TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

IBPS SO Prelims Scorecard 2025 Released at ibps.in, Download Link Here

By Manish Kumar
Oct 24, 2025, 15:54 IST

 IBSP SO Scorecard 2025 has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) for the Common Recruitment Process for Recruitment of Specialist Officers in Participating Banks (CRP SPL-XV)  today i.e. on October 24, 2025 on its official website, ibps.in. Candidates  can download the scores of online preliminary Examination for CRP SPL-XV  through the official website-https://www.ibps.in.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

IBPS SO Scorecard 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS SO Prelims Scorecard 2025 today i.e. on October 24, 2025 on its official website, ibps.in. Candidates who appeared in the IBPS SO Prelims Exam 2025 conducted on August 30, can download the scores of online preliminary Examination for CRP SPL-XV through the official website-https://www.ibps.in.

IBSP SO Scorecard 2025 Download

To download the Scores of online preliminary Examination for CRP SPL-XV, candidates will have to use their login credentials to the link. You can access the scorecard download link given below-

IBSP SO Scorecard 2025  Download Link 

IBPS SO 2025: Overview

The IBPS SO 2025 scorecard for the preliminary examination has been released on the official website. Candidates can check their IBPS SO Prelims scorecard using their registration number and password. Check the table below for IBPS SO Scorecard 2025 Key Highlights.

Feature

Details

Exam Name

Common Recruitment Process for Recruitment of Specialist Officers in Participating Banks (CRP SPL-XV)

Conducting Body

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)

Scorecar Release Date

October 24, 2025

Official Website

ibps.in

Login Credentials

Registration Number/Roll Number & Password/Date of Birth

Next Stage

IBPS SO Mains Exam on November 9, 2025

How to Check the IBPS SO Result Scorecard 2025?

Candidates can download the scorecard for the Common Recruitment Process for Recruitment of Specialist Officers in Participating Banks (CRP SPL-XV) afterr following the steps given below

  • Visit the official IBPS, ibps.in

  • Now click on the Scores of online preliminary Examination for CRP SPL-XV ” section

  • Select the link for IBPS SO Prelims Scorecard 2025 Link

  • Enter your Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth

  • View your qualifying status and download the IBPS SO Prelims 2025 Scorecard.

Details Mentioned in IBSP SO Scorecard 2025

IBSP SO Scorecard 2025 released on the official website -ibps.i on October 24, 2025. Students must make sure the details mentioned in the online scorecard are correct because those will be later published on the final result marksheet. The online scorecard will carry the following details:

  • Name of a candidate
  • Category 
  • Exam date 
  • Subject details 
  • Marks obtained
  • Total Marks




Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News