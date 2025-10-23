School Holiday on 24th October 2025 (Friday): Schools Closed in THESE States Due to Rains & Regional Festivals

The possibility of a school holiday on October 24, 2025, has arisen across several South Indian states as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts severe weather conditions. Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are expected in multiple regions, posing potential safety risks to students and staff. This has prompted parents and students to seek clarity on potential school closures.
As of today, it is important to note that no official holiday has been confirmed by the state governments in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, or Kerala. Despite widespread weather alerts, schools are currently scheduled to operate normally. Given the severity of the IMD warnings, however, students and guardians are strongly advised to monitor announcements from local authorities, as last-minute decisions often supersede the general schedule.
Following Diwali, schools nationwide are observing extended holidays for various festivities. In northern states, breaks have been announced for Bhai Dooj and Chhath Puja, with specific closures in Uttar Pradesh (October 20-23, 2005), Rajasthan (October 13-24), Jammu and Kashmir (October 19 - November 3, 2025), and Bihar (October 20-29, 2025). Many schools in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh are set to reopen on Friday, October 24, 2025. Concurrently, schools in southern states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh have closed due to a red alert issued by the IMD for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall expected over the next three days.
State-Wise Rain Alert Status for October 24, 2025
Tamil Nadu School Closure
Alert Status: All districts in Tamil Nadu, including Puducherry, are under a Yellow Alert.
Forecast: IMD predicts heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls across the region.
Holiday Status:No official school holiday has been announced. Parents must stay updated with local announcements.
Andhra Pradesh School Closure
Alert Status:Orange and Yellow Alerts are in effect for several districts in Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.
Forecast: Very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and squally winds are forecast.
Holiday Status:No official confirmation of a school holiday has been made as of now. Local authorities should be monitored.
Telangana School Closure
Alert Status: Seventeen districts are currently under a Yellow Alert. Remaining districts have no specific warnings.
Forecast: Heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls are forecast for the alerted districts.
Holiday Status:No official notification has been released regarding a school holiday. Residents should follow official updates closely.
Kerala School Closure
Alert Status: All districts across the state are under a Yellow Alert.
Forecast: Kerala is likely to witness heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls.
Holiday Status:No official confirmation of a school holiday has been made. Parents and guardians should monitor state government updates closely.
Action for Parents and Students
While state governments have not issued blanket holidays, the IMD's severe weather warnings suggest that conditions may become unsafe for travel. Parents are advised to wait for official circulars from their respective District Education Officers (DEOs) or school administration, as these bodies often make localized closure decisions based on ground conditions.
