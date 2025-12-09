15+ Drawing Ideas to Celebrate 150 years of Vande Mataram: Download Poster Ideas and Painting Images

15+ Drawing Ideas to Celebrate 150 years of Vande Mataram: This year 2025, celebrates the completion of 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’ a song composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in 1875. The powerful song that became an inspiring melody for India’s freedom movement. A National Song every kid knows is going to celebrate its 150th year. A symbol for endurance, national unity, cultural identity and devotion to the nation.
To celebrate the day and remember it with pride, schools can organise art and drawing competitions to promote students to participate and learn more about the history of the song. Students and kids can use this occasion to draw their hearts out, and learn the history behind the National song of India. Here you can find a list of 15+ drawing and poster ideas to celebrate 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’. Scroll through to find a variety of images and options to draw from.
150 Years of Vande Mataram Drawing Ideas: Download Images
Here you can find a variety of images to take inspiration for the 150 years of Vande Mataram celebration. Students looking for vande mataram 150 years drawing easy and standard ideas can find both from here. Try out from the inspiration images shared below.
150 Years of Vande Mataram Drawing Idea 1
150 Years of Vande Mataram Drawing Idea 2
150 Years of Vande Mataram Drawing Idea 3
150 Years of Vande Mataram Drawing Idea 4
Vande mataram 150 years drawing idea with pencil
150 Years of Vande Mataram Drawing Idea 6
150 Years of Vande Mataram Drawing Idea 7
150 Years of Vande Mataram Drawing Idea 8
150 Years of Vande Mataram Drawing Idea 9
150 Years of Vande Mataram Drawing Idea 10
150 Years of Vande Mataram Drawing Idea 11
150 Years of Vande Mataram Drawing Ideas 12
150 Years of Vande Mataram Drawing Idea 13
150 Years of Vande Mataram Poster Ideas: Download Images
150 Years of Vande Mataram Poster Idea 14
150 Years of Vande Mataram Poster Idea 15
150 Years of Vande Mataram Poster Idea 17
150 Years of Vande Mataram Poster Ideas 18
So these are some of the vande mataram drawing ideas for students to draw and celebrate the 150 years of Vande mataram. These ideas are available in easy to difficult levels, giving students the options to choose from. So, why wait? Start drawing and celebrate the day.
