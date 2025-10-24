TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025
IB ACIO Tech Eligibility Criteria 2025, Age Limit, Educational Qualification & GATE Score Validity

By Mridula Sharma
Oct 24, 2025, 14:59 IST

The IB ACIO Tech Eligibility Criteria 2025 outlines essential requirements including nationality, age limit, educational qualifications, and valid GATE score for Computer Science or Electronics streams. Candidates aged 18–27 with relevant degrees can apply, with relaxations for reserved categories. Read more details in this article.

IB ACIO Tech Eligibility Criteria 2025
IB ACIO Tech Eligibility Criteria 2025

IB ACIO Tech Eligibility Criteria 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB), under the Ministry of Home Affairs, has released a notification for the recruitment of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade II/Technical posts. Interested candidates should carefully review the eligibility criteria before submitting their online applications. This article provides the age limit, educational qualifications, required GATE scores, and category-wise relaxations.

IB ACIO Tech Eligibility Criteria 2025

The IB ACIO Tech Eligibility Criteria 2025 outlines the key requirements candidates must meet before applying for the post. Applicants must be Indian citizens with a B.E./B.Tech in CS, IT, ECE, or EEE, or hold an M.Sc. in Electronics/Physics with Electronics or MCA from a recognized institution. 

A valid GATE score in Computer Science (CS) or Electronics & Communication (EC) from 2023, 2024, or 2025 is mandatory. The age limit ranges from 18 to 27 years, with relaxations for reserved categories as per government norms.

IB ACIO Tech Eligibility Criteria 2025 Overview

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has set clear academic and technical standards to ensure only skilled and eligible candidates are selected for the ACIO Grade II/Technical posts. Check the IB ACIO Tech eligibility requirements in the table:

Eligibility Aspect

Requirement

Nationality

Must be an Indian citizen

Educational Qualification

B.E./B.Tech in Computer Science, IT, ECE, EEE, or related fields OR M.Sc. (Electronics / Physics with Electronics) OR MCA with a valid GATE score (2023/2024/2025)

GATE Score

A valid GATE score in Computer Science (CS) or Electronics & Communication (EC)

Age Limit

Minimum 18 years and Maximum 27 years (as on the cut-off date)

Age Relaxation

Relaxation applicable for SC/ST/OBC/PwD/Female candidates as per Government of India norms

IB ACIO Tech Educational Qualification Details

Candidates must possess a strong technical or scientific educational background to apply for the IB ACIO Technical posts. The Intelligence Bureau accepts applications from individuals who hold relevant degrees or possess a valid GATE score. Check the table below for IB ACIO Tech Educational Qualification details:

Qualification Type

Details

Bachelor’s Degree

B.E./B.Tech in Computer Science, Information Technology, Electronics & Communication (ECE), Electronics & Electrical Engineering (EEE), or related fields from a recognized university.

Master’s Degree

M.Sc. in Electronics or Physics with Electronics, or an MCA in a relevant discipline.

GATE Score

Valid GATE score in Computer Science (CS) or Electronics & Communication (EC) from 2023, 2024, or 2025 sessions.

IB ACIO Tech Age Limit and Relaxation

The age criteria for IB ACIO Tech recruitment ensure that candidates have the appropriate maturity and technical readiness for the role. Candidates can check IB ACIO Tech age limit in the table below:

Category

Age Limit (Years)

General

18–27

OBC

18–30

SC/ST

18–32

PwD

10-year relaxation (as per category)

Note: The age is calculated as on the cut-off date mentioned in the official IB ACIO II Tech Notification. Candidates must confirm their eligibility before applying.

IB ACIO Tech GATE Score Requirements

A valid GATE score in either Computer Science or Electronics & Communication is compulsory for technical positions under IB ACIO. This score is used for shortlisting candidates for further recruitment stages. Check the GATE score requirements in the table below:

Stream

Valid GATE Score Years

Computer Science & IT

2023, 2024, 2025

Electronics & Communication

2023, 2024, 2025

IB ACIO Tech Other Eligibility Conditions

Candidates must meet the following criteria in addition to educational and age requirements:

  • Must be an Indian citizen.

  • Should possess good character and physical fitness suitable for the role.

  • Must be capable of performing technical assignments and field duties when required.

  • Document verification will take place during the final stage, and any discrepancies in eligibility may result in disqualification.

These conditions ensure that only qualified, fit, and competent candidates are selected for the IB ACIO Technical positions.

