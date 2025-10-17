CBSE 10th 12th Practical Exam 2026 for Winter Bound Schools to Begin on Nov 6, Check Datesheet at cbse.gov.in

Key Points
- Practical Exams for CBSE 10th 12th Winter Bound Schools from November 6 to Dec 6, 2025
- Practical, Project, Internal assessment for other regions from January 1, 2026
- Practical, Project, and Internal assessment to be conducted as per the rules and guidelines issued
CBSE Practical Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the CBSE 10th and 12th Practical Datesheet 2026 for winter-bound schools. According to the schedule released, practical exams/project/internal assessments, for students from Winter Bound schools, will be held from November 6 to December 6, 2025.
According to the notification issued, the Practical exams/ Internal Assessment, Project Evaluation for Session 2025-26 is scheduled from January 1, 2026. Since schools in Winter Bound regions will be closed during this time, the practical/project/internal assessment is being held in November 2025.
CBSE Practical Exam 2026 Official notification - Click Here
CBSE Practical Exam 2026: Instructions for Schools
Schools are required to follow the mentioned guidelines
1. Schools must prepare the final list of candidates and ensure that no student whose name is not mentioned in the LOC is allowed to appear for the practical exams.
2. Internal assessment will be conducted only once for class 10 students, hence all schools must fill in the IA marks for the candidates within the given time.
3. Schools must contact the regional officers for external examiners and observers
4. Schools must ensure the timely completion of practical exams/projects/internal assessments and dispatch the practical exam answer books to the concerned regional offices.
CBSE 10th 12th Practical Exam 2026: SOPs and Guidelines for Conduct of Exams
CBSE will be conducting the 10th and 12th practical exam 2026 for winter-bound session schools from November 6, 2025. Check below the SOPs and guidelines issued by the board for the conduct of the practical exams.
- The practical exams/projects/internal assessments will be conducted strictly in accordance with the guidelines issued by the board.
- Practical exams for winter-bound schools will be conducted from November 6 to December 6, 2025
- The marks of the practical/projects/internal assessments must be uploaded simultaneously as per the practical dates
- The practical exams must be conducted in two or three sessions in a day, depending on the laboratory infrastructure, to ensure a fair and just assessment
- When uploading the marks, schools must ensure that the correct marks are uploaded, as no corrections of marks will be allowed later
- Students found guilty of communicating or attempting to communicate with an objective of influencing, or who have used unfair means ,must be reported to the board.
