Punjab and Sind Bank LBO Result 2025 OUT: Download Merit List PDF - Link Here

The Punjab and Sind Bank has released the Local Bank Officer (LBO) Result 2025

Result 2025 on its official website, punjabandsindbank.co.in. Candidates who have attempted the Punjab LBO Exam 2025 can now download the Punjab and Sind Bank LBO Result PDF which contains the roll number of shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who are able to check their roll numbers in the result pdf will now be called for the interview document verification round, which will finalise their selection as Local Bank Officers in JMGS I.

Punjab and Sind Bank Result 2025 PDF Download

Candidates who have attempted the Punjab and Sind Bank Exam 2025 can now download the Result PDF that contains the roll numbers and names of shortlisted candidates eligible for the next stage of the recruitment process. Candidates can find their roll numbers in the result pdf provided below.