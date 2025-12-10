Haryana School Holidays in December 2025: Check Complete List of School Closure and Winter Breaks

December 2025 is a busy and important month for students in Haryana. This month marks the end of the school year and brings important exams. The main focus for students is to finish their syllabus and prepare for their tests.

The biggest holiday in December is the long Winter Vacation. Most schools in Haryana will close for about 10-12 days to give students a break from the cold weather. This long holiday starts in the middle of December and covers Christmas and New Year's Day. It is a time for students to rest and enjoy the winter season before the final push of the academic year. Check out the complete article for vacation dates and important advisories.

Haryana School Holidays in December 2025

The table below lists the specific confirmed holidays and major observances in Haryana schools during December 2025. Please note that while most of the month is operational, these days are official closures or marked observances.