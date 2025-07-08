Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

DBRAU Result 2025 OUT at dbrau.ac.in; Download Agra University UG and PG Semester Marksheet PDF

Agra University Result 2025 OUT: Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University (DBRAU) declared the results for various UG and PG courses on its official website. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the Agra University result 2025.

Sunil Sharma
BySunil Sharma
Jul 8, 2025, 21:28 IST
Get the Direct Link to Download DBRAU Result 2025 PDF here.
Get the Direct Link to Download DBRAU Result 2025 PDF here.

Agra University Result 2025: Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University (DBRAU), formerly Agra University, has recently declared the semester results for various courses like MSc, MBBS, BA, BSc, BCom, MFA, BFA, and other exams. Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University Result 2025 has been released online on the official university exam portal- dbrau.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. The students can check the Agra University result by their roll number and date of birth.

Agra University Results 2025

As per the latest update, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their results on the official exam portal of the University- dbrau.ac.in.

Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University Result 2025

Click here

DBRAU NEP UG and PG Result 2025

Click here

How to check Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University Results 2025?

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses and other exams online at the university's official website. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the DBRAU results PDF.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - dbrau.ac.in

Step 2: Scroll down and click on the “Result” section.

Step 3: Click on the “Current Results Panel” option available there.

Step 4: Fill in the required details and click on “Submit”

Step 5: Check the results and download it.

Direct Links to DBRAU NEP Result 2025

Courses

Result Link
Bachelor Of Commerce - VI Semester

Click here
Bachelor Of Science - VI Semester Click here
Bachelor Of Arts - VI Semester Click here
M.Com. (Annual) - II Year Click here
M.A. History (Annual) - Final Year Click here
M.A. Hindi (Annual) - II Year Click here
M.Sc. Mathematics (Annual) - II Year Click here
M.Sc. Physics (Annual) - II Year Click here
M.Sc. Statistics (Annual) - II Year Click here
M.Sc. Zoology (Annual) - II Year Click here
B.Sc. Vocational - I Semester Click here
M.Sc Electronics And Instrumentation - III Semester Click here
B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture - VIII Semester Click here
M.Sc Electronics And Instrumentation - I Semester Click here
B.Sc. Vocational - III Semester Click here
B.Sc. Vocational - V Semester Click here
B.Com. Vocational - I Semester Click here
B.Com Vocational - V Semester Click here
B.Com Vocational - III Semester Click here
Bachelor Of Computer Application - VI Semester Click here
B.Sc. (Nursing) Fourth Professional Click here
B.Sc. (Nursing) Second Professional Click here
B.Sc. (Nursing) Third Professional Click here
B.Com Vocational - I Semester Click here
B.Com.(E-Com.) - I Semester Click here
B.Com.(E-Com.) - III Semester Click here
B.Com.(E-Com.) - V Semester Click here
B.H.M.S. Fourth Professional Click here
B.H.M.S. Third Professional Click here
B.Sc. (Home Science) - I Semester Click here
B.Sc. (Home Science) - III Semester Click here
B.Sc. (Home Science) - V Semester Click here
B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture - I Semester Click here
B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture - III Semester Click here
B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture - V Semester Click here
B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture - VII Semester Click here

Direct Links to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University Result

Course Result Links
MPharm (Pharmaceutical Chemistry) - Semester- I Click here
Post Graduate Diploma In Journalism (PGDJ) Click here
BA (Hons.) In Hindi Semester - III Click here
PG Diploma In Nutrition And Dietetics Semester - II Click here
BSc (Voc.) Biotechnology Semester - V Click here
BSc (Nursing) First Professional Click here
Diploma In Food Production Click here
BA (Hons.) In Hindi Semester - IV Click here
LLM (Final Year) Click here
BSc Ag. Semester - VIII Click here
BSc (Voc.) Biotechnology Semester - I Click here
BSc (Voc.) Biotechnology Semester - III Click here
MPES Semester - II Click here

Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University: Highlights

Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University (DBRAU) formerly Agra University is located in Agar, Uttar Pradesh. It was established in the year 1927. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

DBRAU offers various UG, PG, certificate, and Professional courses in departments like the Faculty of Science, Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Commerce, and Management.

Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University: Highlights

University Name

Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University formerly Agra University

Established

1927

Location

Agar, Uttar Pradesh

DBRAU Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Also Read,

SNAP Result 2024 Declared; Link to Download SNAP Scorecard

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

Latest Stories

FAQs

  • +

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News