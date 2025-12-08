Bihar Board Class 12 Model Papers English 2026: Bihar School Examination Board has released model papers for class 12th. These model papers are like practice papers for students before appearing for the board exam. It can be utilised to understand the question patterns and marking distribution. For the English paper specifically, students appearing for the Bihar board exams can get an idea of how questions can be framed, the set patterns. Through this, students can evaluate their overall performance. English paper for class 12th boards contains a total of 100+7=107 questions and is of 100 marks overall. Out of 100 objective-type questions, only 50 have to be answered. Only the first 50 answers will be evaluated by the board if, for any reason, the answers exceed 50 questions. Whereas for Section B, there are only 7 descriptive answer-type questions, and each question has to be answered from this section. The duration of the exam is three hours, fifteen minutes, offering time for reading the questions. The paper has two sections, Section A consisting of objective-type questions and Section B consisting of descriptive-type questions. Both sections are compulsory. To get an idea of how the questions will be and answer techniques, check the Bihar board class 12 model paper.

Also check: Bihar Board Model Paper 2026: Download OFFICIAL BSEB 10th, 12th Sample Question Papers PDF BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Model Paper English 2026: Download Free PDF Given here are set questions from the Bihar board class 12 English model paper. It can be used to analyse and plan your subject as per the overall understanding of the paper. Students can also utilise this to evaluate their performance based on how much they score in the model paper. SECTION- A Objective Type Questions 1. Divya brought ________ information with her. (Choose the correct option) (A) some (B) several (C) any (D) many 2. Children often have their way ______ throwing tantrums. (Choose the correct option) (A) from (B) with (C) by (D) for 3. A suspension bridge was built ______ the river. (Choose the correct option) (A) under

(B) in (C) over (D) by 4. The students decided to go to school ________ foot. (Choose the correct option) (A) by ' (B) on (C) at (D) through 5. I ________ return before sunset to avoid dark alleys. (Choose the correct option) (A) used ' (B) shall (C) can (D) might 6. Shabnam has_____ MBA from Harvard. (Choose the correct option) (A) a (B) the (C) an (D) no article 7. He exclaimed with relief that his father had returned safe from the battlefield. (Choose the correct direct narration) (A) He said, "I am relieved my father has returned safe from the battlefield." (B) He exclaimed, "My father returned safe from the battlefield." (C) He sighed with relief, "My father has returned safe from the battlefield." (D) He said with relief, "My father had returned safe from the battlefield." 8. By the next year, I_____ (learn) French for five years. (Choose the correct option)

(A) will learn (B) will have learned (C) have learned (D) would learn 9. She _______ (go) to the market tomorrow. (Choose the correct option) (A) went (B) goes (C) will go (D) have gone 10. The jury ________ divided in their opinion. (Choose the correct option) (A) was (B) were (C) is (D)has been 11. They say that they ____ going to travel abroad the following month. (Choose the correct option) (A) are (B) is (C) have been (D) had been 12. The vines were _____the garden through the broken fence. (Choose the correct option) (A) creeping down (B) creeping under (C) creeping into (D) creeping off 13. The dog stuck out _______ tongue. (Choose the correct option) (A) his (B) her (C) its (D) hers 14. Rachna has been living in New York _____2005. (Choose the correct option) (A) from (B) by (C) since (D) for 15. Harshita looks exhausted. She ______ be sick. (Choose the correct option)

(A) must (B) Shall (C) Can (D) might 16. Ranjit _______ apologize for his mistake. (Choose the correct option) (A) need (B) ought to (C) can (D) shall 17. Choose the correctly spelled word: (Choose the correct option) (A) Insoluble ' (B) Insoluble (C) Insolable (D) Insolebel 18. The police caught the thief. (Choose the correct option) (A) The thief has been caught by the police (B) The thief was to be caught by the police (C) The thief was caught by the police (D) The sentence cannot be changed into passive voice. 19. "Don't touch the hot stove", warned my mother. (Choose the correct option) (A) My mother warned me that I should touch the hot stove. (B) My mother warned me to not touch the hot stove. (C) My mother warned me not to touch the hot stove. (D) My mother warned me to touch the hot stove.

20. She studied well. She failed the exam. (Choose the correct option) (A) She studied well because she failed the exam. (B) She studied well so she failed the exam. (C) She studied well but she failed the exam. (D) She studied well and she failed the exam. To solve complete questions from the model paper, click on this link to download the BSEB Class 12 English model paper PDF. Bihar Board Class 12 Model Paper English 2026 PDF BSEB Class 12 English Exam Structure 2026 Shared here is the Bihar board class 12 English exam structure for the session 2025-26. Students can follow this structure to understand the framework of the question paper and prepare their study plan accordingly. Total Score 100 Total Questions 100 Duration 3 Hours 15 Minutes Question Types Objective - 50 and Descriptive- 50 Questions to Attempt 50 Marks Per Question 1 Mark each Passing Marks Minimum 30 Marks (30%)