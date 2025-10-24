AIBE 2025: Applications Ends on October 28, Check Important Dates Here

AIBE 20: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will close the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 20 Application on October 28, 2025. Eligible and interested law graduates can visit the official website to apply online for earning the Certificate of Practice (CoP) at allindiabarexamination.com. Candidates who submit their registration forms will be eligible to appear for the bar examination. Students can check the complete list of required documents, important dates and steps to apply for AIBE 20 (XX) registration here.

AIBE 20 Exam 2025 Important Dates

Students can check important dates related to the All India Bar Examination here: