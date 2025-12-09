15+ Drawing Ideas to Celebrate 150 years of Vande Mataram: Download Poster Ideas and Painting Images

15+ Drawing Ideas to Celebrate 150 years of Vande Mataram: This year 2025, celebrates the completion of 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’ a song composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in 1875. The powerful song that became an inspiring melody for India’s freedom movement. A National Song every kid knows is going to celebrate its 150th year. A symbol for endurance, national unity, cultural identity and devotion to the nation.

To celebrate the day and remember it with pride, schools can organise art and drawing competitions to promote students to participate and learn more about the history of the song. Students and kids can use this occasion to draw their hearts out, and learn the history behind the National song of India. Here you can find a list of 15+ drawing and poster ideas to celebrate 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’. Scroll through to find a variety of images and options to draw from.