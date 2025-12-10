RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 City Slip 2025
By Anisha Mishra
Dec 10, 2025

The month of December is predominantly a full working period in Haryana schools, focused on annual academic completion and pre-board examinations. The major break is strategically scheduled to begin just before the New Year to cover the period of peak cold wave. 

Haryana School Holidays in December 2025: Check Complete List of School Closure and Winter Breaks

December 2025 is a busy and important month for students in Haryana. This month marks the end of the school year and brings important exams. The main focus for students is to finish their syllabus and prepare for their tests.

The biggest holiday in December is the long Winter Vacation. Most schools in Haryana will close for about 10-12 days to give students a break from the cold weather. This long holiday starts in the middle of December and covers Christmas and New Year's Day. It is a time for students to rest and enjoy the winter season before the final push of the academic year. Check out the complete article for vacation dates and important advisories.

Haryana School Holidays in December 2025

The table below lists the specific confirmed holidays and major observances in Haryana schools during December 2025. Please note that while most of the month is operational, these days are official closures or marked observances.

Date

Day

Event 

December 25

Thursday

Christmas Day

December 26

Friday

Shaheed Udham Singh Jayanti

December 27

Saturday

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

Winter Vacation Period (Expected Start)

The Directorate of School Education, Haryana, generally schedules a compulsory winter break during the first half of January. While this officially starts in 2026, the scheduling ensures the end of December is covered.

  • Official Vacation Period (Expected): The break is typically scheduled from January 1, 2026, to January 15, 2026.

  • December Transition: Schools run as scheduled up until December 31, 2025. The final day of the calendar year is usually taken as a transitional working day or included in the holiday period, depending on local circulars.

  • Total Duration: 15 Days (Jan 1 to Jan 15, 2026).

Important Considerations

  • Earlier Closures: Some schools (like for Pre-primary or younger classes) might start their break in late December 2025, with older classes starting later in December or early January. 

  • Official Notifications: Always refer to the official circulars from the Haryana Directorate of School Education or your specific school for exact dates, as local conditions (like cold waves or fog) can lead to extensions or adjustments. 

PM Shri KV Schools to Observe 10-Day Winter Vacation

According to the Holiday List 2025, PM Shri Schools will remain closed for 10 days during the winter season.

Vacation Window: December 23, 2025 (Tuesday) to January 1, 2026 (Thursday)

This break offers a refreshing pause for students and teachers alike, allowing them to prepare academically for the new year, spend time with family, and engage in leisure pursuits during the cold weather.

Essential Advisory for Parents

  1. Monitor Local Weather: While the scheduled break starts on January 1st, extreme cold or heavy fog (which is common in the Delhi-NCR region) may lead to last-minute adjustments in late December.

  2. District Orders: In case of sudden severe cold, the local District Magistrate (DM) may issue orders to change school timings (e.g., morning shift schools opening later) or declare immediate holidays, especially for younger students (Nursery to Class 5).

  3. Final Confirmation: Always follow the latest circulars from the official Haryana School Education website or your specific school authority for precise closing and reopening dates.

