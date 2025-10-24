25th October, School Assembly News Headlines Today: Stories on global issues, local news, and school events help children see the world from a wider angle. By considering the relationships between different events and how they could impact our lives, students can engage in critical thinking while they watch these news shows. At school assemblies, a range of topics are discussed, some of which are unrelated to the classroom. View the headlines for each of the following:
National News Headlines for School Assembly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi predicted a record NDA mandate in the upcoming Bihar elections.
Opposition alliance named Tejashwi Yadav as the INDIA bloc’s Chief Minister candidate for Bihar.
Kerala unveiled its Vision 2031 blueprint to become a top industrial hub.
Dr. Jaishankar highlights India’s strong support for UN and unity.
India and Canada plan a PM Modi-Carney meeting soon.
President Murmu says women’s role is key for Viksit Bharat.
Defence forces to get ₹79,000 crore boost in new tech.
International News Headlines for School Assembly
US President Donald Trump has ended trade talks with Canada after a controversy over an anti-tariff advertisement.
Trump stated that India will almost stop buying Russian oil by year-end as part of new US sanctions.
WHO warns of sharp rise in HIV cases in Asia-Pacific.
US court grants Ashley Tellis bail in espionage case.
Pakistan and Afghanistan clash over Kunar-Chitral river water.
Indians are called the best immigrant group by top US economists.
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly
India defeated New Zealand by 53 runs to reach the ICC Women’s World Cup semifinals.
Indian boys’ and girls’ teams clinched double gold in Kabaddi at the 2025 Asian Youth Games.
Australia beat India in the second ODI; Rohit Sharma’s 73 went in vain.
10 Exciting Questions for School Assembly:
Question: What is the primary job of a ship's rudder?
Answer: To steer the ship.
Question: Which famous scientist proposed the laws of planetary motion?
Answer: Johannes Kepler.
Question: What is the name of the longest mountain range above water?
Answer: The Andes.
Question: What major war ended in 1945?
Answer: World War II.
Question: What is the chemical symbol for Helium?
Answer: He.
Question: Which literary work features the character Captain Ahab and the whale Moby Dick?
Answer: Moby Dick (by Herman Melville).
Question: What is the term for a word formed from the first letters of a series of words (e.g., NASA)?
Answer: Acronym.
Question: What is the name of the famous clock tower in London?
Answer: Big Ben (though the tower itself is officially called the Elizabeth Tower).
Question: How many strings does a standard violin have?
Answer: Four.
Question: What is the phenomenon where light bends as it passes from one medium to another?
Answer: Refraction.
Thought of the day:
"Challenges are what make life interesting; overcoming them is what makes life meaningful.”
Word of the day:
Ephemeral
Meaning: lasting for a very short time; fleeting. It describes anything that is transient, quickly fading, or existing only for a day.
Example: "The bright colors of the rainbow were ephemeral, dazzling us for a moment before they completely disappeared."
Headlines from school assemblies are significant because they inform everyone about world happenings. Reputable sources guarantee correct information, which keeps students informed and gives them a better grasp of current affairs.
