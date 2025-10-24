UPSC Medical Officer Admit Card 2025 Released at upsc.gov.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025
The UPSC Medical Officer Admit Card 2025 has been released on October 24 at upsc.gov.in. Candidates can download it using their registration number and password. The admit card contains the exam centre, roll number, and reporting time. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 1, 2025.

UPSC Medical Officer Admit Card 2025
UPSC Medical Officer Admit Card 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC Medical Officer Admit Card 2025 on its official website, upsc.gov.in. Candidates can download the UPSC MO Admit Card 2025 using their registration number and password. The admit card is an important document for entry into the exam hall and important key details such as exam centre, roll number, and reporting time. The UPSC Medical Officer Admit Card has been released on October 24 and the exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 1, 2025.

The UPSC MO Admit Card 2025 has been released at upsc.gov.in. Candidates going to attempt the examination must carry their admit card along with the valid photo ID. The UPSC MO admit card 2025 contains essential details such as the exam centre address, shift timing, roll number, and instructions for exam day.

UPSC Medical Officer Admit Card 2025 Link Active

The UPSC Medical Officer Admit Card link has been activated, containing details such as roll number, registration number, examination centre details, etc. Candidates who have filled the online application form can download the UPSC MO Admit Card 2025 by providing their registration number and password. Click on the direct link below to download the UPSC Medical Officer Admit Card 2025.

PDF Download

UPSC MO Admit Card 2025: Overview

The UPSC Medical Officer Admit Card 2025 can now be downloaded from the official website, upsc.gov.in. The admit card was released on October 24, 2025 containing important details such as exam centre, roll number, shift timing, and candidate credentials. Check the table for UPSC MO Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights

Feature

Details

Exam Name

UPSC Medical Officer 2025

Conducting Body

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

UPSC Admit Card 2025 Release Date

October 24, 2025

UPSC MO 2025 Exam Date

November 1, 2025

Official Website

upsc.gov.in

Admit Card Download Mode

Online only

Credentials Required

Registration Number, Date of Birth

Documents to Carry

Admit Card, Valid Photo ID, Passport-size Photograph

Official Website

upsc.gov.in

How to Download the UPSC MO Admit Card 2025?

Candidates can download the UPSC MO Admit Card by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below to download it directly from the official website

  • Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in
  • On the homepage click on the “Download Admit Card” link for Medical Officer 2025
  • Enter your Registration Number, Date of Birth, and Captcha Code
  • Verify the details again and click on the “Submit” button
  • UPSC MO Card will be displayed on the screen, verifying all the details mentioned in it.
  • Download and print two copies of the UPSC MO admit card

