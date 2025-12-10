RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 City Slip 2025
CAT 2025 Answer Key Objection Management Window Closes Today at iimcat.ac.in; Steps to Raise Grievances Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Dec 10, 2025, 13:16 IST

Candidates who raised valid objections will get fee refunds, and the board will release a revised final answer key.

Key Points

  • IIM Kozhikode will close the CAT 2025 answer key objection window today, December 12, at 1155 PM.
  • Candidates can challenge discrepancies on the official website at iimcat.ac.in.
  • Valid objections will get fee refunds, and a revised final answer key will be released.

CAT 2025 Answer Key: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode will close the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 answer key objection management window today, December 12, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to raise objections and challenge discrepancies today until 11:55 PM at iimcat.ac.in. If the objections raised by the candidates are valid, their fee will be refunded and the board will release a revised final answer key on the website.

CAT 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following table to know the key details of CAT 2025: 

Overview  Details 
Event name  CAT 2025 Answer Key Objection deadline 
Exam name Common Admission Test (CAT)
Board name  Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode
Academic year  2025-26
Official website  iimcat.ac.in
Frequency  Annual 
Stream  Management 
Level  Postgraduate (PG) 
Exam date  November 30, 2025
Test centres  170
Exam slots  3
Objection window dates  December 8 - 12, 2025
Provisional answer key release date  December 4, 2025

How to raise objections against CAT 2025?

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned here to challenge the CAT answer key 2025 from the official website:

  1. Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in
  2. Click on the ‘Objection Form / Provisional Answer Key’ link
  3. Enter your details and download the answer key
  4. Select the question(s) you wish to challenge
  5. Upload supporting documents and pay the processing fee per objection
  6. Review and submit the grievance 
  7. Download the confirmation slip

DIRECT LINK - CAT 2025 Answer Key Objection

