,200 (city-based)

Gross Monthly Salary

₹75,000 – ₹90,000 (approx.)

In-Hand Salary

₹65,000 – ₹75,000 (after deductions)

IB ACIO Tech Salary 2025 City-Wise HRA & TA

The House Rent Allowance (HRA) and Transport Allowance (TA) for IB ACIO Tech posts vary depending on the city classification, X (Metro), Y (Tier-2), or Z (Tier-3/Rural). This affects the in-hand salary of employees. Check the table below for HRA and TA details:

City Class

HRA (%)

Approx. In-Hand Salary

X (Metro Cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru)

24%

₹72,000 – ₹75,000

Y (Tier-2 Cities)

16%

₹68,000 – ₹70,000

Z (Tier-3 & Rural Areas)

8%

₹65,000 – ₹67,000

IB ACIO Tech Allowances and Perks 2025

IB ACIO Technical officers receive several allowances and benefits. This makes this government job highly rewarding apart from the basic pay. The following are the allowances and perks for IB ACIO Tech:

  • Dearness Allowance (DA)

  • House Rent Allowance (HRA)

  • Transport Allowance (TA)

  • Special Security Allowance (SSA)

  • Leave Travel Concession (LTC)

  • Medical Facilities

  • Pension Benefits

  • Gratuity & Leave Encashment

IB ACIO Tech Job Profile 2025

The IB ACIO (Technical) role is a blend of technical expertise and intelligence work. Officers in this position play a crucial part in supporting India’s intelligence operations using advanced technology.

The following are the key responsibilities:

  • Monitoring and protecting communication networks

  • Managing cybersecurity and data encryption

  • Collecting and analysing technical intelligence

  • Assisting in investigations related to cyber threats

  • Coordinating with both central and state intelligence agencies

IB ACIO Tech Career Growth & Promotion 2025

The IB ACIO (Technical) career offers excellent growth opportunities. Promotions depend on performance, seniority, and success in departmental exams, allowing officers to rise through the ranks steadily. Candidates can check career growth and promotion in the table below:

Post

Promotion Timeline

Pay Level

Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO-II/Tech)

Entry Level

Level 7

Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (DCIO)

After 4–6 years

Level 10

Assistant Director (Technical)

Senior Post

Level 11

Joint Deputy Director

Based on Promotion

Level 12+

