DBRAU Result 2025 OUT at dbrau.ac.in; Download Agra University UG and PG Semester Marksheet PDF

Agra University Result 2025: Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University (DBRAU), formerly Agra University, has recently declared the semester results for various courses like MSc, MBBS, BA, BSc, BCom, MFA, BFA, and other exams. Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University Result 2025 has been released online on the official university exam portal- dbrau.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. The students can check the Agra University result by their roll number and date of birth.
As per the latest update, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their results on the official exam portal of the University- dbrau.ac.in.
DBRAU NEP UG and PG Result 2025
How to check Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University Results 2025?
Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses and other exams online at the university's official website. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the DBRAU results PDF.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - dbrau.ac.in
Step 2: Scroll down and click on the “Result” section.
Step 3: Click on the “Current Results Panel” option available there.
Step 4: Fill in the required details and click on “Submit”
Step 5: Check the results and download it.
Direct Links to DBRAU NEP Result 2025
Courses
Result Link
|Bachelor Of Commerce - VI Semester
|Bachelor Of Science - VI Semester
|Click here
|Bachelor Of Arts - VI Semester
|Click here
|M.Com. (Annual) - II Year
|Click here
|M.A. History (Annual) - Final Year
|Click here
|M.A. Hindi (Annual) - II Year
|Click here
|M.Sc. Mathematics (Annual) - II Year
|Click here
|M.Sc. Physics (Annual) - II Year
|Click here
|M.Sc. Statistics (Annual) - II Year
|Click here
|M.Sc. Zoology (Annual) - II Year
|Click here
|B.Sc. Vocational - I Semester
|Click here
|M.Sc Electronics And Instrumentation - III Semester
|Click here
|B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture - VIII Semester
|Click here
|M.Sc Electronics And Instrumentation - I Semester
|Click here
|B.Sc. Vocational - III Semester
|Click here
|B.Sc. Vocational - V Semester
|Click here
|B.Com. Vocational - I Semester
|Click here
|B.Com Vocational - V Semester
|Click here
|B.Com Vocational - III Semester
|Click here
|Bachelor Of Computer Application - VI Semester
|Click here
|B.Sc. (Nursing) Fourth Professional
|Click here
|B.Sc. (Nursing) Second Professional
|Click here
|B.Sc. (Nursing) Third Professional
|Click here
|B.Com Vocational - I Semester
|Click here
|B.Com.(E-Com.) - I Semester
|Click here
|B.Com.(E-Com.) - III Semester
|Click here
|B.Com.(E-Com.) - V Semester
|Click here
|B.H.M.S. Fourth Professional
|Click here
|B.H.M.S. Third Professional
|Click here
|B.Sc. (Home Science) - I Semester
|Click here
|B.Sc. (Home Science) - III Semester
|Click here
|B.Sc. (Home Science) - V Semester
|Click here
|B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture - I Semester
|Click here
|B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture - III Semester
|Click here
|B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture - V Semester
|Click here
|B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture - VII Semester
|Click here
Direct Links to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University Result
|Course
|Result Links
|MPharm (Pharmaceutical Chemistry) - Semester- I
|Click here
|Post Graduate Diploma In Journalism (PGDJ)
|Click here
|BA (Hons.) In Hindi Semester - III
|Click here
|PG Diploma In Nutrition And Dietetics Semester - II
|Click here
|BSc (Voc.) Biotechnology Semester - V
|Click here
|BSc (Nursing) First Professional
|Click here
|Diploma In Food Production
|Click here
|BA (Hons.) In Hindi Semester - IV
|Click here
|LLM (Final Year)
|Click here
|BSc Ag. Semester - VIII
|Click here
|BSc (Voc.) Biotechnology Semester - I
|Click here
|BSc (Voc.) Biotechnology Semester - III
|Click here
|MPES Semester - II
|Click here
Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University: Highlights
Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University (DBRAU) formerly Agra University is located in Agar, Uttar Pradesh. It was established in the year 1927. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
DBRAU offers various UG, PG, certificate, and Professional courses in departments like the Faculty of Science, Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Commerce, and Management.
Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University: Highlights
University Name
Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University formerly Agra University
Established
1927
Location
Agar, Uttar Pradesh
DBRAU Result Link - Latest
Accreditations
NAAC
Approvals
UGC
Gender
Co-ed
