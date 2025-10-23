As the years pass, artificial intelligence also evolves continuously and it has now become a big part of how we use the internet. Artificial intelligence is not just about talking to chatbots anymore as it is now taking over the browsers as well. Recently, two new AI browsers have become the talk of the town which are the ChatGPT Atlas from the infamous OpenAI and Comet from Perplexity AI. Both of these chatbots are designed in such a way that they make our web experience more seamless. However, they carry some differences. If you ever wanted that your browser could summarise long pages, compare information or even perform minute tasks for you then, the future is here! Here is a breakdown between the two new launched AI-based browsers including their main features, pricing, safety details, and where you can use them.

What is ChatGPT Atlas? ChatGPT Atlas is OpenAI’s new web browser that brings the ChatGPT assistant directly into your browsing experience. It combines everything you love about ChatGPT with the ability to browse websites in real time. It was launched by OpenAI on October 21, 2025. This new browser lets you summarize web pages, extract key points, or ask ChatGPT questions about any website you’re on. According to the OpenAI blog, the new browser is already connected to your ChatGPT chat history, so it remembers context while browsing. The blog mentions: “With Atlas, ChatGPT can come with you anywhere across the web—helping you in the window right where you are, understanding what you’re trying to do, and completing tasks for you, all without copying and pasting or leaving the page. Your ChatGPT memory is built in, so conversations can draw on past chats and details to help you get new things done.”

Further, the blog mentions that it has a special “Agent Mode” (still in testing) that can perform small actions online, like comparing prices or gathering information. The OpenAI blog mentions: “ChatGPT can also do work for you in Atlas using agent mode, with improvements that make it faster and more useful by working with your browsing context. It’s now better at researching and analyzing, automating tasks, and planning events or booking appointments while you browse. Agent mode in Atlas is available today in preview for Plus, Pro, and Business users.”

Availability: Currently available for macOS users.

Versions for Windows, iOS, and Android are coming soon. Pricing: Included in all ChatGPT plans, which involve the Free, Plus, Pro, and Business plans.

The Agent Mode feature is available only for paid plans (Plus, Pro, or Business).

(Source: OpenAI official site)

What is the Comet? Comet is an AI browser developed by Perplexity AI. This browser is designed mainly for research and information gathering which is ideal for people who like comparing multiple sources or collecting data efficiently. The browser was launched on 9 July, 2025. This browser has a built-in assistant that can read from many websites at once, then summarize or compare what it finds. Further, it can easily automate small research tasks. Availability: Works across Windows, macOS, Linux, and mobile devices (Android and iOS). Pricing: Comet was once available only in Perplexity’s paid plans (like Pro and Max).

In late 2025, Perplexity made Comet free for everyone, with extra tools still available under Pro and Enterprise subscriptions. How to Access OpenAI’s Atlas and Perplexity’s Comet?

Here’s how you can start using ChatGPT Atlas and Perplexity Comet easily: ChatGPT Atlas (by OpenAI): Visit chat.openai.com or open your ChatGPT desktop app. Log in using your ChatGPT account. If you’re a Plus, Pro, or Business subscriber, you can enable Atlas in settings (under “Experiments” or “Labs”). Once enabled, you’ll see the new browser interface and Agent Mode (for paid plans).



Perplexity Comet (by Perplexity AI): Go to perplexity.ai. Download the Comet browser for your system (Windows, macOS, or mobile). Sign in or create a free account. You can start using the free version right away, or upgrade to Pro if you want more research and automation tools. Comparison: ChatGPT Atlas vs. Perplexity Comet Category ChatGPT Atlas (OpenAI) Perplexity Comet (Perplexity AI) Main Focus Easy, conversational browsing Fast research and data comparison Best For Regular users and ChatGPT fans Students, professionals, researchers Automation Agent Mode (preview, limited to paid users) Strong automation, background assistants Platform macOS now; Windows & mobile coming soon Cross-platform (Windows, macOS, Linux, mobile) Pricing Free with ChatGPT; paid tiers unlock more Mostly free; Pro and Max offer extras