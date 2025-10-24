UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2025 Released: Check Upcoming Exam Schedule & Download PDF at upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission has released the UPSSSC Exam Calendar for the fiscal year 2025-26. This calendar outlines the exam dates for various posts such as Forest Guard & Wildlife Guard, Draftsman & Cartographer, Stenographer, Health Worker (Female), Junior Assistant and more. These exams will be conducted on various dates from November 2025 to February 2026. Candidates planning to appear for these exams must stay updated with the calendar to prepare effectively, aligning their strategies with the scheduled timelines.

UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2025 Out

UPSSSC has released the UPSSC Exam Calendar 2025-26 for all the exams on its official website, upsssc.gov.in. All interested candidates should carefully check the UPSSSC Calendar 2025 and plan their preparation accordingly.