Renewable and Non-Renewable Energy Resources: Check their Types, Examples, and Key Differences

A natural resource is defined as a form of energy and/or matter which is essential for the functioning of organisms, populations and ecosystems. In the case of humans, a natural resource, in his words, refers to any form of energy or matter essential for the fulfilment of physiological, socio-economic and cultural needs, both at the individual level and that of the community.

Life on our planet depends upon a large number of things and services provided by nature, which are known as natural resources. Water, air, soil, minerals, coal, forests, crops and wildlife are all examples of natural resources.

According to Ramade (1984), a natural resource is defined as a form of energy and/or matter, which is essential for the functioning of organisms, populations and ecosystems.