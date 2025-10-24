TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

List of 10 Countries That Will Actually Pay You to Move There

By Kriti Barua
Oct 24, 2025, 17:06 IST

Countries that will pay you to move there: Several countries and towns are offering financial incentives to combat population decline, revitalise rural economies, and attract skilled workers. Places like parts of Italy, Ireland's remote islands, and Swiss villages offer cash grants, renovation funds, or stipends for new residents. Eligibility often requires committing to residency, renovating a vacant property, or being an entrepreneur or skilled professional, offering a unique path to a new life abroad.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Countries That Will Actually Pay You to Move There
Countries That Will Actually Pay You to Move There

Ever dreamed of a fresh start in a new country? What if that country actually paid you to move there? It sounds unbelievable, but it's true! A small but growing number of nations and regions are actively inviting foreigners to come and live within their borders.

So, why are these places making such an incredible offer? The main reason is often a need for population growth and economic revitalisation. Many are experiencing ageing populations, a decline in the number of young workers, or significant emigration. By offering financial incentives, they aim to attract younger families, entrepreneurs, and remote workers to fill job gaps, boost local businesses, and inject new life into quiet towns.

The benefits for the countries include a stronger tax base, more vibrant communities, and fresh ideas. The benefit for you is a unique chance for a low-cost, subsidised move and the exciting opportunity to embrace a new culture. In this article, we'll take a look at the list of countries and regions that offer money or land grants to new residents.

List of Countries That Pay You to Move There

Many places, primarily small towns and rural regions in countries like Italy, Ireland, Spain, and Japan, are actively paying people to relocate to address population decline and revitalise local economies. For example, remote Irish islands offer significant grants for those who buy and refurbish vacant homes. Small Italian towns provide cash incentives or $1 homes with renovation requirements. Similarly, a village in Switzerland offers a substantial grant to new residents under 45. Here's the list of the countries that pay you to relocate to their countries:

Rank

Country

Incentive Description

Key Requirements

1

Chile

Startup funding up to $80,000 and a one-year visa

Entrepreneur with innovative startups

2

Italy

Up to €30,000 in regional support, €1 homes in villages

Live in the region for ~3 years; invest in property/business

3

Ireland

Up to €84,000 for moving to remote islands and renovation

Live and renovate homes for several years

4

Spain

€3,000 for moving to rural towns plus child incentives

Commit to living in small communities

5

Greece

Monthly payments, free accommodation, business help

Willing to live in small islands/remote areas

6

Japan

Grants up to ¥3 million (~₹17 lakhs) for buying and renovating rural homes

Long-term stay, local job or business

7

Canada

Up to CAD 15,000 (Saskatchewan grads), rural immigration pilot benefits

Job offer in the region, language proficiency

8

Switzerland

$25,000 grant in some towns (Albinen)

Under age 45, 10-year residency

9

South Korea

English teaching jobs with relocation support

Teaching jobs, a visa for relocation

10

Mauritius

Startup funding (~$440) for entrepreneurial migrants

Start a business, approval by committee

1. Chile

3 Reasons You Should Apply for a Start-Up Chile Program

Chile offers one of the most lucrative programmes through its Start-Up Chile initiative, providing up to $80,000 in equity-free funding to entrepreneurs. This programme is designed to attract innovative startups looking to establish a business in Santiago. Besides the financial incentive, the programme offers a one-year visa, ideal for global entrepreneurs looking to tap into Latin America. The government's support extends to three stages—build, ignite, and grow—helping startups at different developmental phases.

2. Italy

Work Culture In Italy: Everything You Need to Know About It

Italy's incentive programme includes regional support, particularly in Molise, Sardinia, and Calabria, offering up to €30,000 to people investing in property or starting a business in depopulated villages. Another initiative involves purchasing homes for €1 to revitalise small towns. To benefit from these incentives, individuals must commit to living in the area for approximately three years and demonstrate tangible investments. Italy also offers funding opportunities for students through programmes such as Invest Your Talent, which supports education and work in Italy.

