By Prabhat Mishra
Oct 23, 2025, 23:00 IST

Only 1% of people with microscope-vision eyes can spot the two hidden squirrels in this Real-Art Fusion Optical Illusion. This visual brain teaser blends real photography with digital art, challenging your IQ, focus, and observation skills. Test your eagle-eye vision now and see if you’re among the genius 1%!

Spot the Two Hidden squirrels in this Real-Art Fusion Optical Illusion
Spot the Two Hidden squirrels in this Real-Art Fusion Optical Illusion

An optical illusion is a visual phenomenon in which our perception of an image differs from objective reality. This image is seen as a Real-Art Fusion Optical Illusion.

These optical illusions occur due to the brain's attempt to interpret complex patterns, contrast, and spatial arrangements. Our visual system uses context clues, edge detection, and assumptions about lighting and depth, which can lead to misinterpretations. 

Are you ready for this Real-Art Fusion Optical Illusion test? Today’s optical illusion is a cleverly designed natural artwork that plays with perception. 

It appears to be a composite optical illusion — specifically a "photo-art blend illusion" or "realistic-art fusion illusion."

So, can you prove you have Microscope vision eyes with 140+ IQ level? 

Then, using your Ultra-HD eyes, spot the Two Hidden Squirrels in this Real-Art Fusion Optical Illusion—within just 5 seconds!

Out of 100, only 1% Microscope vision eyes may spot the Two Hidden squirrels in this Real-Art Fusion Optical Illusion

find te squirrel-que

Source: Reddit

So, are you ready to take the challenge of the Real-Art Fusion Optical Illusion? 

Okay, before starting the challenge, let’s briefly review the image. This image serves as a composite optical illusion — specifically a "photo-art blend illusion" or "realistic-art fusion illusion."

  • It combines a real photograph (the central tree view) with painted or digitally illustrated floral artwork (on both sides). 

  • The illusion lies in how seamlessly these two contrasting styles — realistic photography and artistic illustration — merge together, making it hard for the viewer to tell where the real image ends and the artwork begins.

The challenge is to spot the Two Hidden squirrels in this Real-Art Fusion Optical Illusion. 

So if you think that your IQ is higher than 100% of people, then by using your sharp Hawk-Eye Vision and observation skills and also using your 140+ IQ level, try to spot the Two Hidden squirrels in this Real-Art Fusion Optical Illusion in 5 seconds.

I think you all have now received a brief overview of the image, and you can now start your brain teaser challenge.

So, almost ready!

Then set the timer on your clock for 5 seconds

Ready… Get… Set… Go…

Yes, observe the image very carefully.

Use your sharp IQ skills.

Hurry up! Time is ending…

3…2…1… Stop! Stop! Time’s Up!

So, how was the challenge? Okay, congratulations to those who could have spotted the Two Hidden squirrels in this Real-Art Fusion Optical Illusion in 5 seconds.

You all are geniuses, and you all possess Einstein-level 140+ IQ and vigilant-eye vision, and obviously, you are in the 1% of people who can solve this visual brain teaser. 

Okay, now those who were not able to spot the Two Hidden squirrels in this Real-Art Fusion Optical Illusion in 5 seconds, they also do not worry. 

Do practice these puzzles and brain teasers, and your IQ level, thinking skills, and problem-solving skills will be increased.

Solution: Where are the two squirrels hidden in this Real-Art Fusion Optical Illusion?

So, are you excited to know where the two Squirrels are hidden in this Real-Art Fusion Optical Illusion challenge? 

Okay, first, look carefully at the image. Now look at the left side of the centre and right side, there are two squirrels, which were hidden in this Real-Art Fusion Optical Illusion.

find te squirrel-sol

So, now you all know where the two Squirrels are hidden in this Real-Art Fusion Optical Illusion challenge, and by solving this optical illusion challenge, you all have enjoyed it.

By practising these types of puzzles, your IQ will increase, and so will your observation and problem-solving skills.

Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Content Writer

    Prabhat Mishra is an accomplished content creator with over 2 years of expertise in education, national and international news, and current affairs. A B.Tech graduate with extensive UPSC preparation, he has qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains, showcasing his deep understanding of competitive exams.

    He has contributed to top platforms like Mentorship IndiaIAS BABA, and IAS SARTHI, delivering engaging articles on trending topics and global affairs. As a content writer for Jagranjosh.com, Prabhat specializes in crafting high-quality, insightful content for the G.K. and Current Affairs section, driving engagement and providing value to a wide audience.

    Reach him at prabhat.mishra@jagrannewmedia.com, and explore his work on Jagranjosh.com for the latest updates and analyses!

    ... Read More

