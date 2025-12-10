CAT 2025 Answer Key Objection Management Window Closes Today at iimcat.ac.in; Steps to Raise Grievances Here

CAT 2025 Answer Key: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode will close the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 answer key objection management window today, December 12, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to raise objections and challenge discrepancies today until 11:55 PM at iimcat.ac.in. If the objections raised by the candidates are valid, their fee will be refunded and the board will release a revised final answer key on the website.

CAT 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following table to know the key details of CAT 2025: