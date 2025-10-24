UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2025 Released: Check Upcoming Exam Schedule & Download PDF at upsssc.gov.in

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025
By Meenu Solanki
Oct 24, 2025, 18:34 IST

UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2025 Out: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission has released the UPSSC Exam Calendar 2025-26 at upsssc.gov.in. Check the complete schedule for UPSSSC PET, Mains, Lekhpal, Junior Assistant, VDO, and other posts to plan your preparation strategically.

UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission has released the UPSSSC Exam Calendar for the fiscal year 2025-26. This calendar outlines the exam dates for various posts such as Forest Guard & Wildlife Guard, Draftsman & Cartographer, Stenographer, Health Worker (Female), Junior Assistant and more. These exams will be conducted on various dates from November 2025 to February 2026. Candidates planning to appear for these exams must stay updated with the calendar to prepare effectively, aligning their strategies with the scheduled timelines.

UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2025 Out

UPSSSC has released the UPSSC Exam Calendar 2025-26 for all the exams on its official website, upsssc.gov.in. All interested candidates should carefully check the UPSSSC Calendar 2025 and plan their preparation accordingly. 

UP exam calendar comprises exam dates for various exam such as Stenographer, Health Worker (Female), Junior Assistant and more.

UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2025 PDF

UPSSSC has released the Exam Date Calendar 2025 in PDF format for all 8 recruitment exams on its official website. Interested candidates are advised to download the calendar to stay updated and avoid missing any important deadlines. The direct link to download the UPSSSC Exam Calendar PDF is provided below for your reference.

UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2025-26 PDF Download here

UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2025 Official Notice

As per the UPSSSC Calendar, the exam will begin from November 9 onwards and conclude in February 2025. The exact exam dates are mentioned in the official notice snippet attached below:

UPSSSC Exam Calendar

Steps to Download UP Exam Calendar 2025

  1. Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

  2. Go to the “Notice Board” tab available on the homepage.

  3. Look for the UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2025-26 link.

  4. Once found, click on it. The exam calendar PDF will open in a new window.

  5. Download the UPSSSC Exam Calendar PDF for future reference.

