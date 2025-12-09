CG Police Result 2025 OUT
15+ Drawing Ideas to Celebrate 150 years of Vande Mataram: Download Poster Ideas and Painting Images

By Jaya Gupta
Dec 9, 2025, 17:16 IST

15+ Drawing Ideas to Celebrate 150 years of Vande Mataram: As Vande Mataram, composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee is turning 150 years, students and schools can use Vande Mataram 150 years drawing ideas to participate in competitions and to remember the true meaning of Vande Mataram. Here you can find more than 15 drawing and poster ideas to celebrate 150 years of Vande Mataram for students and schools alike.

15+ Drawing Ideas to Celebrate 150 years of Vande Mataram: This year 2025, celebrates the completion of 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’ a song composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in 1875. The powerful song that became an inspiring melody for India’s freedom movement. A National Song every kid knows is going to celebrate its 150th year. A symbol for endurance, national unity, cultural identity and devotion to the nation. 

To celebrate the day and remember it with pride, schools can organise art and drawing competitions to promote students to participate and learn more about the history of the song. Students and kids can use this occasion to draw their hearts out, and learn the history behind the National song of India. Here you can find a list of 15+ drawing and poster ideas to celebrate 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’. Scroll through to find a variety of images and options to draw from. 

150 Years of Vande Mataram Drawing Ideas: Download Images

Here you can find a variety of images to take inspiration for the 150 years of Vande Mataram celebration. Students looking for vande mataram 150 years drawing easy and standard ideas can find both from here. Try out from the inspiration images shared below. 

150 Years of Vande Mataram Drawing Idea 1

150 Years of Vande Mataram Drawing Idea 2

150 Years of Vande Mataram Drawing Idea 3

150 Years of Vande Mataram Drawing Idea 4

Vande mataram 150 years drawing idea with pencil

150 Years of Vande Mataram Drawing Idea 6

150 Years of Vande Mataram Drawing Idea 7

150 Years of Vande Mataram Drawing Idea 8

150 Years of Vande Mataram Drawing Idea 9

150 Years of Vande Mataram Drawing Idea 10

150 Years of Vande Mataram Drawing Idea 11

150 Years of Vande Mataram Drawing Ideas 12

150 Years of Vande Mataram Drawing Idea 13

150 Years of Vande Mataram Poster Ideas: Download Images

150 Years of Vande Mataram Poster Idea 14

150 Years of Vande Mataram Poster Idea 15

150 Years of Vande Mataram Poster Idea 17

150 Years of Vande Mataram Poster Ideas 18


So these are some of the vande mataram drawing ideas for students to draw and celebrate the 150 years of Vande mataram. These ideas are available in easy to difficult levels, giving students the options to choose from. So, why wait? Start drawing and celebrate the day.

