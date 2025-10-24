Tips to Improve Reading Speed for CAT 2025 Exam; 7 Ways To Enhance Your Reading Speed

Improve Reading Speed for CAT Exam 2025: Reading Comprehension (RC) is one of the most important parts of the Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC) section in the CAT exam. In this part, candidates are required to carefully read and understand long passages within a limited amount of time. These passages can be on a variety of topics, including science, business, history, or social issues. Because the time is short, having a fast and efficient reading habit becomes very important. If you read too slowly, you might not be able to answer all the questions correctly. That is why improving your reading speed is a key factor in performing well in this section. In this article, we will explore some practical tips, exercises, and strategies that can help you read faster while still understanding the passages properly.

Why is Reading Speed Important in the CAT Exam? The Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension section has 24 questions out of a total of 66 questions. These 24 questions are further divided into Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension. In the last two years, Reading Comprehension questions have accounted for around 16 questions out of 24 VARC questions. So becomes very important to do well in this part, and reading speed plays an important role in it. Here are some points that show why reading speed is important in the reading comprehension portion. It allows the aspirants to cover more content within the given time, enhancing their chances of attempting a higher number of questions.

A higher reading speed enables the aspirants to quickly grasp the main ideas and key information in the passages, facilitating more efficient analysis.

It helps to read and comprehend passages swiftly, leaving more time to answer questions accurately.

An efficient reading speed helps with better time management during the exam.

The CAT exam is highly competitive in nature; a faster reading speed gives an edge over other candidates.

Tips to Improve Reading Speed for the CAT Exam Improving reading speed for the CAT exam requires a strategic approach along with lots of practice. Here are some tips to enhance your reading speed Skim Through the Passage Before diving into the details, quickly scan the passage to understand its structure, main ideas, and any highlighted points. First of all, read the titles, headings, sub-headings, and start and end of the passage; highlight the important points. This gives you a roadmap for reading. Stop Subvocalization Subvocalization is pronouncing words in your head as you read. Try to minimise this habit as it can significantly slow down your reading speed. Observe yourself and if you are really doing it. Then, practice not speaking in your mind while reading. Practice till you are able to completely be off it.

Do not read word by word Do not read each word separately it not only slows down the speed but also tends to lose the overall concept or idea that is being explained. Read words in blocks. Try to read a phrase or sentence in one go, rather than one word individually. Tracing the Passage with a pointer While reading, sometimes you might skip the actual line and word you have been reading and have to re-read that line or word. Use a pointer to avoid this unnecessary re-reading. A pointer could be anything that you can scroll through the text while reading. It could be your finger or a pen, anything. Be concentrated It happens sometimes when you are just reading and lost in another world, a state of subconsciousness. To avoid this situation, improve concentration and stop doing multitasking while reading. Also, remove all sorts of distractions around you.