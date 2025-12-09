This year marks 150 years of Vande Mataram, one of India’s most inspiring and historic patriotic compositions. Written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in 1875, the song has played a powerful role in uniting the nation and motivating freedom fighters during India’s struggle for independence. As schools and institutions across the country celebrate this special milestone, students often participate in creative activities like poster drawing to express their respect and love for the nation. A Vande Mataram 150 Years poster drawing not only encourages artistic expression but also helps young learners understand the cultural, historical, and emotional significance of this timeless national song. In this article, we explore simple, meaningful, and creative poster ideas that students can easily draw to honor 150 years of Vande Mataram.