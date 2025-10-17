CBSE 10th 12th Practical Exam 2026 for Winter Bound Schools to Begin on Nov 6, Check Datesheet at cbse.gov.in

CBSE Practical Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the CBSE 10th and 12th Practical Datesheet 2026 for winter-bound schools. According to the schedule released, practical exams/project/internal assessments, for students from Winter Bound schools, will be held from November 6 to December 6, 2025.

According to the notification issued, the Practical exams/ Internal Assessment, Project Evaluation for Session 2025-26 is scheduled from January 1, 2026. Since schools in Winter Bound regions will be closed during this time, the practical/project/internal assessment is being held in November 2025.

CBSE Practical Exam 2026 Official notification - Click Here

CBSE Practical Exam 2026: Instructions for Schools

Schools are required to follow the mentioned guidelines

1. Schools must prepare the final list of candidates and ensure that no student whose name is not mentioned in the LOC is allowed to appear for the practical exams.