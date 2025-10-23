School Holiday on 24th October 2025 (Friday): Schools Closed in THESE States Due to Rains & Regional Festivals

The possibility of a school holiday on October 24, 2025, has arisen across several South Indian states as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts severe weather conditions. Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are expected in multiple regions, posing potential safety risks to students and staff. This has prompted parents and students to seek clarity on potential school closures.

As of today, it is important to note that no official holiday has been confirmed by the state governments in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, or Kerala. Despite widespread weather alerts, schools are currently scheduled to operate normally. Given the severity of the IMD warnings, however, students and guardians are strongly advised to monitor announcements from local authorities, as last-minute decisions often supersede the general schedule.