Punjab and Sind Bank LBO Result 2025 OUT: Download Merit List PDF - Link Here

The Punjab and Sind Bank has released the Local Bank Officer (LBO) Result 2025
Result 2025 on its official website, punjabandsindbank.co.in. Candidates who have attempted the Punjab LBO Exam 2025 can now download the Punjab and Sind Bank LBO Result PDF which contains the roll number of shortlisted candidates.
Candidates who are able to check their roll numbers in the result pdf will now be called for the interview document verification round, which will finalise their selection as Local Bank Officers in JMGS I.
Punjab and Sind Bank Result 2025 PDF Download
Candidates who have attempted the Punjab and Sind Bank Exam 2025 can now download the Result PDF that contains the roll numbers and names of shortlisted candidates eligible for the next stage of the recruitment process. Candidates can find their roll numbers in the result pdf provided below.
Punjab and Sind Bank Result 2025
Punjab and Sind Bank Result 2025: Overview
Punjab and Sind Bank has released the Computer Based Test Result 2025 to shortlist eligible candidates for 750 vacancies of Junior Management Grade Scale I (JMGS I) on a regular basis. Check the table below for Punjab and Sind Bank Result 2025 Key Highlights
Particulars
Details
Exam Name
Punjab and Sind Bank LBO Recruitment 2025
Post
Local Bank Officer (LBO) – JMGS I
Exam Date
5th October 2025
Result Date
6th December 2025
Result Format
PDF (Merit List)
Next Stage
Interview & Document Verification
Official Website
punjabandsind.bank.in
How to Download Punjab and Sind Bank Result 2025?
Candidates can download the Punjab and Sind Bank Result 2025 by clicking on the direct link above or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website, punjabandsindbank.co.in.
- On the homepage click on the careers button
- Now click on the Punjab and Sind Bank LBO Result 2025
- Download the Result PDF file.
- Use the search function (Ctrl+F) to find your roll number or name
