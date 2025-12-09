CG Police Result 2025 OUT
25+ Vande Mataram Slogans and Captions for School Students

By Simran Akhouri
Dec 9, 2025, 16:21 IST

This year marks the 150th anniversary of "Vande Mataram," Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's inspiring patriotic composition from 1875. The song was crucial in uniting the nation and motivating freedom fighters. As schools celebrate, a Vande Mataram poster drawing competition encourages artistic expression and helps students grasp the song's historical and cultural significance. This article offers simple, creative poster ideas for students to honor this milestone.

Vande Mataram 150 Years Poster Making Ideas
 This year marks 150 years of Vande Mataram, one of India’s most inspiring and historic patriotic compositions. Written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in 1875, the song has played a powerful role in uniting the nation and motivating freedom fighters during India’s struggle for independence. As schools and institutions across the country celebrate this special milestone, students often participate in creative activities like poster drawing to express their respect and love for the nation. A Vande Mataram 150 Years poster drawing not only encourages artistic expression but also helps young learners understand the cultural, historical, and emotional significance of this timeless national song. In this article, we explore simple, meaningful, and creative poster ideas that students can easily draw to honor 150 years of Vande Mataram.

Simple Vande Mataram 150 Years Poster Ideas

1.Vande Mataram, Independence Day, Jai Hind, Independence PNG and Vector with Transparent Background for Free Download

2.Mandala design

3.download (2)

4.download (3) (1)

5.Independence day mandala

6.National Integration Day painting

7.Happy independence day 🌸🌸🌸

8.download (4)

9.download (5)

10.Vande matram 🇮🇳❤️

Vande Mataram Poster Ideas for Middle and High School Students

1.http___instagram_com_artwithkratika

2.download (6)

3.download (7)

4.download (8)

5.download (9)

6.download (10)

7.download (11)

8.republic day drawing

9.download (11)

10+ Vande Mataram Poster with Slogan

  • Vande Mataram – My Nation, My Pride!”

  • “150 Years of Vande Mataram: Saluting Our Motherland”

  • “Jai Hind, Jai Bharat – Vande Mataram!”

  • “Mother India, We Salute You!”

  • “Vande Mataram: A Song That Unites India”

  • “Proud to Be an Indian – Vande Mataram!”

  • “One Nation, One Heart – Vande Mataram”

  • “Let’s Honor 150 Years of Patriotic Spirit!”

  • “Bharat Mata Ki Jai!”

  • “Vande Mataram: Celebrating India’s Courage and Unity”

Why We Celebrate 150 Years of Vande Mataram 

  • Vande Mataram was written 150 years ago by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in 1875.

  • It became a powerful song during India’s freedom struggle and inspired many freedom fighters.

  • The song represents love, respect, and pride for our motherland.

  • Celebrating 150 years helps students understand its history and importance.

  • It reminds us of the courage and unity that helped India achieve independence.

  • This milestone encourages young people to stay connected to India’s culture and patriotic values.

Simran Akhouri

Content Writer

Simran is currently working as an education content writer at Jagran Josh, has completed her master's degree in journalism from the University of Delhi. She was previously associated with The Indian Express.

