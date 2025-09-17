U.S. Coins Explained: The People Featured on Your Money

U.S. coins have been circulating since the first official ones were minted in 1793, marking over 230 years of history. These coins feature portraits of key American figures who shaped the nation. According to the United States Mint, over 13 billion coins are produced annually, making them a crucial part of the economy and everyday life. Each denomination carries distinct value and symbolism, from Abraham Lincoln on the penny to George Washington on the quarter. This article explains the names, values, and people depicted on the coins that Americans use every day.
What is a U.S. coin called?
A U.S. coin is metal currency issued by the United States Mint and serves as legal tender. Commonly used coins include the penny, nickel, dime, quarter, half dollar, and dollar coin. Each coin's name generally corresponds to its value relative to the dollar, such as a penny for one cent or a quarter for 25 cents. U.S. coins often display iconic phrases like “IN GOD WE TRUST” and “E PLURIBUS UNUM”.
What are the 4 types of United States Coins?
The four main circulating coins are:
-
Penny (1 cent): Features Abraham Lincoln since 1909, honoring his legacy as the 16th president.
-
Nickel (5 cents): Bears Thomas Jefferson’s image, the third president and author of the Declaration of Independence.
-
Dime (10 cents): Displays Franklin D. Roosevelt, commemorating his leadership through the Great Depression.
-
Quarter (25 cents): Shows George Washington, the first president, featured since 1932.
-
Other coins include the half dollar featuring John F. Kennedy and various dollar coins depicting historical figures like Sacagawea or presidents from the presidential series.
|
Coin
|
Value
|
Person Featured
|
Year Introduced
|
Penny
|
1 cent
|
Abraham Lincoln
|
1909
|
Nickel
|
5 cents
|
Thomas Jefferson
|
1938
|
Dime
|
10 cents
|
Franklin D. Roosevelt
|
1946
|
Quarter
|
25 cents
|
George Washington
|
1932
|
Half Dollar
|
50 cents
|
John F. Kennedy
|
1964
|
Dollar Coin
|
1 dollar
|
Sacagawea / Presidents
|
2000+
U.S. coins value and names
Coins are valued based on the U.S. monetary system. The penny is worth one cent, the nickel five cents, the dime ten cents, and the quarter twenty-five cents. Their names reflect these values for easy recognition. Though primarily made from copper and nickel alloys today, some special issues are minted in precious metals for collectors. The consistent use of presidents and notable figures on coins adds historical significance to their everyday use, established firmly since the Coinage Act of 1792, which laid the foundation for the U.S. Mint and currency system.
Read Other U.S. News and Stories Here:
U.S. Leads the World with Over 10,386 Satellites in Orbit in 2025
Which State has the Largest Coffee Production in the U.S.?
Conclusion
U.S. coins tell stories of American history through the faces they bear, celebrating presidents and influential figures who contributed to the nation’s growth. Knowing the names, values, and people behind these coins helps deepen understanding of everyday money. Beyond their monetary purpose, these coins serve as historical tokens, circulating billions each year and linking citizens to their shared heritage.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation