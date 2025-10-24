AIBE 2025: Applications Ends on October 28, Check Important Dates Here

Key Points
- The Bar Council of India will close applications for AIBE 20 on October 28, 2025.
- Applications can be submitted online at allindiabarexamination.com.
- Law graduates are eligible to apply to obtain a Certificate of Practice.
AIBE 20: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will close the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 20 Application on October 28, 2025. Eligible and interested law graduates can visit the official website to apply online for earning the Certificate of Practice (CoP) at allindiabarexamination.com. Candidates who submit their registration forms will be eligible to appear for the bar examination. Students can check the complete list of required documents, important dates and steps to apply for AIBE 20 (XX) registration here.
AIBE 20 Exam 2025 Important Dates
Students can check important dates related to the All India Bar Examination here:
|
Event
|
Dates
|
AIBE 20 Registration last date
|
October 28, 2025
|
Fee payment last date
|
October 29, 2025
|
AIBE 20 Application Correction
|
October 31, 2025
|
AIBE XX Admit cards 2025
|
November 15, 2025
|
AIBE (XX) exam
|
November 30, 2025
How to Fill AIBE 20 Application Form 2025?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to fill registration form of AIBE XX online:
- Visit official website at allindiabarexamination.com
- On the homage, click on registration link
- Enter your details to create a login ID and password
- Select the language for AIBE XX exam
- Return to the login page and enter your ID and password
- Pay the online registration fee
- Submit application form and keep a softcopy of the confirmation page for future use
DIRECT LINK - AIBE XX Registration
Important Document for AIBE XX Registration 2025
Students who are registering for the exams will need to keep the following documents available to complete registration process:
- Passport-size Photograph
- Signature
- Enrollment Certificate (Self-Attested)
- Photo ID Proof (Self-Attested)
- Category Certificate (if applicable)
- LLB Degree/ Final Year Marksheets
