IBPS SO Prelims Scorecard 2025 Released at ibps.in, Download Link Here

IBPS SO Scorecard 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS SO Prelims Scorecard 2025 today i.e. on October 24, 2025 on its official website, ibps.in. Candidates who appeared in the IBPS SO Prelims Exam 2025 conducted on August 30, can download the scores of online preliminary Examination for CRP SPL-XV through the official website-https://www.ibps.in.

IBSP SO Scorecard 2025 Download

To download the Scores of online preliminary Examination for CRP SPL-XV, candidates will have to use their login credentials to the link. You can access the scorecard download link given below-

IBSP SO Scorecard 2025 Download Link

IBPS SO 2025: Overview

The IBPS SO 2025 scorecard for the preliminary examination has been released on the official website. Candidates can check their IBPS SO Prelims scorecard using their registration number and password. Check the table below for IBPS SO Scorecard 2025 Key Highlights.