Lucknow University Admit Card 2025 OUT at lkouniv.ac.in; Download LU Odd Semester Hall Ticket PDF

By Sunil Sharma
Dec 10, 2025, 10:28 IST

LU Admit Card 2025: Lucknow University has released the odd semester admit cards for various UG and PG courses on its official website. Students can get the direct link provided below and the steps to download the University of Lucknow admit card 2025.

Lucknow University Odd Semester Admit Card 2025: Lucknow University has issued the odd semester admit cards for various UG and PG courses like LLB (Integrated), LLB (3 Years), MSc (Renewable Energy), BVoc (Renewable Energy), MA (Mathematics), MSc (Mathematics), MCom, MA (Public Policy), MA (Women Studies), BElEd, BPEd, MPEd, LLM and other exams. Lucknow University admit card 2025 has been released online on the official website- lkouniv.ac.in. Students can check and download their LU admit cards using the direct link provided below. The students have to enter their exam form number to access the LU Admit Cards.

The University of Lucknow has released the admit cards for odd semesters for the session 2025-26. The LU admit cards can be downloaded through the official website- lkouniv.ac.in

Click here

Lucknow University Exam Date 2025

The University of Lucknow exam datesheet has been released by the exam conducting authority. The students can check the course-wise exam date sheet provided below.

Lucknow University Exam Date Sheet 2025

Download here

How to Download Lucknow University Admit Card PDF.

Lucknow University releases the Odd Semester admit cards online on its official portal. Before downloading, candidates must keep their registration number and date of birth ready. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the Lucknow University admit card 2025:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the university- lkouniv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link available for downloading the admit card.

Step 3: Enter the details and click on “Submit”.

Step 4: The Admit Card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print the admit card PDF.

Details Mentioned on Lucknow University Hall Ticket

LU hall ticket contains all the essential information required for appearing in the examination. Students should carefully verify each detail to ensure there are no errors. The Lucknow University admit card 2025 will contain the student's personal information and examination details. The admit card will contain the following details of the candidates.

  • Name of the Candidates

  • Examination Name

  • Registration Number 

  • Photograph and Signature of Candidate

  • Roll Number 

  • Father Name

  • Examination Centre 

  • Examination Date and Time

  • Gender

University of Lucknow: Highlights

University of Lucknow, commonly known as Lucknow University (LU) is located in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. It was established in the year 1920. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

University of Lucknow Highlights

University Name

University of Lucknow commonly known as Lucknow University

Established

1920

Location

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

University of Lucknow admit card direct link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain.
