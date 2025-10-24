TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025
If You Are Visually Sharp With 20/20 Vision Then Spot The Hidden Frog In 25 Seconds!

By Roopashree Sharma
Oct 24, 2025, 12:34 IST

Find the frog.
Find the frog.

Optical illusions are a great tool to test and improve your IQ scores. These visual illusions can help you become sharper and faster at processing visual information. Studies show that engaging with optical illusions can sharpen your focus, observation skills, and ability to work under pressure.

If you enjoy challenging your brain's ability to interpret visual information quickly and accurately, then optical illusions are best to test your brainpower. Solving visual illusions can help you train your brain to be more attentive and better at spotting details and patterns. This process can improve your intelligence.

Illusions work by tricking your brain into perceiving things differently from reality. Solving optical illusions can activate both logical and creative parts of your brain at once. This gives your brain a holistic mental workout. Do you think you can solve an illusion quickly and accurately? Then here is a challenge for you.

This optical illusion will test your perception, visual processing skills, focus, and ability to work under pressure. There is a frog hidden in this picture of a girl sleeping. Even people with keen eyes failed to find it. Do you think you can spot the frog in 25 seconds?

find-hidden-frog-optical-illusion

Image: Brightside

This optical illusion picture looks simple. A girl is sleeping peacefully, but that's not all. There is a frog hiding in her bedroom. Do you see it anywhere? That's your challenge right there.

You have 25 seconds to find the frog hidden in this optical illusion picture. You must find it to prove that you are visually sharp with 20/20 vision. Ready?

This challenge is not for average minds. You must be super observant to solve this tricky optical illusion test.

This optical illusion will test your brain's ability to spot hidden details, analyse visual information quickly and accurately, and find the frog within the time limit.

Are you good at spotting patterns and details? How quickly can you notice details that most people miss? Let's check with this optical illusion test.

Scan the image carefully to observe all the details in this room. Focus on the details, look for unusual shapes and outlines that might hint at the presence of a frog. 

The frog might not be where you expect it to be. It could be camouflaging in unusual places or behind objects or a part of something that you might be surprised to notice.

Keep looking. Time's ticking! Any luck so far?

Optical Illusion Answer

Time's up! Are you still looking for the frog? Scroll down to see where the frog was hidden. It is hiding in the photo above her bed's headboard. Did you spot it on your own? Tell us in the comments.

find-hidden-frog-optical-illusion-answer

Image: Brightside 

