What is Kafala System? How it Works and List of Countries still following it

This month, Saudi Arabia announced that it had abolished the controversial 50-year-old Kafala labor sponsorship system. This system is viewed as "modern-day slavery" and gives employers, known as "kafeel," inhumane control over workers. This includes removing travel documents and determining when and if workers can change jobs or even leave the country. Saudi Arabia, whose economy depends heavily on about 13 million foreign workers, has now formally abandoned this system for the first time in 50 years. However, what was the Kafala system exactly? What is Kafala System? The legislative framework known as the kafala system regulated migrant workers' employment and residency in all of the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) member states. It first appeared in the 1950s, when oil-rich nations sought to avoid awarding citizenship or permanent residency while yet needing inexpensive labor to construct cities and infrastructure.

Why was Kafala System Created? A foreign worker's legal standing under kafala was solely dependent on their employer, or kafeel. Their visa, their right to live in the nation, and frequently their freedom to change occupations or even leave the country were all within the sponsor's authority. Without the sponsor's consent, employees were unable to: Switch employers

Exit the nation (many required a "exit visa").

Seek legal action if mistreated. The method was created to control labor through commercial sponsors and reduce state bureaucracy. However, in reality, it led to a massive power imbalance. Workers had virtually limited options against employers that threatened deportation, withheld wages, or confiscated their passports. Global View on Kafala System Over the years, Kafala emerged as one of the world's most criticized labor systems. The International Labour Organization (ILO) and human rights organizations have charged Gulf states with sponsoring human trafficking and forced labor.

Many workers stayed in violent or exploitative employment because they ran the possibility of being arrested or deported if they quit, especially in construction, domestic work, and agricultural. At worst, NGOs reported situations that resembled forced labor. What will Happen Now? In an effort to give workers their agency back, Saudi Arabia claims to be replacing kafala with a contract-based employment structure. Important modifications consist of: Freedom to switch employment: Employees are free to switch jobs without obtaining permission from their existing employer.

Freedom to leave: They are able to depart the nation without a sponsor's approval or an exit visa.

Legal protections: Employees will have easier access to complaint procedures and labor courts. The reforms will increase production, decrease exploitation, and enhance Saudi Arabia's standing with investors and the global community, according to officials.

ALSO READ: List of Oldest Roads in the World that Still Exist Countries that have fully Abolished Kafala System Country Notes Saudi Arabia Announced abolition of the Kafala system in June 2025. Bahrain Repealed major parts of its Kafala system in 2009 under the Labour Market Regulatory Law. Qatar Announced reforms ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and claimed to abolish sponsorship, though many say implementation is incomplete. List of Countries still following Kafala System Country Status United Arab Emirates (UAE) Has made reforms, but critics say the sponsor-linked system still exists in practice. Kuwait Some reforms introduced, but key elements of sponsorship remain. Oman Kafala continues in varying forms; reforms have been slow. Lebanon Many of its migrant domestic workers still operate under sponsorship rules; reforms are partial. Jordan The sponsorship-based system continues, especially for domestic workers.