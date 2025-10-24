TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links
News

AIBE 2025: Applications Ends on October 28, Check Important Dates Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Oct 24, 2025, 19:23 IST

AIBE XX Application: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will close AIBE 20 applications on October 28, 2025. Law graduates can apply online at allindiabarexamination.com to earn a Certificate of Practice (CoP) and appear for the bar examination.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
The Bar Council of India will close applications for AIBE 20 on October 28, 2025.
The Bar Council of India will close applications for AIBE 20 on October 28, 2025.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • The Bar Council of India will close applications for AIBE 20 on October 28, 2025.
  • Applications can be submitted online at allindiabarexamination.com.
  • Law graduates are eligible to apply to obtain a Certificate of Practice.

AIBE 20: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will close the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 20 Application on October 28, 2025. Eligible and interested law graduates can visit the official website to apply online for earning the Certificate of Practice (CoP) at allindiabarexamination.com. Candidates who submit their registration forms will be eligible to appear for the bar examination. Students can check the complete list of required documents, important dates and steps to apply for AIBE 20 (XX) registration here.

AIBE 20 Exam 2025 Important Dates 

Students can check important dates related to the All India Bar Examination here: 

Event

Dates

AIBE 20 Registration last date

October 28, 2025

Fee payment last date

October 29, 2025

AIBE 20 Application Correction 

October 31, 2025

AIBE XX Admit cards 2025

November 15, 2025

AIBE (XX) exam 

November 30, 2025

How to Fill AIBE 20 Application Form 2025? 

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to fill registration form of AIBE XX online: 

  1. Visit official website at allindiabarexamination.com
  2. On the homage, click on registration link 
  3. Enter your details to create a login ID and password
  4. Select the language for AIBE XX exam
  5. Return to the login page and enter your ID and password
  6. Pay the online registration fee 
  7. Submit application form and keep a softcopy of the confirmation page for future use

DIRECT LINK - AIBE XX Registration

Important Document for AIBE XX Registration 2025

Students who are registering for the exams will need to keep the following documents available to complete registration process:

  • Passport-size Photograph
  • Signature
  • Enrollment Certificate (Self-Attested)
  • Photo ID Proof (Self-Attested)
  • Category Certificate (if applicable)
  • LLB Degree/ Final Year Marksheets

Stay updated with the latest education news. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE , NEET, CAT, CLAT and more. 

https://www.jagranjosh.com/news

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News