3. Ireland

These remote Irish islands will pay you €80,000 to move there, but there's a catch | Euronews

Ireland's "Our Living Islands" programme provides up to €84,000 to new residents who commit to living on remote islands, along with incentives to renovate older homes. This effort is focused on preserving island traditions and countering population decline. Entrepreneurs also gain access to funding and tax credits through startup support programmes.

4. Spain

Spain launches fast track visa as US visa restrictions push Indian students to seek new academic options - BusinessToday

Spain incentivises relocation, particularly in rural and shrinking villages, by providing a €3,000 moving grant, plus an additional grant for each child. Regions like Asturias and Griegos in Teruel province offer these benefits to attract young families and professionals who work in local industries such as tourism, education, and farming.

5. Greece

Greek Golden Visa: Invest Rs 2.3 cr in startups for coveted EU residency | Personal Finance - Business Standard

Greece offers a range of incentives, including free accommodation, monthly payments of about €500, and assistance in starting local businesses, especially on small islands like Antikythera. These payments target young families and entrepreneurs willing to settle in isolated or depopulated locations. The programme seeks to revive Greece's numerous small islands and remote communities by bringing in new residents.

6. Japan

The Best Cities to Visit in Japan (outside Tokyo)

Japan's Akiya initiative addresses rural depopulation by granting up to ¥3 million (approx. ₹17 lakhs) to buyers who purchase and renovate abandoned homes in countryside areas. Some properties are even offered for free. The government encourages long-term residence and the creation of local jobs or businesses to energise rural towns.

7. Canada

Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot, Who Can Apply rnip program

Canada offers various programmes, such as the Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot (RNIP), that ease immigration and provide tax benefits for those relocating to smaller towns such as Sudbury or Moose Jaw. Graduates from local universities in Saskatchewan can receive up to CAD 15,000. Canada focuses on filling labour shortages in remote areas and supports newcomers with community integration initiatives.

8. Switzerland

The Swiss town of Albinen offers a $25,000 grant to people under 45 who relocate and commit to at least 10 years of residency. Families also get additional funds per child. Albinen struggles with population decline, and this programme is an innovative way to attract young residents to maintain its economy and community vitality.

9. South Korea

South Korea offers relocation support mainly through employment opportunities such as teaching English and other courses. Programs simplify visa processes and shorten relocation timelines, targeting skilled foreigners from Europe and the USA. South Korea offers a high quality of life, a rich culture, advanced technology, and affordable living costs.

10. Mauritius

Mauritius offers a startup incentive of about 20,000 Mauritian Rupees (around $440) to entrepreneurs who present viable business ideas to a committee. Known for its multicultural environment, beautiful weather, and thriving economy, Mauritius supports business growth with quality healthcare and educational benefits. This island nation is attractive for migrants seeking a peaceful yet economically stable location within the Indian Ocean region.

Which Country Gives Money To Move There?

Several countries and specific regions offer financial incentives to attract new residents, often to combat population decline in rural areas. Examples include towns in Italy that offer up to €30,000 for moving and renovating property and the remote islands of Ireland, where grants of up to €84,000 are available for those who buy and refurbish a vacant home. Other notable programmes are found in certain towns in Spain and the Swiss village of Albinen.

Which Country Is Easy To Migrate To From India?

Canada is consistently ranked highly due to its Express Entry system, which is transparent and favours highly skilled workers. Australia and Germany also offer streamlined pathways via Skilled Migration programs and the EU Blue Card, respectively, specifically targeting Indian professionals in IT, engineering, and healthcare.

Kriti Barua
Kriti Barua

Executive Content Writer

Kriti Barua is a professional content writer who has four years of experience in creating engaging and informative articles for various industries. She started her career as a creative writer intern at Wordloom Ventures and quickly developed a passion for crafting compelling narratives that resonate with readers.

Currently working as a content writer for the GK section of Jagran New Media, she continues to hone her skills in writing and strives to deliver high-quality content that educates and entertains readers.
... Read More

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News