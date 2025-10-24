IB ACIO Tech Eligibility Criteria 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB), under the Ministry of Home Affairs, has released a notification for the recruitment of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade II/Technical posts. Interested candidates should carefully review the eligibility criteria before submitting their online applications. This article provides the age limit, educational qualifications, required GATE scores, and category-wise relaxations.

IB ACIO Tech Eligibility Criteria 2025

The IB ACIO Tech Eligibility Criteria 2025 outlines the key requirements candidates must meet before applying for the post. Applicants must be Indian citizens with a B.E./B.Tech in CS, IT, ECE, or EEE, or hold an M.Sc. in Electronics/Physics with Electronics or MCA from a recognized institution.

A valid GATE score in Computer Science (CS) or Electronics & Communication (EC) from 2023, 2024, or 2025 is mandatory. The age limit ranges from 18 to 27 years, with relaxations for reserved categories as per government norms.