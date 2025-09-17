U.S. Coins Explained: The People Featured on Your Money

U.S. coins have been circulating since the first official ones were minted in 1793, marking over 230 years of history. These coins feature portraits of key American figures who shaped the nation. According to the United States Mint, over 13 billion coins are produced annually, making them a crucial part of the economy and everyday life. Each denomination carries distinct value and symbolism, from Abraham Lincoln on the penny to George Washington on the quarter. This article explains the names, values, and people depicted on the coins that Americans use every day.

What is a U.S. coin called?

A U.S. coin is metal currency issued by the United States Mint and serves as legal tender. Commonly used coins include the penny, nickel, dime, quarter, half dollar, and dollar coin. Each coin's name generally corresponds to its value relative to the dollar, such as a penny for one cent or a quarter for 25 cents. U.S. coins often display iconic phrases like “IN GOD WE TRUST” and “E PLURIBUS UNUM”.