School Holiday on 10 December 2025 (Wednesday): Schools Closed Tomorrow in THESE States, Check Details Here

By Apeksha Agarwal
Dec 9, 2025, 17:57 IST

Several states across India have announced school holidays for 10 December 2025 due to heavy rainfall, Cyclone Ditwah’s after-effects, winter waves, and local events. Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and parts of Maharashtra remain on alert, while North Indian states like Delhi-NCR and Punjab face severe pollution. Some regions have shifted to online or hybrid classes to ensure safety. Students and parents are advised to follow district-wise updates issued by local authorities.

School Holiday 10th December 2025: As India moves into the second week of December, changing weather patterns, post-cyclone conditions and regional disruptions continue to affect school schedules across states. For 10 December 2025 (Wednesday), several regions remain on alert due to the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah, cold-wave conditions in the north, teachers’ protests in some areas and ongoing local administrative decisions. This comprehensive update provides the latest expected status of school closures across major states.

Southern Coastal States: Rain and Cyclone-Linked Alerts

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Coastal Andhra Pradesh

Coastal districts in these regions continue to experience intermittent rainfall and strong winds due to the residual impact of Cyclone Ditwah. Although a statewide holiday has not been announced for 10 December, several districts remain under weather watch. Many schools are expected to make decisions locally, with some opting for partial closures or flexible class timings depending on rainfall intensity and waterlogging.

Kerala

Kerala recently observed election-related holidays on 9 and 11 December. While most schools are expected to remain open on 10 December, certain coastal and hilly districts continue to remain under advisories due to rain and unstable weather conditions. Parents are advised to check early-morning school notices for any last-minute changes.

Maharashtra and Western India: Mixed Operations Due to Teachers’ Strike

Parts of Maharashtra, especially the Marathwada region, continue to be affected by the ongoing teachers’ strike. Several schools are expected to remain closed or conduct only limited classes on 10 December. However, most schools in Mumbai and other major urban centres are likely to function normally. Parents should verify schedules with their respective schools.

Northern and Central India: Winter-Wave Advisories and Local Adjustments

Jammu and Kashmir

Schools in various hilly regions of Jammu and Kashmir are under a scheduled closure from 8 to 14 December due to severe cold-wave conditions, early snowfall and dense fog. These conditions have made commuting unsafe for students, and authorities have extended winter safety advisories for all educational institutions.

Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan

While no official statewide holiday has been declared for 10 December in these regions, several districts are likely to adjust school timings due to dense fog and declining temperatures. Authorities may shift morning classes to later hours or implement hybrid learning in some areas as winter conditions intensify.

State-Wise: School Holiday Status for 10 December 2025

Region / State

Expected Status

Remarks

Tamil Nadu / Coastal Andhra / Puducherry

Partial closures or flexible timings

Weather alerts due to Cyclone Ditwah aftermath

Kerala

Mostly open

Local advisories in coastal and hilly zones

Maharashtra (Marathwada etc.)

Mixed operations

Impact of teachers’ strike

Jammu and Kashmir

Closed

Cold-wave, fog and early snowfall

Delhi-NCR / Uttar Pradesh / Punjab / Rajasthan

Open with adjusted timings

Winter chill and fog-related advisories

Other states

Open

No significant alerts or closures

What Parents and Students Should Keep in Mind?

  • Check official school announcements each morning, as weather conditions may change unexpectedly.

  • Monitor regional weather forecasts, especially in cyclone-affected or winter-affected states.

  • Be prepared for last-minute shifts to hybrid or rescheduled classes.

  • Use available holidays or partial school days for exam preparation or academic revision.

For 10 December 2025, school schedules across India remain varied. Southern coastal regions are cautiously monitoring rainfall and cyclone-related effects, northern states continue to adjust to winter conditions and Jammu and Kashmir remains under a pre-announced closure period. Meanwhile, Maharashtra faces operational disruptions due to teacher protests. Parents and students are advised to stay updated through official school notices and local advisories to ensure safety and proper planning.

