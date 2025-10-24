IB ACIO Tech Eligibility Criteria 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB), under the Ministry of Home Affairs, has released a notification for the recruitment of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade II/Technical posts. Interested candidates should carefully review the eligibility criteria before submitting their online applications. This article provides the age limit, educational qualifications, required GATE scores, and category-wise relaxations.
IB ACIO Tech Eligibility Criteria 2025
The IB ACIO Tech Eligibility Criteria 2025 outlines the key requirements candidates must meet before applying for the post. Applicants must be Indian citizens with a B.E./B.Tech in CS, IT, ECE, or EEE, or hold an M.Sc. in Electronics/Physics with Electronics or MCA from a recognized institution.
A valid GATE score in Computer Science (CS) or Electronics & Communication (EC) from 2023, 2024, or 2025 is mandatory. The age limit ranges from 18 to 27 years, with relaxations for reserved categories as per government norms.
IB ACIO Tech Eligibility Criteria 2025 Overview
The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has set clear academic and technical standards to ensure only skilled and eligible candidates are selected for the ACIO Grade II/Technical posts. Check the IB ACIO Tech eligibility requirements in the table:
|
Eligibility Aspect
|
Requirement
|
Nationality
|
Must be an Indian citizen
|
Educational Qualification
|
B.E./B.Tech in Computer Science, IT, ECE, EEE, or related fields OR M.Sc. (Electronics / Physics with Electronics) OR MCA with a valid GATE score (2023/2024/2025)
|
GATE Score
|
A valid GATE score in Computer Science (CS) or Electronics & Communication (EC)
|
Age Limit
|
Minimum 18 years and Maximum 27 years (as on the cut-off date)
|
Age Relaxation
|
Relaxation applicable for SC/ST/OBC/PwD/Female candidates as per Government of India norms
IB ACIO Tech Educational Qualification Details
Candidates must possess a strong technical or scientific educational background to apply for the IB ACIO Technical posts. The Intelligence Bureau accepts applications from individuals who hold relevant degrees or possess a valid GATE score. Check the table below for IB ACIO Tech Educational Qualification details:
|
Qualification Type
|
Details
|
Bachelor’s Degree
|
B.E./B.Tech in Computer Science, Information Technology, Electronics & Communication (ECE), Electronics & Electrical Engineering (EEE), or related fields from a recognized university.
|
Master’s Degree
|
M.Sc. in Electronics or Physics with Electronics, or an MCA in a relevant discipline.
|
GATE Score
|
Valid GATE score in Computer Science (CS) or Electronics & Communication (EC) from 2023, 2024, or 2025 sessions.
IB ACIO Tech Age Limit and Relaxation
The age criteria for IB ACIO Tech recruitment ensure that candidates have the appropriate maturity and technical readiness for the role. Candidates can check IB ACIO Tech age limit in the table below:
|
Category
|
Age Limit (Years)
|
General
|
18–27
|
OBC
|
18–30
|
SC/ST
|
18–32
|
PwD
|
10-year relaxation (as per category)
Note: The age is calculated as on the cut-off date mentioned in the official IB ACIO II Tech Notification. Candidates must confirm their eligibility before applying.
IB ACIO Tech GATE Score Requirements
A valid GATE score in either Computer Science or Electronics & Communication is compulsory for technical positions under IB ACIO. This score is used for shortlisting candidates for further recruitment stages. Check the GATE score requirements in the table below:
|
Stream
|
Valid GATE Score Years
|
Computer Science & IT
|
2023, 2024, 2025
|
Electronics & Communication
|
2023, 2024, 2025
IB ACIO Tech Other Eligibility Conditions
Candidates must meet the following criteria in addition to educational and age requirements:
-
Must be an Indian citizen.
-
Should possess good character and physical fitness suitable for the role.
-
Must be capable of performing technical assignments and field duties when required.
-
Document verification will take place during the final stage, and any discrepancies in eligibility may result in disqualification.
These conditions ensure that only qualified, fit, and competent candidates are selected for the IB ACIO Technical positions.
