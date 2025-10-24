IBPS SO Prelims Scorecard 2025 Released at ibps.in, Download Link Here

IBPS SO Scorecard 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS SO Prelims Scorecard 2025 today i.e. on October 24, 2025 on its official website, ibps.in. Candidates who appeared in the IBPS SO Prelims Exam 2025 conducted on August 30, can download the scores of online preliminary Examination for CRP SPL-XV through the official website-https://www.ibps.in.
IBSP SO Scorecard 2025 Download
To download the Scores of online preliminary Examination for CRP SPL-XV, candidates will have to use their login credentials to the link. You can access the scorecard download link given below-
|IBSP SO Scorecard 2025
|Download Link
IBPS SO 2025: Overview
The IBPS SO 2025 scorecard for the preliminary examination has been released on the official website. Candidates can check their IBPS SO Prelims scorecard using their registration number and password. Check the table below for IBPS SO Scorecard 2025 Key Highlights.
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
Common Recruitment Process for Recruitment of Specialist Officers in Participating Banks (CRP SPL-XV)
|
Conducting Body
|
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)
|
Scorecar Release Date
|
October 24, 2025
|
Official Website
|
ibps.in
|
Login Credentials
|
Registration Number/Roll Number & Password/Date of Birth
|
Next Stage
|
IBPS SO Mains Exam on November 9, 2025
How to Check the IBPS SO Result Scorecard 2025?
Candidates can download the scorecard for the Common Recruitment Process for Recruitment of Specialist Officers in Participating Banks (CRP SPL-XV) afterr following the steps given below
-
Visit the official IBPS, ibps.in
-
Now click on the Scores of online preliminary Examination for CRP SPL-XV ” section
-
Select the link for IBPS SO Prelims Scorecard 2025 Link
-
Enter your Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth
-
View your qualifying status and download the IBPS SO Prelims 2025 Scorecard.
Details Mentioned in IBSP SO Scorecard 2025
IBSP SO Scorecard 2025 released on the official website -ibps.i on October 24, 2025. Students must make sure the details mentioned in the online scorecard are correct because those will be later published on the final result marksheet. The online scorecard will carry the following details:
- Name of a candidate
- Category
- Exam date
- Subject details
- Marks obtained
- Total Marks
