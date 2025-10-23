New American $1 coin 2026: The world of money just got a huge boost into the digital age. The United States Mint has released the official designs for its highly anticipated 2026 American Innovation $1 Coin set, and the star is none other than Steve Jobs, co-founder of Apple. Putting the tech visionary on a US dollar coin has caused a lot of talk right away, making the US Mint's 2026 program the most talked-about numismatic news.

This highly collectible series of innovation dollars will honor major advancements from four states: Iowa, Wisconsin, California, and Minnesota. Beyond the Steve Jobs coin, the program spotlights the revolutionary Cray-1 Supercomputer and a figure credited with saving over a billion lives.

Given its modern themes and a special 250th-anniversary mark, this set is poised to be one of the most popular issues for coin-collecting enthusiasts and tech fans alike.