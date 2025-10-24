List of 10 Countries That Will Actually Pay You to Move There

Ever dreamed of a fresh start in a new country? What if that country actually paid you to move there? It sounds unbelievable, but it's true! A small but growing number of nations and regions are actively inviting foreigners to come and live within their borders. So, why are these places making such an incredible offer? The main reason is often a need for population growth and economic revitalisation. Many are experiencing ageing populations, a decline in the number of young workers, or significant emigration. By offering financial incentives, they aim to attract younger families, entrepreneurs, and remote workers to fill job gaps, boost local businesses, and inject new life into quiet towns. The benefits for the countries include a stronger tax base, more vibrant communities, and fresh ideas. The benefit for you is a unique chance for a low-cost, subsidised move and the exciting opportunity to embrace a new culture. In this article, we'll take a look at the list of countries and regions that offer money or land grants to new residents.

List of Countries That Pay You to Move There Many places, primarily small towns and rural regions in countries like Italy, Ireland, Spain, and Japan, are actively paying people to relocate to address population decline and revitalise local economies. For example, remote Irish islands offer significant grants for those who buy and refurbish vacant homes. Small Italian towns provide cash incentives or $1 homes with renovation requirements. Similarly, a village in Switzerland offers a substantial grant to new residents under 45. Here's the list of the countries that pay you to relocate to their countries: Rank Country Incentive Description Key Requirements 1 Chile Startup funding up to $80,000 and a one-year visa Entrepreneur with innovative startups 2 Italy Up to €30,000 in regional support, €1 homes in villages Live in the region for ~3 years; invest in property/business 3 Ireland Up to €84,000 for moving to remote islands and renovation Live and renovate homes for several years 4 Spain €3,000 for moving to rural towns plus child incentives Commit to living in small communities 5 Greece Monthly payments, free accommodation, business help Willing to live in small islands/remote areas 6 Japan Grants up to ¥3 million (~₹17 lakhs) for buying and renovating rural homes Long-term stay, local job or business 7 Canada Up to CAD 15,000 (Saskatchewan grads), rural immigration pilot benefits Job offer in the region, language proficiency 8 Switzerland $25,000 grant in some towns (Albinen) Under age 45, 10-year residency 9 South Korea English teaching jobs with relocation support Teaching jobs, a visa for relocation 10 Mauritius Startup funding (~$440) for entrepreneurial migrants Start a business, approval by committee

1. Chile Chile offers one of the most lucrative programmes through its Start-Up Chile initiative, providing up to $80,000 in equity-free funding to entrepreneurs. This programme is designed to attract innovative startups looking to establish a business in Santiago. Besides the financial incentive, the programme offers a one-year visa, ideal for global entrepreneurs looking to tap into Latin America. The government's support extends to three stages—build, ignite, and grow—helping startups at different developmental phases. 2. Italy Italy's incentive programme includes regional support, particularly in Molise, Sardinia, and Calabria, offering up to €30,000 to people investing in property or starting a business in depopulated villages. Another initiative involves purchasing homes for €1 to revitalise small towns. To benefit from these incentives, individuals must commit to living in the area for approximately three years and demonstrate tangible investments. Italy also offers funding opportunities for students through programmes such as Invest Your Talent, which supports education and work in Italy.

3. Ireland Ireland's "Our Living Islands" programme provides up to €84,000 to new residents who commit to living on remote islands, along with incentives to renovate older homes. This effort is focused on preserving island traditions and countering population decline. Entrepreneurs also gain access to funding and tax credits through startup support programmes. 4. Spain Spain incentivises relocation, particularly in rural and shrinking villages, by providing a €3,000 moving grant, plus an additional grant for each child. Regions like Asturias and Griegos in Teruel province offer these benefits to attract young families and professionals who work in local industries such as tourism, education, and farming. 5. Greece Greece offers a range of incentives, including free accommodation, monthly payments of about €500, and assistance in starting local businesses, especially on small islands like Antikythera. These payments target young families and entrepreneurs willing to settle in isolated or depopulated locations. The programme seeks to revive Greece's numerous small islands and remote communities by bringing in new residents.

6. Japan Japan's Akiya initiative addresses rural depopulation by granting up to ¥3 million (approx. ₹17 lakhs) to buyers who purchase and renovate abandoned homes in countryside areas. Some properties are even offered for free. The government encourages long-term residence and the creation of local jobs or businesses to energise rural towns. 7. Canada Canada offers various programmes, such as the Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot (RNIP), that ease immigration and provide tax benefits for those relocating to smaller towns such as Sudbury or Moose Jaw. Graduates from local universities in Saskatchewan can receive up to CAD 15,000. Canada focuses on filling labour shortages in remote areas and supports newcomers with community integration initiatives. 8. Switzerland The Swiss town of Albinen offers a $25,000 grant to people under 45 who relocate and commit to at least 10 years of residency. Families also get additional funds per child. Albinen struggles with population decline, and this programme is an innovative way to attract young residents to maintain its economy and community vitality.

9. South Korea South Korea offers relocation support mainly through employment opportunities such as teaching English and other courses. Programs simplify visa processes and shorten relocation timelines, targeting skilled foreigners from Europe and the USA. South Korea offers a high quality of life, a rich culture, advanced technology, and affordable living costs. 10. Mauritius Mauritius offers a startup incentive of about 20,000 Mauritian Rupees (around $440) to entrepreneurs who present viable business ideas to a committee. Known for its multicultural environment, beautiful weather, and thriving economy, Mauritius supports business growth with quality healthcare and educational benefits. This island nation is attractive for migrants seeking a peaceful yet economically stable location within the Indian Ocean region.