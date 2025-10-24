Brain teasers are a great tool to test attentiveness and focus. How good are you at focusing on a task? Research shows that the average attention span in adults is shorter, often cited as 8.25 seconds to 12 seconds. While in teenagers, it is 28 to 42 minutes, and in kids, it ranges from an average of 4 to 6 minutes to 20 to 30 minutes. This is why, as we age, it becomes harder to study or focus on a task for longer periods of time. But brain teasers can help you improve your attention span and focus. Solving brain teasers can train the mind to focus on a single task and filter out distractions. When you solve a brain teaser, you learn to better manage time and pressure in real-life situations, too. Different types of puzzles and brain teasers can help improve concentration, critical thinking, memory, and pattern recognition. This cool and tricky riddle will test how attentive your brain is. Solving this brain teaser requires focusing on details, thinking critically, and observing the visual clues. And you have only 12 seconds to crack this brain teaser. Are you ready?

One Of Them Has Stolen A Watermelon! Are You High-IQ Enough To Tell Who In 12 Seconds? This brain teaser is a mini IQ test in disguise. Only 1 per cent of highly observant people have been able to find out who stole a watermelon. If you think you are super sharp as a detective, then take this brain teaser test now. Look at the image carefully. There are three women who seem pregnant. Each with a shopping cart filled with grocery items. But one of them is sneaky enough to hide a watermelon. Observe them thoroughly. One of them is not pregnant, actually. She is using pregnancy as a cover to steal a watermelon. Can you figure out who? Examine them carefully to notice any inconsistencies. Notice the behaviour, what they are carrying, or anything that seems odd.